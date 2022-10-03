ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Wilson: UTEP experiencing 'tremendous momentum,' vows to build on successes

By Julia Lucero, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2COd_0iKBeZzb00

Editor's note: This report has been updated to correct scholarship information.

University of Texas at El Paso President Heather Wilson promised to bring even more success to the campus in the 2022 State of the University address.

"We will build on this," she said, citing the university's accomplishments.

In a nearly 30-minute speech last week, Wilson said the phrase kept echoing in her head as she reflected on the state of the university.

"There's tremendous momentum here. There's so many things that are going well in El Paso and for UTEP," Wilson said. "We're going to build on this. We're as good as we've ever been. And now we're just going to keep getting better."

Wilson highlighted the university's record fundraising efforts, increase in student engagement, record research activity and being a leading Hispanic-serving institution.

Here are four takeaways from Wilson's addresses:

Significant increase in fundraising efforts

UTEP has seen a near 50% increase in last year's fundraising efforts of $26.9 million to $38.9 million this year. This money will support scholarships, fellowships, facilities and faculty, a UTEP news release stated.

UTEP also received a $55 million endowment from the University of Texas regents to increase scholarships for students of modest means, Wilson said.

A total of 36% of undergraduate students had their tuition and other fees fully paid for this semester though a variety of grant and scholarship funds.

Also, 25 UTEP faculty and staff have the opportunity to donate $10,000 for future scholarships for students. Each gift will be matched by $15,000 by an anonymous donor, Wilson said.

UTEP a leading research, Hispanic-serving university

During the 2022 fiscal year, UTEP received 254 new awards that will support $117 million in externally funded research projects, Wilson said.

UTEP has contributed research in Hispanic health disparities, advanced manufacturing and water research.

"We are one of the top research universities in the country," Wilson said. "And certainly in the state of Texas."

Wilson noted the two major efforts that focus on serving the university's large Hispanic population.

The university initiated the Dr. Natalicio Institute for Hispanic Student Success and hired national thought leaders Anne-Marie Nunez and Jacob Fraire to lead the program, Wilson said.

Wilson highlighted the university's contributions of training and teaching health care professionals in El Paso.

In El Paso hospitals, 60% of nurses are UTEP graduates and 90% of undergraduates with bachelor's in nursing sciences stay in the region.

"We are training the healing hands in El Paso," Wilson said.

Increase in student engagement

UTEP has seen an increase in freshman students, celebrated its largest graduating class and is noting an increase in student engagement.

This fall UTEP saw its largest first-time college students in university history with approximately 3,600 students, a previous UTEP news release stated. The previous freshman record was set in fall 2019, when 3,400 freshmen enrolled.

This freshman student enrollment record comes after UTEP's largest graduating cohort with 3,126 spring and summer 2022 graduates in the university's history.

UTEP also has seen its largest graduating health care professionals class with 1,110 graduates.

Records in engagement throughout the university also were highlighted in Wilson's speech.

"Students are also getting involved on campus and reclaiming the connections and activities that were put on hold during the pandemic," Wilson said.

Over 1,700 students participated in at least one campus activity during the year, a 18% increase in student activity from before the pandemic.

"We are deeply committed to opening doors of opportunity to those who have historically been underserved by higher education," Wilson said.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Wilson: UTEP experiencing 'tremendous momentum,' vows to build on successes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
600 ESPN El Paso

Kicker Gavin Baechle Leaving His Mark on the UTEP Record Books

Gavin Baechle is closing in on a career milestone. The senior kicker has his sights set on the all-time UTEP record for most field goals made. Baechle sits at 47 and trails Reagan Schneider by just three. He also has 92 PATs for his career but he still trails both Schneider and Jay Mattox for the career mark (tied with 137). Although he will not catch them for the PATs record, there is an excellent chance that Baechle will set the field goal record as soon as Saturday against Louisiana Tech.
EL PASO, TX
sunbowl.org

SUN BOWL LEGENDS NAMED GRAND MARSHALS OF THE GLASHEEN, VALLES & INDERMAN INJURY LAWYERS SUN BOWL PARADE

EL PASO, Texas – The Sun Bowl Association (SBA) has announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 that natives of El Paso and longtime volunteers and board members, John Folmer and Jimmy Rogers Jr. will be the 2022 Grand Marshals for the 86th Annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade, which will be held Thanksgiving morning, November 24 at 10 a.m. (MT) in El Paso, Texas.
EL PASO, TX
High School Football PRO

El Paso, October 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Americas High School football team will have a game with Eastwood High School on October 05, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Wilson, TX
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
nmsuroundup.com

The Chicano Journal has made its way to NMSU

On Sept. 16, 2022, the Chicano Journal was brought to New Mexico State University with a transition in editors. The journal celebrates minorities that do not get as much recognition as others do in creative fields. The journal is more about the creativity minorities bring to the table. The new edition at NMSU will help minority students get published and learn more from the journal itself.
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Wilson
KTSM

El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

New county migrant processing center getting ready to open

EL PASO, Texas -- The new migrant processing center funded by the county is getting ready to open as hundreds of migrants arrive in El Paso daily. The new center, centrally located near the airport, would be able to take on about 600 migrants a day that already have a sponsor and a place to go.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#Research University#University President#Linus College#Hispanic#The University Of Texas
KLST/KSAN

Rage Against the Machine cancels 2023 North American tour

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Rage Against the Machine has canceled its 2023 North American tour, which included stops in El Paso and Las Cruces. Singer Zack De La Rocha injured his leg during a performance in Chicago in July, and the band cited his health as the reason behind the cancellation. In a […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Applications now open for EPISD Board Leadership Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) wants to give the community a chance to see how the District operates as a whole and how they make decisions that impact students. El Paso ISD is now accepting applications for the Board Leadership Academy until...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10.  Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KTSM

Why is the star red? DEA El Paso officials explain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso celebrates ‘National Food Day’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health is collaborating with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to celebrate ‘National Food Day’. The community is invited to attend the ‘National Food Day’ event which will take place on Oct. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. located at 9541 Plaza Circle. […]
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy