Nebraska-Purdue Kickoff Time Announced

Another night game for the Huskers

Nebraska football has added another night game to the fall.

The Big Ten Conference announced another week of kickoff times Monday morning. The Huskers will travel to Purdue Oct. 15 for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff time. The game will be carried by the Big Ten Network.

Including this Friday's 6 p.m. start at Rutgers, Nebraska will have three consecutive night games and four through the first six games of the season.

Kickoff times have yet to be announced for the Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin games, with the Iowa Black Friday game set for a 3 p.m. start.

