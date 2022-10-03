Police arrest suspect in Hess Ave. shooting

Erie Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place on Hess Avenue late last month.

Roderique Thompson, 27, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 2 after he allegedly shot two people. According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times, and a 25-year-old was shot in the calf.

Those shootings took place on Sept. 24 around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Hess Avenue in Erie.

Police continue to investigate after five people were shot that weekend in separate incidents.

