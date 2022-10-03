Daily on Energy: OPEC+ production cut threatens Biden’s pre-midterm plans

Read full article on original website
Related
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Washington Examiner
White House dismisses OPEC+ oil production cut concerns
The White House is downplaying concerns gas prices will spike if OPEC and allies of the cartel decide this week to cut oil production by more than a million barrels a day. "Our focus has been pretty steadfast, which has been on taking every step to ensure markets are sufficiently supplied to meet demand for a growing global economy," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday. "Thanks to our efforts, we have seen some energy prices have declined sharply from their highs and American consumers are paying far less at the company."
Washington Examiner
Oil industry implores Granholm to 'disavow' export limits after bitter meeting
The oil industry is imploring Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to forswear limiting petroleum exports as the Biden administration tries to bring down consumer fuel costs or else risk sending prices higher. Leading oil trade groups the American Petroleum Institute and American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers asked the administration to "disavow"...
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden Faces Gas Price Nightmare as OPEC Agrees to Russian Oil Cut Proposal
OPEC's cut in oil production by 2 million barrels per day would be the largest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington Examiner
Justice Department scores win against Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case on special master appeal
An appeals court has granted the Justice Department’s request to speed up its appeal of the appointment of the special master examining the documents obtained during the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump opposed the DOJ’s efforts to expedite its circuit court appeal, with the...
Washington Examiner
Biden's plan to cut gas prices ahead of the midterm elections will backfire
Gas prices are on the rise nationally with just weeks until the midterm elections. President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies, fearing political fallout, are starting to panic — and are now reportedly considering a drastic policy response that would actually make everything worse. “White House officials have asked...
Washington Examiner
Russian parliament defense committee chief to military: 'Stop lying' about Ukraine losses
Russian forces are retreating on both the eastern and southern Ukrainian fronts. Russian forces around the southern city of Kherson, the Dnieper River-bordering gateway to Crimea and the Sea of Azov, face an especially critical situation. Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon have to choose between a full-scale retreat or the Hail Mary employment of nuclear weapons.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian missile razes Ukraine apartment block, Putin's generals under pressure
BAKHMUT, Ukraine/KYIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A Russian missile demolished an apartment block in a Ukrainian region that Moscow says it has annexed, killing at least three people, as discontent mounted within Russia about the handling of the war by the top brass.
CNBC
Washington sees OPEC+ oil production cuts as a political 'blow against Biden,' says Dan Yergin
Washington sees OPEC+'s decision to slash oil production by more than 2 million barrels a day as political interference and a "blow" against U.S. President Joe Biden, said Dan Yergin, vice chair of S&P Global. "This is seen as, first of all, a blow against Biden who came to Saudi...
US Rep. Ro Khanna slams Saudi Arabia as 'third-rate power' as OPEC considers slashing oil output
US Rep. Ro Khanna is calling for the White House to retaliate against Saudi Arabia if OPEC and its allies slash oil production in a bid to boost prices.
invezz.com
Critchlow: “OPEC is playing with fire” following cut in production targets
OPEC+ has cut its overall production targets by 2 million bpd. The decision has come only weeks prior to the US mid-terms. The presence of recently sanctioned Alexander Novak as co-chair was a source of embarrassment for the USA. At today’s much-awaited meeting, OPEC+ members agreed to cut oil production...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Time for U.S. to reevaluate Saudi relationship, Sen. Chris Murphy says ahead of OPEC output cut
OPEC+'s plans to cut oil production is a "mistake," said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy. "I think it is a mistake on their part. And I think it's time for a wholesale re-revaluation of the U.S. alliance with Saudi Arabia," Murphy told CNBC. "I think you've got to be very careful...
OPEC+ may take back control of the oil market with a major output cut
A potential cut in production of 1 million bpd would send a global signal that OPEC+ wants to regain control of a market that it believes has deviated from the fundamentals of supply and demand, say analysts.
Washington Examiner
'Riyadh’s errand boy': Biden's Saudi overtures panned after OPEC oil move
President Joe Biden’s attempt to bridge ties with Saudi Arabia is under renewed scrutiny after a coalition of oil-producing states led by the kingdom slashed oil production quotas by 2 million barrels per day, defying Washington at a time of political peril for the White House and Democrats. The...
The Hill’s Morning Report — OPEC stiff arms Biden
Bad news for petroleum and energy prices in the West. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Wednesday agreed to steep cuts in oil production, which means less supply in an already tight market. That, in turn, means customers are likely to pay more. Saudi Arabia, the group’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Ukraine emerging as major military power between NATO and Russia
A steady supply of Western military equipment could enable Ukraine to surpass Russian military stockpiles as the war unfolds, thus neutralizing a key advantage for the Kremlin and establishing a substantial military buffer between NATO and Russia . “We can see that we receive weapons even from those countries who...
CNBC
OPEC+ to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day to shore up prices, defying U.S. pressure
OPEC and non-OPEC partners on Wednesday agreed to impose deep output cuts, seeking to spur a recovery in oil prices despite U.S. pressure to pump more. Crude prices have fallen to roughly $80 a barrel from more than $120 in early June amid growing fears about the prospect of a global economic recession.
RAC warns motorists fuel prices will 'inevitably' soar as Saudi Arabia and Russia's plan to cut oil exports to the West pushes up wholesale prices
Britons already facing a cost of living crisis with increased energy and food bills are now being warned to brace for soaring fuel prices because of a major cut in oil exports. Some of the world's top oil-producing countries have agreed to cut the amount they export to Western nations...
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney will sleep well at night
"You know, it’s not such a great job. It’s not at all what it is cracked up to be." These are words of wisdom given to me in confidence by several current and former members of Congress . Though not one of those I spoke to on this topic, Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) offers a case in point. Hurd decided not to run for reelection because he realized he could make a far greater difference outside of Congress. So for many politicians on the Hill, their ability to get anything done is limited.
Comments / 0