Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Rebels Defense Takes Big Steps In Win Over Kentucky

By Adam Rapier
 2 days ago

The Ole Miss Rebels held previously No. 7 ranked Kentucky to just 19 points, and the defense comes up big in the final minute.

OXFORD, Miss—There was plenty of hype surrounding this weekend’s matchup between Ole Miss and Kentucky.

Not only was this the first SEC and ranked opponent the Rebels faced this season, but SEC Network also took a trip to Oxford this weekend. The game came down to the final minute, and the Rebels’ defense was the difference maker.

Kentucky’s receivers have been big-play threats all season for the Wildcats. Their most notable route runners have been Dane Key and Tayvion Robinson. Key had 241 yards and three touchdowns heading into this matchup. Robinson had 349 yards and two touchdowns. The Rebels’ defense held them to a combined 44 yards, six catches, and one touchdown.

The Rebels’ defense was active on all three levels. Junior defensive lineman Jared Ivy led his unit with one sack, and the game-winning forced fumble. He also had one TFL. Senior defensive lineman Tavius Robinson shared a sack with senior linebacker Troy Brown.

Brown tied for the team-high with nine tackles. He also had one TFL and one PBU. Sophomore linebacker Austin Keys also took down Will Levis, forced a fumble, and led the team with two TFLs.

Senior defensive back AJ Finley tied Brown for the team high with nine tackles and he forced a fumble. Defensive back David Igbinosun was second on the team in tackles with eight. The Rebels’ defense became the second defense this year to hold Levis to under 300 passing yards. Levis finished the game with 220 yards.

