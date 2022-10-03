ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump Reportedly Created His Own Telephone Alter Ego While President

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
Donald Trump Emily Elconin/Getty Images.

It seems that even Donald Trump puts on a face when talking on the phone. In Maggie Haberman’s new (and incredibly long-awaited) bestselling book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, she detailed a plethora of aspects of Trump’s presidency that no one seemed to catch on with, including his supposed alter-ego.

It’s alleged in Haberman’s book that Trump pretended to be a reporter to get an inside scoop on the opposing party’s progress.

Haberman said Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) received a phone call from an unknown number, which rattled her, to say the least. In the book, Haberman recounted, “When she answered, the man on the other end identified himself as a Washington Post reporter, and said he knew her husband from his investigations in Congress. The name he gave was not one she recognized. The man asked Dingell if she was looking for an apology from Trump. No, she replied, merely that people could be civil to one another.” She ended it by saying, “As the man talked, Dingell couldn’t shake the idea that his voice sounded like that of the forty-fifth president.”

The bombshell book set to be released on Oct 4 details so many individuals’ accounts with the former President, including interactions Haberman had herself. It seems Trump is well aware of the book, with one of his spokespeople Taylor Budowich, saying to the Washington Post, “While coastal elites obsess over boring books chock full of anonymously-sourced fairytales, America is a nation in decline. President Trump is focused on Saving America, and there’s nothing the Fake News can do about it.”

Whether you love or hate him, former President Donald Trump has been an enigma for decades. Journalist Maggie Haberman takes onlookers deeper than ever before in her long-awaited biography Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, which goes in-depth on his rise in business to fall after his presidency. With intimate accounts and deep research, this biography is going to give everyone the in-depth look everyone’s been craving, to understand the inner workings of the controversial former President finally.

Penguin Press.

Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America $21.48, originally $32.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Comments / 154

Gypsy
2d ago

The “billionaire” who hid his tax returns. The “genius” who hides his college grades. The “businessman” who bankrupt a casino. The “playboy” who pays for sex. The “Christian” who doesn’t go to church. The “philanthropist” who defrauds charity. The “patriot” who dodged the draft. The “innocent man” who refuses to testify.The "perfect married couple" who have separate bedrooms. .

Reply(5)
58
Annie Campbell
2d ago

It's a known fact that trump used several aliases prior to being installed into the WH. What upstanding honest person would ever think to have aliases?

Reply
42
Poker Face
2d ago

"Trump might have gotten away with his ruse even longer if not for a lawsuit in which he testified, under oath in 1990, that “I believe on occasion I used that name.”The suit dealt with Trump’s employment of undocumented migrant workers from Poland on his Trump Tower project — a case that has attracted renewed attention in the 2016 presidential campaign, particularly after Marco Rubio raised it during a debate in February. A lawyer who had represented the workers in their effort years earlier to recover back pay testified in the case that a man who identified himself as John Barron had called one day in 1980 and threatened a lawsuit if the workers didn't stop trying to collect additional wages.Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio wrote in his 2015 book, "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Excellence," that the business magnate borrowed the phony-spokesman trick from his father, Fred Trump, who sometimes posed as a "Mr. Green."

Reply(1)
43
SheKnows

SheKnows

