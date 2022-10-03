Here's how to spend a day discovering archeology in the Santa Monica Mountains

Visitors can spend a day learning about the history of the Santa Monica Mountains and get some hands-on archeology experience this weekend.

The National Park Service, California State Parks and Western National Parks Association will host Archeology Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Interagency Visitor Center in Calabasas.

The event will start with a blessing, stories and songs by Chumash elders. Other activities will include a pigment and storytelling workshop, a children’s hands-on excavation box and flint-knapping demonstrations.

Presentations from archaeologists include:

11 a.m. - Ann Stansell: The Long and Winding Road: A History of Roosevelt Highway and the Malibu Road Wars.

Noon - Aaron Davis and Nicole Kulaga: Paramount Ranch Through the Ages: An Archaeologist’s Perspective.

1 p.m. - Chester King: Archaeology at the Chumash Village of Talepop at King Gillette Ranch.

Information about local college archeology programs and a food truck also are expected at the event.

Admission and parking are free at the visitors center at King Gillette Ranch, 26876 Mulholland Highway. For more information or questions, contact the center at 805-370-2301 or at samo_interpretation@nps.gov.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.