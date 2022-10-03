ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Manhattan man back behind bars after March shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is back behind bars after allegedly violating probation connected to a March shooting. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Ryan Powell, 38, of Manhattan was arrested around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for a probation violation. RCPD noted that...
Services set for victim of fatal Meadowlark Apartments shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services have been set for the victim of the fatal shooting at Topeka’s Meadowlark Apartments. Keith Gaylord Jr., 23, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, after a tragic shooting at the Meadowlark Apartments. The Topeka Police Department was called to 1621 SW 37th Terr. just before 10 a.m. on Friday with reports of the shooting.
Homicide suspect shot by police released from hospital, booked into jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The homicide suspect who was shot by Topeka Police last week has been released from the hospital and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail. Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections records show Eric Perkins, 33, was booked at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday. The booking charges included first degree premeditated murder, attempted first degree premeditated murder, aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon, aggravated child endangerment - reckless situation.
Murder charges filed against Meadowlark Apartments shooting suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Criminal charges were filed against Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence in relation to the homicide of Keith Gaylord Jr. that occurred on September 30., the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday. On Friday, September 30th, Topeka Police officers were called to 1621...
RCPD investigates after collectibles, checks stolen in separate cases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are investigating after collectibles and checks were stolen in separate cases. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, officials were called to the 5300 block of William Wood Rd. with reports of a burglary.
Junction City man arrested after flipping SUV, running from accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - David Lingle II, 38, of Junction City has been arrested after he allegedly flipped an SUV and ran from the accident. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, emergency crews were called to the 4500 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an accident.
Topeka Police surround home in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several TPD units are surrounding a home in the 600 block of NW Grant on Tuesday night. Topeka Police told 13NEWS a suspect barricaded themselves inside after officers responded to a domestic incident within the last couple of hours. TPD believes a suspect is alone in...
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins has addressed the “Blanket Man” situation, however, officials’ hands are tied. Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins says that as a Sheriff’s Office, sometimes the situations they are tasked to deal with do not come with a simple solution which can cause the public frustration.
RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
Two arrested after meth found during Manhattan traffic stop

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in Manhattan after meth was found during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Kyle Pruyn Jr., 31, of Manhattan, and Mercedes Imlay, 21, of Grandview Plaza, were both arrested around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.
Kansas felon caught with meth during Manhattan traffic stop

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop in Manhattan. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of S. 3rd Street and Fort Riley Boulevard for a traffic violation, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Controlled burn leaves heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A controlled burn left a heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that a heavy cloud of black smoke over West Topeka can be attributed to a controlled burn of I-70 and SW Urish Rd.
School bus collides with SUV in Auburn

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported when a school bus collided with a sport utility vehicle Thursday morning in Auburn, police said. The collision was reported around 8:30 a.m. at 10th and N. Harrison streets. Auburn police said the school bus was westbound on 10th preparing to make...
KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A KBI investigation into the Junction City Police Department continues. The agency started looking into the conduct of unnamed JCPD personnel in June, those employees are on administrative leave. The KBI says former Linn County Attorney James Brun has been appointed as special prosecutor to review...
Pickup collides with Evergy truck in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pickup truck collided with a parked SUV and an Evergy truck in Central Topeka. Crews were called to the area of SW Munson Ave. and SW Jewell around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with reports of a collision. A 13 NEWS photographer on the...
19-year-old Texan arrested after cocaine found during traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from Texas was arrested after cocaine was found in a vehicle during a Jackson Co. traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, a deputy stopped a silver Chevy pickup for a traffic violation. Officials did not say where.
RCPD responds to separate motorcycle, rollover crashes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials responded to separate motorcycle and rollover crashes over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of N 10th St. and Bluemont Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
