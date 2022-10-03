GOP senator tells voters that want to defund the police to 'call a crackhead'



A Republican senator released a new campaign ad over the weekend as he seeks reelection in Louisiana, accusing “woke leaders” of placing the blame of “surging” crime rates on police officers rather than on criminals.

In a new video ad, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reaffirmed his support for law enforcement and stated his opposition to policies that seek to defund the police or shorten some sentences for incarcerated people. The ad comes as New Orleans reported the highest murder rate per capita of any major city in the country, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Look, if you hate cops just because they’re cops, the next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead,” Kennedy said in his ad.

Kennedy faces a crowded field of challengers in his reelection bid, with the race expected to lean Republican . His top challenger, Democrat Luke Mixon, has criticized the Republican senator for refusing to certify the results of the 2020 election and for aligning himself with former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Kennedy.

The crowded field of 12 candidates faces an uphill battle in their attempts to unseat the incumbent, who has about $15.8 million on hand in campaign funds, according to campaign finance data from the Federal Election Commission. Mixon has just $584,000 .