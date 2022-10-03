Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt labels one B1G team as 'lurking' entering Week 6 of the season
Joel Klatt isn’t sleeping on one B1G program, even though he feels like some people in the country might be. According to Klatt, Penn State is a team that is “lurking” entering Week 6 of the season. With an undefeated record, a renewed run game and no major questions, the Nittany Lions could make serious noise down the stretch.
Updated Penn State won-loss projections, early look at Wolverines-Lions, is Minnesota still worrisome?
PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders look at the state of Big Ten football and where 5-0 Penn State fits. David and Bob also forecast the Lions’ wins and losses the rest of the way and discuss whether the Lions’ White Out date with Minnesota in late October is still a tough matchup for PSU. Happy bye week!
Penn State DE Smith Vilbert unavailable for the 2022 season
After five weeks without playing, the uncertainty surrounding Smith Vilbert’s status ended Tuesday night. Vilbert will be unavailable for the 2022 campaign, head coach James Franklin told reporters after practice. Franklin didn’t give a specific reason for Vilbert’s absence. The fourth-year player did not travel to Purdue or Auburn...
How Does Paul Chryst’s firing impact Penn State Football?
The calendar has flipped to October, and the coaching carousel is in full rotation. Does the Paul Chryst firing impact Penn State Football?. Penn State Football enters the week on a well-deserved bye week. While James Franklin and company are resting and preparing for the upcoming matchup with Michigan, Wisconsin decided to break the Big Ten internet.
PennLive’s Prop Bet Showdown challenges your knowledge on Big Ten football: Here’s how you can win
Penn State is on a bye week, but there is still plenty of Big Ten football happening this week. So while we normally quiz you on the outcomes of the Nittany Lions’ games each week, this time we’ll flip the script and see how well you know some of their conference rivals.
Strong second half propels State College field hockey past Carlisle
After a scoreless first half, State College netted two second-half goals to earn a 2-0 divisional victory over Carlisle Wednesday. Maddy Shomo broke the scoreless stalemate with a goal at the 2:19 mark of the third quarter. Joelle Bartlett picked up the assist on Shomo’s goal. Ella Tambroni extended the lead and iced the win with an unassisted tally in the fourth quarter.
State College scores 3-1 volleyball win over Cedar Cliff
State College down Cedar Cliff 3-1 in volleyball Wednesday. Scores were 28-26, 21-25, 27-25 and 25-23. No stats were reported for State College.
Anthony Robinson, 2023 JUCO CB, announces commitment to B1G program
Anthony Robinson has picked the school he would like to play at. He committed to Penn State from his social account as a walk-on. Robinson attended Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas most recently. Robinson had interest from BYU, Indiana, Jackson State, Elon, and Marshall according to 247Sports. He comes in at 6-foot-3, 192 pounds.
Cheerleader showcase: Central Dauphin Rams boast 50 members
With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads. This is the first cheerleading squad, Central Dauphin, directed by Faith Myers. School.
Mid-Penn Conference girls soccer submitted stats leaders through October 5
With mere weeks left in the Mid-Penn Conference girls soccer season, players are nearing milestones and racking up some gaudy stat lines. Below is a closer look at the girls soccer leaders in goals, assists and saves, all compiled from submissions from MPC coaches. PennLive will publish girls soccer leaders...
’I was devastated’: How Boiling Springs’ Dalton Ackley moved past misdiagnosis to become a Bubblers leader
Check out a Boiling Springs football game on Friday nights, and look for No. 72. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Luc Obame’s multi-goal outing powers CD East boys soccer to 5-1 win over Mifflin County
CD East picked up a convincing 5-1 victory against Mifflin County Wednesday. Luc Obame paced the Panthers with two goals and three assists. Amin Elkamil finished the contest with one goal and one assist, while Sam Keita and Amar Pohkarel chipped in one goal apiece, respectively.
Avery Pollock’s third quarter goal and Payton Killian’s 9 saves help Lower Dauphin upset Palmyra
PALMYRA— Lower Dauphin’s field hockey team struggled in its last two consecutive games. The Falcons lost 1-0 to Mechanicsburg last week and fell again to Hershey on Monday with another 1-0 loss. But on Wednesday night, they were determined to bounce back from their two-game losing streak.
Mia Libby’s hat trick powers Greencastle girls soccer in 5-1 win against West Perry
Mia Libby netted three goals to propel Greencastle to an emphatic 5-1 Mid-Penn Colonial victory over West Perry Wednesday. Haley Noblit chipped in one goal and one assist, while Caroline Logsdon scored once. Rylee Henson and Maddie Koons tallied two assists apiece in the win.
Digital Collegian
How the rise in high-density student housing has transformed downtown State College into a ‘different world’
When State College was incorporated as a borough in 1896, downtown as it’s known today was a century away. Instead, it wasn’t more than a handful of houses and dirt roads, with a close proximity to what was then The Farmers’ High School and what is now Penn State University.
Check out Milton Hershey School’s newly renovated Founders Hall: video
Milton Hershey School has just recently rededicated its iconic Founders Hall, a long-time statement to the area. Founders Hall was originally completed in 1970 and has now been a part of the school for more than 50 years, dedicated to the legacies of founders Milton and Catherine Hershey. In 2018,...
Workers ‘kicked, stomped and beat’ turkeys at 7 farms in and around central Pa.: police
Eleven people hired to capture and crate turkeys for Plainville Farms have been charged with abusing the animals at seven locations in six Pennsylvania counties, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said the workers “kicked, stomped and beat turkeys” at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. These...
Smoke & Pickles Butcher Shop in Mechanicsburg is closing
A neighborhood butcher shop in Cumberland County that carved a niche with local, sustainable meats is closing. Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop owner David T. Mills III announced on Sunday the Mechanicsburg shop and restaurant is permanently closing on Nov. 23.
State College
Longtime Centre County Prosecutor Smith Retires; McGoron Named Deputy District Attorney
The retirement of a longtime public servant has opened the door for a new deputy district attorney in Centre County. Mark Smith, the county’s first assistant district attorney for more than three decades, retired this month following 38 years of “loyal and dedicated service to Centre County,” District Attorney Bernie Cantorna wrote in a statement. Smith began his career as a law clerk and first joined the Centre County District Attorney’s Office in 1985.
Former Country Cupboard restaurant near Lewisburg to be demolished
The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops has been closed since February of this year after 50 years of serving customers. Starting next week, the landmark restaurant along Route 15 in Union County near Lewisburg will disappear for good as the new owner begins demolition.
