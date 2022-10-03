ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily on Energy: OPEC+ production cut threatens Biden’s pre-midterm plans

By Jeremy Beaman, Energy and Environment Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
White House dismisses OPEC+ oil production cut concerns

The White House is downplaying concerns gas prices will spike if OPEC and allies of the cartel decide this week to cut oil production by more than a million barrels a day. "Our focus has been pretty steadfast, which has been on taking every step to ensure markets are sufficiently supplied to meet demand for a growing global economy," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday. "Thanks to our efforts, we have seen some energy prices have declined sharply from their highs and American consumers are paying far less at the company."
Oil industry implores Granholm to 'disavow' export limits after bitter meeting

The oil industry is imploring Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to forswear limiting petroleum exports as the Biden administration tries to bring down consumer fuel costs or else risk sending prices higher. Leading oil trade groups the American Petroleum Institute and American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers asked the administration to "disavow"...
Russian parliament defense committee chief to military: 'Stop lying' about Ukraine losses

Russian forces are retreating on both the eastern and southern Ukrainian fronts. Russian forces around the southern city of Kherson, the Dnieper River-bordering gateway to Crimea and the Sea of Azov, face an especially critical situation. Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon have to choose between a full-scale retreat or the Hail Mary employment of nuclear weapons.
'Riyadh’s errand boy': Biden's Saudi overtures panned after OPEC oil move

President Joe Biden’s attempt to bridge ties with Saudi Arabia is under renewed scrutiny after a coalition of oil-producing states led by the kingdom slashed oil production quotas by 2 million barrels per day, defying Washington at a time of political peril for the White House and Democrats. The...
The Hill’s Morning Report — OPEC stiff arms Biden

Bad news for petroleum and energy prices in the West. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Wednesday agreed to steep cuts in oil production, which means less supply in an already tight market. That, in turn, means customers are likely to pay more. Saudi Arabia, the group’s...
Ukraine emerging as major military power between NATO and Russia

A steady supply of Western military equipment could enable Ukraine to surpass Russian military stockpiles as the war unfolds, thus neutralizing a key advantage for the Kremlin and establishing a substantial military buffer between NATO and Russia . “We can see that we receive weapons even from those countries who...
Liz Cheney will sleep well at night

"You know, it’s not such a great job. It’s not at all what it is cracked up to be." These are words of wisdom given to me in confidence by several current and former members of Congress . Though not one of those I spoke to on this topic, Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) offers a case in point. Hurd decided not to run for reelection because he realized he could make a far greater difference outside of Congress. So for many politicians on the Hill, their ability to get anything done is limited.
