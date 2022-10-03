Why does this surprise anybody that only 11% can read at level. You have a school system that is run by blacks you have the majority of the students 90% are black and Hispanic and you have teachers who could not care if the student could read or learn as long as they get a pay raise and get their pension
The CPS union should be ashamed, teachers are over paid and have a terrible performance, they try to distract us with indoctrination of kids to become TS or no mention of God in schools. In stead of teaching kids that basics of reading. Why do teachers at Catholic schools who make a third of CPS have 90%+ students end up in college. Plus the CPS only contributes 1% of their pay to their pension. Cops and firefighters contribute 8/9%. CPS needs to go. Bankrupting our City
They are more concerned about creating foot soldiers for their neo-liberal/communist agenda than being actual educators.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Comments / 115