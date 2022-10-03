Read full article on original website
Related
Ringo Starr falls ill and cancels concert
Ringo Starr has postponed a sold-out concert set for Sunday due to illness.
Guitar World Magazine
John Mayer once bumped into a fan at a music store, and ended up buying her the guitar of her dreams
The star-struck fan went to Rudy's Music Shop in New York back in 2013, and left having had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with the guitar icon. It’s an unfortunate fact that many people will navigate their way through life without receiving the opportunity to meet their six-string heroes. For most people, merely attending gigs and concerts is the closest they’ll get to some of the biggest names in the guitar world.
NME
Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
Stereogum
BSCBR – “Children Of The Grave” (Black Sabbath Cover)
Back in 2020, we wrote about Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal — an NYC-based supergroup of Black Sabbath-loving indie musicians comprising Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Angel Deradoorian (Deradoorian), Greg Fox, Brad Truax (Interpol), and Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice). Their first release was 2020’s Masters Of Rehearsal featuring “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots.” Today, BSCBR are announcing their return in the form of a new 7-inch: BSCBR: Master Of Rehearsal Vol 2, out October 28. In honor of BSCBR’s Vol 2, they’re also sharing a chugging cover of “Children Of The Grave.” The B-side will be a cover of “Electric Funeral.”
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Janet Jackson is reissuing ‘The Velvet Rope’ for its 25th anniversary
Janet Jackson will reissue her sixth studio album, 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’, in celebration of its 25th anniversary this week. The expanded edition will arrive this Friday (October 7), exactly 25 years after the original album was released. It will feature a smorgasbord of bonus tracks, which will be available on streaming platforms for the first time.
Zach Bryan Gives Taste Of Red Rocks Live Album With Teaser Of Unreleased Song, “Starved”
As much as I absolutely love Zach Bryan’s debut studio album American Heartbreak, I’m really looking forward to the live album he promised will be recorded at his Red Rocks debut in November. He’s currently out an extensive trek across the country, on what he previously said would “probably be the last” tour he goes on. But that doesn’t mean he’s ready to slow down in terms of putting out more new music… quite the opposite, actually. He already dropped […] The post Zach Bryan Gives Taste Of Red Rocks Live Album With Teaser Of Unreleased Song, “Starved” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
An all-Puerto Rican doo-wop group, The Eternals, has a place in music history
Decades before Luis Fonsi, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin made Puerto Rican music mainstream in American culture, there was an all-Puerto Rican doo-wop group that broke into the top music charts. And few people today know their names. “Sometimes when we would sing in theaters they would say, ‘The Eternals,...
Black Sabbath to release deluxe editions of Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules
Black Sabbath continue their reissue series with the November release of their first two studio albums with Ronnie James Dio
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drake to Play Harlem’s Apollo Theater for Special SiriusXM Concert
Drake, arguably the biggest rapper in the world, will play a special concert at the legenday Apollo Theater in New York’s Harlem neighborhood that will be broadcast on SiriusXM, he and the network announced on Tuesday. The performance at the 1,500-capacity venue is a rare club date for the artist. Details on the show were slim — “Drake will perform at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York. The exclusive SiriusXM concert marks the first time that Drake will perform at the iconic theater,” the announcement reads — but the concert will be the latest in a long series of special,...
Guitar World Magazine
The inside story of Matt Bellamy’s vision for Manson Guitar Works
Co-owner Adrian Ashton takes us inside one of the most thrilling gear collaborations between artist and luthier, and explains how the Muse frontman drives innovation at the company he co-owns. The roots of Manson Guitar Works go all the way back to the ’60s, when Andy Manson decided to build...
Bono is taking his memoir, ‘SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story,’ on tour: See the dates
U2 lead singer Bono is set to embark on a 14-city book tour in support of his forthcoming memoir, SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story, arriving November 1. The tour, titled Stories of Surrender, will kick off in New York City at the Beacon Theatre on November 2. It will continue through six additional U.S. cities before heading overseas for another seven stops including the closing show in Madrid on November 28.
The FADER
Song You Need: Special Interest 86 hope
If anyone can make an anti-capitalist call and response sound legitimately dangerous in 2022, it’s Special Interest. On their new song “Foul” — the third offering from their third studio LP, Endure — they once again manage to succeed where nearly any other band would fail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Slipped Disc
Young conductor jumps in for Barenboim
Daniel Barenboim’s withdrawal from concert life for several months is going to cause much rescheduling. His first concerts, with the Staatskapelle Berlin, are on October 23 and 24. The Statsoper has rustled up Lorenzo Viotti, chief of Dutch National Opera, to take over. Viotti wears a Bulgari watch (see...
Nymph
Midway through “Shlut,” a sultry entry from Shygirl’s full-length debut, the singer poses a simple question over skittering trap beats: “Is it so bad to just like to be touched?” Sexuality, especially female sexuality, is often seen as frivolous, fleeting, and tempestuous, something that by nature can’t be defined or qualified. Across Nymph, in both the content of the songs and the eclectic nature of their instrumentation, the artist born Blane Muise challenges that notion by giving full breadth to her fantasies and desires. What does it mean to be “bad”? What does it mean to want? With futuristic neo-club anthems like “Freak,” “Nasty,” and “Gush,” Shygirl has long worn her sexuality on her sleeve. On Nymph, her siren song lures us deeper into the forest, past the dank dancefloors of her early discography and toward somewhere brighter and more introspective.
NME
Watch One Click Straight’s artsy, claustrophobic music video for the new single ‘MRT’
Filipino indie band One Click Straight have released an artistic new music video for their new single ‘MRT’. The music video, which was released alongside the single on September 30, sees the band trapped in a monorail train cabin alongside an ever-increasing number of slasher-mask-wearing passengers, slowly unveiling a narrative of two people with actual faces finding each other in a faceless crowd. “Habang Lumilipas ang, ang oras di namamalayang / Tayo nalang ang nandito / Nagkatingin mga mata, gustong gustong sabihin an,” frontman Toffer Marquez sings to an dreamy acoustic-guitar driven jam; “As time went on, it ceased to be free / We’re here / Looking into each other’s eyes with things we want to say”.
Bono to Tour US in Support of ‘Surrender’ Memoir
Bono surrenders to the page in his latest performance as an author. The rock vocalist and U2 frontman will release his memoir, titled Surrender, on Nov. 1. The singer’s literary debut will detail the stories behind 40 different songs and will also feature original drawings for each of the tales.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Drops Spacey New Single Ahead of Three October Album Releases
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are set to embark on another journey into the Gizz-verse with a trio of new albums dropping this month. The band recently unveiled a new single, “Iron Lung,” which follows the previously released “Ice V” from their forthcoming album, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava.
Comments / 0