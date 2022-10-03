ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt labels one B1G team as 'lurking' entering Week 6 of the season

Joel Klatt isn’t sleeping on one B1G program, even though he feels like some people in the country might be. According to Klatt, Penn State is a team that is “lurking” entering Week 6 of the season. With an undefeated record, a renewed run game and no major questions, the Nittany Lions could make serious noise down the stretch.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State DE Smith Vilbert unavailable for the 2022 season

After five weeks without playing, the uncertainty surrounding Smith Vilbert’s status ended Tuesday night. Vilbert will be unavailable for the 2022 campaign, head coach James Franklin told reporters after practice. Franklin didn’t give a specific reason for Vilbert’s absence. The fourth-year player did not travel to Purdue or Auburn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

How Does Paul Chryst’s firing impact Penn State Football?

The calendar has flipped to October, and the coaching carousel is in full rotation. Does the Paul Chryst firing impact Penn State Football?. Penn State Football enters the week on a well-deserved bye week. While James Franklin and company are resting and preparing for the upcoming matchup with Michigan, Wisconsin decided to break the Big Ten internet.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Strong second half propels State College field hockey past Carlisle

After a scoreless first half, State College netted two second-half goals to earn a 2-0 divisional victory over Carlisle Wednesday. Maddy Shomo broke the scoreless stalemate with a goal at the 2:19 mark of the third quarter. Joelle Bartlett picked up the assist on Shomo’s goal. Ella Tambroni extended the lead and iced the win with an unassisted tally in the fourth quarter.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Anthony Robinson, 2023 JUCO CB, announces commitment to B1G program

Anthony Robinson has picked the school he would like to play at. He committed to Penn State from his social account as a walk-on. Robinson attended Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas most recently. Robinson had interest from BYU, Indiana, Jackson State, Elon, and Marshall according to 247Sports. He comes in at 6-foot-3, 192 pounds.
EL DORADO, KS
Sports
State College

Longtime Centre County Prosecutor Smith Retires; McGoron Named Deputy District Attorney

The retirement of a longtime public servant has opened the door for a new deputy district attorney in Centre County. Mark Smith, the county’s first assistant district attorney for more than three decades, retired this month following 38 years of “loyal and dedicated service to Centre County,” District Attorney Bernie Cantorna wrote in a statement. Smith began his career as a law clerk and first joined the Centre County District Attorney’s Office in 1985.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
