WSFA
ALEA: Andalusia man killed in Montgomery County wreck
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports there was a fatal wreck in Montgomery County early Wednesday. State troopers say the wreck happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 31 near mile marker 172, approximately five miles south of Montgomery. According to ALEA, a Hyundai Sonata left the road overturned after initially leaving and reentering the roadway. After the initial crash, the Sonata was struck by the Freightliner tractor-trailer.
Man killed in wreck with tractor-trailer Wednesday near Montgomery, authorities say
A 60-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was driving got in an accident involving a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday night. William D. Feagin, 60, of Andalusia, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 31 near the 172-mile marker, about five...
wdhn.com
Pike County crash leaves one woman dead
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Brundidge woman. Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge was fatally injured when struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Levi Gerrish, 40, of Elkhart, Indiana. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway...
WSFA
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 31 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County closed part of U.S. 31 Wednesday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened near McLean Road at 5:29 a.m. Google maps show this area is located south of the I-65 Hope Hull exit. All lanes have...
WSFA
Emu stops traffic in St. Clair Co.
ST. CLAIR, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not something you see everyday, but when you do, it’ll probably stop traffic. A viewer was traveling along Highway 174 Tuesday afternoon and ran into everyone’s worst nightmare...traffic. Traffic was at a stand still then it would crawl for a little...
wbrc.com
I-59 now open following fatal multi-car wreck in St. Clair Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All northbound and southbound lanes on I-59 in St. Clair Co. after multi-car wreck killed at least one person early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:10 a.m. State troopers tell us at least one person has died. Both north and south bound lanes were closed for...
alabamanews.net
Troy Messenger
Vehicle crash claims the life of Pike County woman
A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday, Oct. 2, claimed the life of a Brundidge woman. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash claimed the life of Brundidge resident Christy L. Mayhew, 31, when she was fatally injured after being struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram.
Accident shuts down all lanes on I-59 in St. Clair County, expect major delays
Those lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, so drivers should expect major delays.
wtvy.com
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills one, suspect in custody
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at Walmart Enterprise. “There is no current threat,” Enterprise police said on their Facebook page. The shooting apparently took place inside the store where customers were kept following the shooting, likely because investigators...
Tarrant Police searching for suspect tied to the shooting of two brothers
TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tarrant Police are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, the suspect is tied to the shooting of two brothers in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. and police believe the suspects are driving a white […]
WSFA
Bullock County Correctional inmate found unresponsive, dies
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says a Bullock County Correctional inmate has died after being found unresponsive. According to ADOC, Mark Alan Ford, 51, was found unresponsive in his dormitory on Monday. He was taken to the health care unit but was later announced dead.
wdhn.com
Dothan woman charged with reckless endangerment of a child.
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A woman has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after her child was allegedly found wandering around a Dothan neighborhood late at night, DPD. Just before midnight on October 5, Dothan Patrol Officers responded to the 700 Block of South Edgewood Drive about a small...
WSFA
Montgomery business owner upset with littering, theft behind shop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Susan Poole walks behind her door manufacturing business, Doors By Decora, she is typically met with piles of trash. “We just hired somebody to come in and take a lot of the trash out just last week, and now they’re piling it back up again,” Poole said.
WSFA
Montgomery armed robbery suspect sought by police
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are looking for an armed robbery suspect who targeted a business Monday afternoon. Investigators are asking the police for help identifying the suspect, who walked into a store in the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m. The suspect pulled a handgun, demanded property, then fled from the scene on foot, authorities said.
WSFA
Suspect sentenced for 2018 robbery of Montgomery driver at gunpoint
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has learned his fate after recently being convicted for first-degree robbery in which he put a gun to the victim’s head after asking for a ride. Alexander Sanders was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the July 2018 incident. He had...
WSFA
Armed robbery at Troy business under investigation
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are asking for the public’s help in a robbery investigation. Police say they responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection of Trojan Way and US 231 North around 8:45 p.m. Monday. Employees and customers told police the suspect was a man wearing a black pullover, gray ripped jeans, a black face mask and Nike Jordan’s.
WSFA
Alabama National Fair inspects rides before opening day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With less than 48 hours before opening day, the Alabama National Fair is going through its final inspections before allowing anyone to get on the rides. The state of Alabama does not mandate fair ride inspections, but Alabama National Fair manager Randy Stephenson said ride operators...
WSFA
Trial of man accused of killing sheriff pushed to 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The trial date for a man accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams has been moved to 2023. According to court records, the trial against William Chase Johnson, originally set to take place next week, is now expected to happen on October 4th, 2023.
