KING-5
This recipe for apple fritter sheet cake is easy and delicious
The sheet pan is something most of us have lurking around the kitchen, but are you letting it live up to its potential?. Ten years after Molly Gilbert's cookbook "Sheet Pan Suppers" started one of the biggest food trends, she's back with a new book called "Sheet Pan Sweets: Simple, Streamlined Dessert Recipes."
You Would Never Know These Gooey, Glazy Cinnamon Rolls Are Vegan—They're So Decadent!
Plant-based blogger, social star and cookbook author Hannah Sunderani of Two Spoons is sharing her recipe for vegan cinnamon rolls that are so fluffy, gooey, sweet and cinnamony, they even passed the test with her non-vegan friends who never knew the difference. "These vegan cinnamon rolls are truly the best...
thecountrycook.net
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cake
This easy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cake with cream cheese frosting is the perfect Fall cake recipe for all those pumpkin and chocolate lovers!. This Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cake is like a pumpkin chocolate chip cookie but in cake form! I love to take cake mixes and doctor them up to take them from good to fabulous! Pumpkin and chocolate chips are a delicious match! I think the addition of the cream cheese frosting on this cake really takes it over the top. I've already made this Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cake recipe 5 times this fall season! It's that good!
Eater
Edd Kimber’s Recipe for Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies Is a Perfect Snack for One
If you, like me, are someone who loves to bake but does not have numerous children or an office full of coworkers to fob everything off upon, then you know what it is to have a few dozen cookies or a fully frosted layer cake that you are incapable of finishing in a timely manner. Yes, there are freezers, but they, like stomachs and ambition, have their limits.
princesspinkygirl.com
Pecan Pie Brownies
Pecan Pie Brownies take only 10 minutes to prepare using a boxed brownie mix to make the bottom layer plus a handful of simple ingredients for the pecan filling that sits on top. This crunchy, chewy, sweet, and salty treat turns a classic Thanksgiving dessert into the perfect pecan pie...
recipesgram.com
Post-Depression Era Chocolate Cake
This post-depression era chocolate cake will actually make your day! It is so rich, moist, and very chocolatey! Easy to prepare and it requires just a few simple ingredients. The cake is adapted from the popular depression era cake and trust me – it is not depressive at all! Try it!
How to Make Sweetened Condensed Milk
With only a few ingredients, you can make delicious homemade sweetened condensed milk. It takes a little time, but after just a taste, you’ll know it’s worth it. To make sweetened condensed milk, milk is heated long enough for much of the water to evaporate. That water content is replaced with sugar, so what’s left is a concentrated milk with ultra-rich texture and sweet flavor. Use it in any recipe that calls for the luxurious ingredient. (See below for some ideas.)
The Daily South
Apple Dumplings With Bourbon-Caramel Sauce
You've made apple pie, you're sick of apple cakes, but you still want to make a delicious apple dessert that uses the best of the fall apples. Our solution? Apple Dumplings. This easy baked apple dessert starts with store-bought pie dough, and with a bit of pinching makes juicy old-fashioned apple dumplings with a new school twist: Bourbon-Caramel Sauce. The bourbon adds hints of vanilla to the sweet and slightly bitter caramel sauce. These dumplings are best served hot out of the oven with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream, but even eaten on their own, they're a gooey, warm bundle of fall that isn't just another pie.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites
Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.
