ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

GOP senator tells voters that want to defund the police to 'call a crackhead'

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJ1ce_0iKBatJB00


A Republican senator released a new campaign ad over the weekend as he seeks reelection in Louisiana, accusing “woke leaders” of placing the blame of “surging” crime rates on police officers rather than on criminals.

In a new video ad, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reaffirmed his support for law enforcement and stated his opposition to policies that seek to defund the police or shorten some sentences for incarcerated people. The ad comes as New Orleans reported the highest murder rate per capita of any major city in the country, according to the Wall Street Journal.

MIDTERMS 2022 LIVE: UPDATES FROM THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL AHEAD OF CRUCIAL ELECTION

“Look, if you hate cops just because they’re cops, the next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead,” Kennedy said in his ad.

Kennedy faces a crowded field of challengers in his reelection bid, with the race expected to lean Republican . His top challenger, Democrat Luke Mixon, has criticized the Republican senator for refusing to certify the results of the 2020 election and for aligning himself with former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Kennedy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The crowded field of 12 candidates faces an uphill battle in their attempts to unseat the incumbent, who has about $15.8 million on hand in campaign funds, according to campaign finance data from the Federal Election Commission. Mixon has just $584,000 .

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
State
Washington State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defund The Police#Crime Issues#Campaign Finance#Sen#Gop#Republican#The Wall Street Journal#Democrat
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
People

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won

"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
244K+
Followers
71K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy