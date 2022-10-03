ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

LeBron James Sends Out Tweet About Patrick Mahomes

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wwab_0iKBao8m00

On Sunday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet about Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs put on a show, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 41-31.

Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns and completed 62.2% of his passes.

The Chiefs improved to 3-1 on the season, while the Bucs fell to 2-2.

During the game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was clearly impressed by Mahomes as he sent out a tweet (which is now going viral).

Mahomes has become one of the best players of all time at just 27 years old.

He has already made four Pro Bowls and in 2020, he led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

James was in a similar position at Mahomes age as he was already one of the top players to ever play in the NBA.

In 2012, he led the Miami Heat to the NBA Championship over Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mahomes won his first Super Bowl at just 24, while James was 27 when he won his first.

Next week, Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to keep the momentum going when they face off with Las Vegas Raiders at home.

As for James and the Lakers, they will play their first preseason game on Monday night at home against the Sacramento Kings.

On Oct. 18, they will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Basketball
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Basketball
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Kevin Durant
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react to Ben Simmons' preseason debut

Playmaking forward Ben Simmons finally took the court for the first time in a Nets uniform and his new teammates had nothing but positive words for Simmons’ first game back. In a post-game interview, Simmons told Andrew Jackson of FOX Sports that he felt, “amazing.” Simmons continued, “I’m grateful to just step on that floor in the NBA. So yeah, a lot of fun out there.”
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Bucs#The Oklahoma City Thunder
Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field

Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Why Celtics' locker room atmosphere 'surprised' Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin has spent 13 NBA seasons with three different teams, so he's seen a lot over the years. But the Boston Celtics managed to take him aback Sunday after he joined the team. The veteran forward, who officially signed a one-year contract with the Celtics on Monday, admitted his...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy