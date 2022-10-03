LeBron James Sends Out Tweet About Patrick Mahomes

On Sunday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet about Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

On Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs put on a show, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 41-31.

Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns and completed 62.2% of his passes.

The Chiefs improved to 3-1 on the season, while the Bucs fell to 2-2.

During the game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was clearly impressed by Mahomes as he sent out a tweet (which is now going viral).

Mahomes has become one of the best players of all time at just 27 years old.

He has already made four Pro Bowls and in 2020, he led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

James was in a similar position at Mahomes age as he was already one of the top players to ever play in the NBA.

In 2012, he led the Miami Heat to the NBA Championship over Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mahomes won his first Super Bowl at just 24, while James was 27 when he won his first.

Next week, Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to keep the momentum going when they face off with Las Vegas Raiders at home.

As for James and the Lakers, they will play their first preseason game on Monday night at home against the Sacramento Kings.

On Oct. 18, they will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.