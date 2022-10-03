ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Kyle Neddenriep's Indiana high school football AP poll ballot going into Week 8

By Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCAV7_0iKBeThF00

My Associated Press high school football ballot going into Week 8 (full poll will be released Tuesday):

Class 6A

  1. Center Grove (6-1)
  2. Brownsburg (7-0)
  3. Hamilton Southeastern (7-0)
  4. Cathedral (5-1)
  5. Carmel (5-2)
  6. Ben Davis (4-3)
  7. Fishers (5-2)
  8. Crown Point (7-0)
  9. Fort Wayne Carroll (7-0)
  10. Westfield (4-3)

Class 5A

  1. Merrillville (6-1)
  2. Whiteland (6-1)
  3. Fort Wayne Snider (6-1)
  4. Harrison (6-1)
  5. Franklin (5-2)
  6. Bloomington South (6-1)
  7. Mishawaka (6-1)
  8. Fort Wayne North Side (5-2)
  9. Valparaiso (4-3)
  10. Fort Wayne Dwenger (5-2)

Class 4A

  1. New Palestine (7-0)
  2. Roncalli (7-0)
  3. East Central (6-1)
  4. Martinsville (6-1)
  5. New Prairie (7-0)
  6. NorthWood (7-0)
  7. Kokomo (7-0)
  8. Evansville Reitz (7-0)
  9. Brebeuf Jesuit (4-2)
  10. Mt. Vernon (4-3)

Class 3A

  1. West Lafayette (7-0)
  2. Bishop Chatard (4-3)
  3. Gibson Southern (7-0)
  4. Lawrenceburg (6-1)
  5. Norwell (7-0)
  6. Owen Valley (7-0)
  7. Tri-West (5-2)
  8. Western Boone (6-1)
  9. Oak Hill (7-0)
  10. Guerin Catholic (4-3)

Class 2A

  1. Linton-Stockton (7-0)
  2. Evansville Mater Dei (5-2)
  3. Scecina (6-1)
  4. Andrean (5-2)
  5. LaVille (7-0)
  6. Triton Central (5-2)
  7. Heritage Christian (5-2)
  8. Lafayette Central Catholic (5-2)
  9. Eastside (5-2)
  10. Southmont (6-1)

Class A

  1. Lutheran (7-0)
  2. Adams Central (7-0)
  3. North Judson (7-0)
  4. Sheridan (6-1)
  5. North Decatur (7-0)
  6. Tri (6-1)
  7. South Putnam (6-1)
  8. Tecumseh (7-0)
  9. Providence (5-1)
  10. Park Tudor (5-2)

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

10/4 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 4, 2022, rating points and previous rankings: 6ARank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs Brownsburg (14) 7-0 370 1 Center Grove (5) 6-1 350 2 Indpls Cathedral – 5-1 286 3 Hamilton Southeastern – 7-0 270 […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WLFI.com

High school boys soccer sectional finals are set

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — High school boys soccer is winding down across the state of Indiana. Sectional semi-finals were played tonight. Below you'll find scores from around the area. Class 3A:. 5. Lafayette Jefferson. Lebanon def. Kokomo, 2-0. Harrison def. McCutcheon 2-1. Class 2A:. 18. West Lafayette. Benton Central def....
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Ap Poll#Linus K12#Linus High School#Crown Point#Jesuit#American Football#Highschoolsports#My Associated Press#Westfield#Christian
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Indiana High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now

Who had Indiana's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to sponsor the Indiana Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season (regular and post), there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter...
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson details adjusting to preseason hype, potentially scheduling Kentucky

Mike Woodson knows it's good for Indiana basketball to have a real, national buzz surrounding the program for the first time since 2016. The second-year head coach understands that there are high expectations for the Hoosiers thanks to the return of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson — and the additions of an eye-popping recruiting class, headlined by top-50 freshmen Malik Reneau and Jalen Hood-Schifino. This was all part of the plan for Woodson.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Star Press

IHSAA football Week 7: Vote for The Star Press ECI high school Player of the Week

MUNCIE, Ind. — East Central Indiana football teams had mixed success in Week 7, with four area squads picking up wins across 10 total games. There were, however, several noteworthy individual performances. So many, in fact, that multiple deserving Player of the Week candidates had to be excluded from this week's list because of the high quality of play. Priority was given to those who tallied superb statistics in a winning effort.
MUNCIE, IN
WOWO News

NACS leader named Superintendent of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Wayne Barker was named Indiana’s Superintendent of the Year in Indianapolis on Monday. The Journal Gazette reports that the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents announced the award at its fall conference. Barker was hired to the top spot at NACS earlier this year and began his tenure on July 1.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
travelawaits.com

21 Incredible Indiana Food Trails To Satisfy Your Inner Foodie

The 21 food trails by the Indiana Foodways Alliance showcase authentic Indiana food culture. On these trails, you’ll find some of the best local food in the state. You’ll find almost any food you’re looking for on one of the trails, be it those pies the Midwest is famous for to the pork that Indiana is so well known for.
INDIANA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy