Terrebonne Parish, LA

WWL-AMFM

Lockport man allegedly molested three children

Police today announced the arrest of a man for the alleged sexual abuse of three children in Lafourche Parish. “Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Lockport man has been charged with sex crimes involving juveniles. Cullen Curole, 24, was arrested,”
LOCKPORT, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Houma, LA
City
Gray, LA
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
NOLA.com

Murder suspect accused of breaking into apartment before fatal shooting: JPSO

Authorities say a homicide suspect broke into an unincorporated Gretna apartment before fatally shooting a man inside. Donovan LaFrance, 29, was arrested within hours of the killing early Thursday morning and eventually booked with first-degree murder, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest records. LaFrance is accused in the death...
GRETNA, LA
WWL

Woman arrested in Saturday morning homicide in St. John Parish

LAPLACE, La. — St. John Parish Sheriff's Office has announced they arrested a woman in connection to the deadly shooting in Reserve on Saturday morning. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of East 21st street in Reserve on Saturday morning. Officers found 70-year-old Andrew Turcuit Sr.'s body upon arrival, according to St. John Sheriff's Office. They say emergency medical services administered aid to Turcuit, but he ultimately died at the scene.
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO seeks help identifying juveniles that burglarized DHS concession stand

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭. 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐟’𝐬 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐣𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥.
DESTREHAN, LA
houmatimes.com

Agents Arrest Theriot Man for Drug Possession in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Theriot man for alleged illegal drug possession in Terrebonne Parish on Sept. 25. Agents arrested Justin Griffin, 36, for illegal possession of a schedule II narcotic and booked him into the Terrebonne Parish Jail. Agents were on patrol near Oyster...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
#Terrebonne High School#The Sheriff S Office
WWL

Man arrested in Lafourche Parish for rape of 2 minors

RACELAND, La. — Police in Lafourche Parish announced on Thursday that they had arrested and charged a man for raping two minors. On Wednesday, 59-year-old James Griffin, Jr., from Raceland, was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on two counts of first-degree rape, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL

Man falls, drowns in the Intracoastal Waterway in Houma

HOUMA, La. — The Houma Police Department responded to a call of a man falling into the Intracoastal Waterway just after 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. On Monday, police identified the man as Arnold Bonnette, 71. According to the Houma Police Department’s Chief of Detectives, Lt Travis Theriot, an unidentified...
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

Marathon Petroleum in Garyville reports fire, 2 injuries

GARYVILLE, La. — Two people were injured after a fire at the Marathon Petroleum in Garyville Wednesday. The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff received a statement from Marathon that confirmed the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Two workers suffered injuries in the fire and received medical attention, according...
GARYVILLE, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans local news

