Pike County, AL

WSFA

ALEA: Andalusia man killed in Montgomery County wreck

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports there was a fatal wreck in Montgomery County early Wednesday. State troopers say the wreck happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 31 near mile marker 172, approximately five miles south of Montgomery. According to ALEA, a Hyundai Sonata left the road overturned after initially leaving and reentering the roadway. After the initial crash, the Sonata was struck by the Freightliner tractor-trailer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Pike County crash leaves one woman dead

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Brundidge woman. Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge was fatally injured when struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Levi Gerrish, 40, of Elkhart, Indiana. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Emu stops traffic in St. Clair Co.

ST. CLAIR, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not something you see everyday, but when you do, it’ll probably stop traffic. A viewer was traveling along Highway 174 Tuesday afternoon and ran into everyone’s worst nightmare...traffic. Traffic was at a stand still then it would crawl for a little...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Brundidge Woman Hit, Killed by Pickup Truck in Pike County

A Brundidge woman has been struck and killed by a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 231 in Pike County. Alabama State Troopers say 31-year-old Christy Mayhew was hit at about 9:55PM Sunday about one mile south of Brundidge. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Vehicle crash claims the life of Pike County woman

A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday, Oct. 2, claimed the life of a Brundidge woman. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash claimed the life of Brundidge resident Christy L. Mayhew, 31, when she was fatally injured after being struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills one, suspect in custody

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at Walmart Enterprise. “There is no current threat,” Enterprise police said on their Facebook page. The shooting apparently took place inside the store where customers were kept following the shooting, likely because investigators...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WSFA

Bullock County Correctional inmate found unresponsive, dies

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says a Bullock County Correctional inmate has died after being found unresponsive. According to ADOC, Mark Alan Ford, 51, was found unresponsive in his dormitory on Monday. He was taken to the health care unit but was later announced dead.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan woman charged with reckless endangerment of a child.

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A woman has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after her child was allegedly found wandering around a Dothan neighborhood late at night, DPD. Just before midnight on October 5, Dothan Patrol Officers responded to the 700 Block of South Edgewood Drive about a small...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery business owner upset with littering, theft behind shop

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Susan Poole walks behind her door manufacturing business, Doors By Decora, she is typically met with piles of trash. “We just hired somebody to come in and take a lot of the trash out just last week, and now they’re piling it back up again,” Poole said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery armed robbery suspect sought by police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are looking for an armed robbery suspect who targeted a business Monday afternoon. Investigators are asking the police for help identifying the suspect, who walked into a store in the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m. The suspect pulled a handgun, demanded property, then fled from the scene on foot, authorities said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Armed robbery at Troy business under investigation

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are asking for the public’s help in a robbery investigation. Police say they responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection of Trojan Way and US 231 North around 8:45 p.m. Monday. Employees and customers told police the suspect was a man wearing a black pullover, gray ripped jeans, a black face mask and Nike Jordan’s.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Alabama National Fair inspects rides before opening day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With less than 48 hours before opening day, the Alabama National Fair is going through its final inspections before allowing anyone to get on the rides. The state of Alabama does not mandate fair ride inspections, but Alabama National Fair manager Randy Stephenson said ride operators...
WSFA

Trial of man accused of killing sheriff pushed to 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The trial date for a man accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams has been moved to 2023. According to court records, the trial against William Chase Johnson, originally set to take place next week, is now expected to happen on October 4th, 2023.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL

