Hy-Vee stores pull certain cheese products due to listeria concerns

WEST DES MOINES, IA (WKBT) — Hy-Vee stores in the midwest will be pulling certain cheese products due to listeria concerns.

According to a release, stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin have voluntarily recalled eight products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc that some of their products may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause listeriosis, which is especially dangerous for at-risk groups such as pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborns, older adults, those with weakened immune systems.

The following products were recalled:

Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board

Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board

La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

Bon Appetite Gift Basket

Deluxe Delights Gift Basket

The “Best By” expiration ranges for the impacted cheeses is from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14. Customers who purchased any of these products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

According to the CDC, roughly 1,600 people contract listeriosis each year, and approximately 260 die from the illness.

