Lockport man allegedly molested three children
Police today announced the arrest of a man for the alleged sexual abuse of three children in Lafourche Parish. “Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Lockport man has been charged with sex crimes involving juveniles. Cullen Curole, 24, was arrested,”
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log: October 3, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on October 3, 2022.
WDSU
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
NOLA.com
Reserve woman fatally shot boyfriend's father through closed door during argument, authorities say
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
NOLA.com
Murder suspect accused of breaking into apartment before fatal shooting: JPSO
Authorities say a homicide suspect broke into an unincorporated Gretna apartment before fatally shooting a man inside. Donovan LaFrance, 29, was arrested within hours of the killing early Thursday morning and eventually booked with first-degree murder, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest records. LaFrance is accused in the death...
Woman arrested in Saturday morning homicide in St. John Parish
LAPLACE, La. — St. John Parish Sheriff's Office has announced they arrested a woman in connection to the deadly shooting in Reserve on Saturday morning. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of East 21st street in Reserve on Saturday morning. Officers found 70-year-old Andrew Turcuit Sr.'s body upon arrival, according to St. John Sheriff's Office. They say emergency medical services administered aid to Turcuit, but he ultimately died at the scene.
L'Observateur
SCSO seeks help identifying juveniles that burglarized DHS concession stand
𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭. 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐟’𝐬 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐣𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥.
houmatimes.com
Agents Arrest Theriot Man for Drug Possession in Terrebonne Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Theriot man for alleged illegal drug possession in Terrebonne Parish on Sept. 25. Agents arrested Justin Griffin, 36, for illegal possession of a schedule II narcotic and booked him into the Terrebonne Parish Jail. Agents were on patrol near Oyster...
Man shot, carjacked by Bridge City escapee makes miraculous recovery
NEW ORLEANS — A father and husband was dropping off Mardi Gras beads at an Uptown donation box July 17, when police say an escapee from the Bridge City Center for Youth carjacked and shot him. Scott Toups has been in the ICU for the past two and a half months, until now.
NOLA.com
Driver found not guilty in Kenner road rage crash that claimed pregnant mother's life
A Jefferson Parish jury has acquitted a driver who law enforcement authorities said was involved in a high-speed, road rage-spurred crash in Kenner that claimed the life of a pregnant woman in 2020. The jury found Shannon Alvarez, 47, not guilty of negligent homicide and third-degree feticide Wednesday following a...
1 Killed and 1 Seriously Injured In A Hit And Run Crash In Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a hit and run crash was reported in Jefferson Parish on Sunday night. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Man arrested in Lafourche Parish for rape of 2 minors
RACELAND, La. — Police in Lafourche Parish announced on Thursday that they had arrested and charged a man for raping two minors. On Wednesday, 59-year-old James Griffin, Jr., from Raceland, was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on two counts of first-degree rape, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.
fox8live.com
Real-time cameras show Jefferson Parish drivers if trains are crossing busy intersections
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Getting around the trains on Metairie Road in Jefferson Parish isn’t easy, especially when you’re in a rush. That’s why the parish has launched a new tool for drivers and it’s only the beginning. “Saturday, it was three hours,” Chloe Breaux said....
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
lafourchegazette.com
Construction of Phase 2 of the Elevated LA 1 Highway Begins in Golden Meadow
Contractor James Construction is in the assembly phase of construction for Phase 2 of the LA 1 Improvement Project, with workers assembling the three large cranes that will be used to build the 8.3-mile elevated highway from Golden Meadow to Leeville. The entire construction project is now 10 percent complete.
Thibodaux mom charged after throwing toddler son off a bridge
THIBODAUX, La. — A Thibodaux mother is in jail tonight, booked with attempted first degree murder of her son. This is after police say she threw the toddler off of a bridge into the water. It was just in July when we were at the water's edge reporting on...
Train blocked Metairie Rd for 3 hours as signal needed a battery and nearest was 2 hours away
METAIRIE, La. — For those who travel Metairie Road in Old Metairie on a regular basis, waiting for a train to clear the railroad crossing is a frequent occurrence. “They’ve been like this for a long, so you have to have patience and wait or turn around and go back the other way,” driver Levi Bates said.
Man falls, drowns in the Intracoastal Waterway in Houma
HOUMA, La. — The Houma Police Department responded to a call of a man falling into the Intracoastal Waterway just after 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. On Monday, police identified the man as Arnold Bonnette, 71. According to the Houma Police Department’s Chief of Detectives, Lt Travis Theriot, an unidentified...
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish Government continues with bridge closures for repairs
Lafourche Parish Government continues bridge repairs that were damaged during Hurricane Ida. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the Cut Off Lift Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to allow contractors to continue doing repairs. In addition, the T-Bois Bridge will also be closed...
WDSU
Marathon Petroleum in Garyville reports fire, 2 injuries
GARYVILLE, La. — Two people were injured after a fire at the Marathon Petroleum in Garyville Wednesday. The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff received a statement from Marathon that confirmed the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Two workers suffered injuries in the fire and received medical attention, according...
WWL
