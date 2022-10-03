Read full article on original website
WIBW
Manhattan man back behind bars after March shooting
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is back behind bars after allegedly violating probation connected to a March shooting. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Ryan Powell, 38, of Manhattan was arrested around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for a probation violation. RCPD noted that...
WIBW
Services set for victim of fatal Meadowlark Apartments shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services have been set for the victim of the fatal shooting at Topeka’s Meadowlark Apartments. Keith Gaylord Jr., 23, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, after a tragic shooting at the Meadowlark Apartments. The Topeka Police Department was called to 1621 SW 37th Terr. just before 10 a.m. on Friday with reports of the shooting.
WIBW
Homicide suspect shot by police released from hospital, booked into jail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The homicide suspect who was shot by Topeka Police last week has been released from the hospital and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail. Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections records show Eric Perkins, 33, was booked at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday. The booking charges included first degree premeditated murder, attempted first degree premeditated murder, aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon, aggravated child endangerment - reckless situation.
WIBW
Murder charges filed against Meadowlark Apartments shooting suspect
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Criminal charges were filed against Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence in relation to the homicide of Keith Gaylord Jr. that occurred on September 30., the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday. On Friday, September 30th, Topeka Police officers were called to 1621...
WIBW
RCPD investigates after collectibles, checks stolen in separate cases
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are investigating after collectibles and checks were stolen in separate cases. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, officials were called to the 5300 block of William Wood Rd. with reports of a burglary.
WIBW
Junction City man arrested after flipping SUV, running from accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - David Lingle II, 38, of Junction City has been arrested after he allegedly flipped an SUV and ran from the accident. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, emergency crews were called to the 4500 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an accident.
WIBW
Topeka Police surround home in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several TPD units are surrounding a home in the 600 block of NW Grant on Tuesday night. Topeka Police told 13NEWS a suspect barricaded themselves inside after officers responded to a domestic incident within the last couple of hours. TPD believes a suspect is alone in...
WIBW
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins has addressed the “Blanket Man” situation, however, officials’ hands are tied. Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins says that as a Sheriff’s Office, sometimes the situations they are tasked to deal with do not come with a simple solution which can cause the public frustration.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas deputy used a Taser on a handcuffed child. He still has his police license
A Kansas sheriff’s deputy who handcuffed, hogtied and used a Taser on a boy with autism in February can continue to work in law enforcement, according to a state licensing agency. The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST) concluded Matthew Honas “used excessive force multiple times”...
RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
WIBW
Two arrested after meth found during Manhattan traffic stop
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in Manhattan after meth was found during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Kyle Pruyn Jr., 31, of Manhattan, and Mercedes Imlay, 21, of Grandview Plaza, were both arrested around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.
WIBW
Man taken into custody following standoff, kidnapping
The Kansas Republicans bus tour kicked off in Topeka. The Kansas Republicans bus tour kicked off in Topeka. This is the first of 27 stops over the next six days encouraging voters to vote red this Election Day.
Kansas felon caught with meth during Manhattan traffic stop
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop in Manhattan. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of S. 3rd Street and Fort Riley Boulevard for a traffic violation, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
Controlled burn leaves heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A controlled burn left a heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that a heavy cloud of black smoke over West Topeka can be attributed to a controlled burn of I-70 and SW Urish Rd.
WIBW
School bus collides with SUV in Auburn
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported when a school bus collided with a sport utility vehicle Thursday morning in Auburn, police said. The collision was reported around 8:30 a.m. at 10th and N. Harrison streets. Auburn police said the school bus was westbound on 10th preparing to make...
Change of venue for 3rd trial of Kan. woman for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA — Shawnee County District Judge Cheryl Rios agreed to lower Dana Chandler’s bond and change the venue for a new trial in her 20-year-old double murder case. Last month’s trial ended in a hung jury, with the 12 members unable to agree on whether Chandler killed her ex-husband, Mike Sisco, and his fiancee, Karen Harkness, in 2002.
WIBW
KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A KBI investigation into the Junction City Police Department continues. The agency started looking into the conduct of unnamed JCPD personnel in June, those employees are on administrative leave. The KBI says former Linn County Attorney James Brun has been appointed as special prosecutor to review...
WIBW
Pickup collides with Evergy truck in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pickup truck collided with a parked SUV and an Evergy truck in Central Topeka. Crews were called to the area of SW Munson Ave. and SW Jewell around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with reports of a collision. A 13 NEWS photographer on the...
WIBW
19-year-old Texan arrested after cocaine found during traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from Texas was arrested after cocaine was found in a vehicle during a Jackson Co. traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, a deputy stopped a silver Chevy pickup for a traffic violation. Officials did not say where.
WIBW
RCPD responds to separate motorcycle, rollover crashes
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials responded to separate motorcycle and rollover crashes over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of N 10th St. and Bluemont Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
