A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears “a bloodbath” of repossessions. Nicholas Wilson, from Hastings, East Sussex, could face losing his home after struggling to afford his mortgage payments, which he says have almost doubled since February.
The idea of billionaires squirreling away their wealth in far-flung tax havens is far from new, with trillions of dollars in assets parked between beaches and palm trees. But for many Americans, billions of dollars of untaxed wealth might actually be hiding in their backyards. "The US has become a...
Millions of Brits are set to pay more in "stealthy" taxes over the coming years even as new Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to ease the burden on households, a new study has found. For every £1 ($1.12) given to workers in headline tax cuts, £2 will be taken...
Homeowners face spending the highest percentage of their income on their mortgage since 1990 as the rate on a typical two-year fixed mortgage surged past six per cent for the first time in 14 years. People are facing a mortgage burden, or the proportion of income spent on mortgage repayments,...
Sir Keir Starmer has called on Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to reverse their “kamikaze” mini-Budget as he warned families face “eye-watering” mortgage increases.An average UK buyer coming off a two-year fixed mortgage could experience a £498 monthly hike if interest rates hit 6 per cent, according to Labour analysis.The opposition made estimates based on the assumption that a homeowner has a 20-year mortgage term and they pay between 5 and 6 per cent interest rate once their two-year fix ends in the third quarter of 2022.Those in London would be the worst hit, with Labour’s estimates putting the monthly...
One Harvard professor has argued that the payments in California, one of the biggest programs, could contribute to inflation. Several states are sending taxpayers money to help them cope with inflation, but some economists warn that the payments will do little to alleviate the pain of rising costs and could further fuel inflation.
More than 51,000 people joined the ranks of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) -- those with assets of more than $30 million -- last year, according to Knight Frank's 2022 Wealth Report. It was...
Households will lose more from “opaque and stealthy” freezes over the next three years than they will gain from headline tax cuts on average, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).By 2025–26, the freezes will take away £2 for every £1 given to households through the personal tax cuts, the IFS said.The mini-budget’s high-profile cuts include the reductions in national insurance contributions (NICs) and the 1p cut to the basic rate of income tax.But they come during a four-year freeze to income tax thresholds, and many other tax and benefit thresholds and values are also frozen indefinitely, the IFS...
The share of Americans who say inflation is causing them financial hardship has risen from 49 percent in January to 56 percent, with rising prices forcing 69 million households to make cutbacks, a survey revealed on Wednesday. The Gallup survey found that ever-more wealthy and middle-class families were feeling the...
There are echoes of the 1980s in the economic environment facing the U.K.'s new prime minister, Liz Truss, with inflation high and interest rates rising. Truss is a staunch advocate for a number of core themes of Reaganomics, and has co-authored a book arguing for reduced regulation, public spending and lower taxes.
Millions of families are set to pay an extra £21billion of income taxes by stealth as tax band freezes will put 7.7million people in the 40 per cent top rate bracket by 2025 - despite Liz Truss vowing to 'cut taxes' in her mini-budget fiasco. Households will lose more...
The coal industry has backtracked on pledges to phase out existing plants and halt new investments, putting the planet on a trajectory that could lead to a “breakdown of our climate systems,” according to a study led by nonprofit Urgewald. As warnings from climate scientists “become more and...
Cost-of-living concerns could drive some pension savers into scammers’ clutches, research from the City regulator suggests.A quarter (25%) of people said they would consider withdrawing their pension savings earlier than planned to cover living costs, potentially making them vulnerable to criminals.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is warning that scammers are using “misdirection” tactics to con victims, including promising them a better lifestyle in their later years.In reality, victims can end up losing their life savings and having their retirement dreams shattered.If a consumer deals with an unauthorised firm, they will not be covered by the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) or...
The billionaire businessman James Dyson is attempting to sue Channel 4 over a news report about claims of abuse and exploitation in the Malaysia factory of a former supplier to his firm. The lead story on Channel 4 News on 10 February suggested Dyson, second on this year’s Sunday Times...
BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese parliamentarian on Wednesday entered a bank branch near Beirut, demanding some of her trapped savings to cover medical expenses. Cash-strapped Lebanon in recent weeks has witnessed a surge in depositors storming bank branches to forcefully withdraw their locked savings as the country’s economy continues to spiral. On Tuesday, depositors stormed at least four banks, two of which were armed. Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks have imposed informal limits on cash withdrawals since late 2019. Since then, three-quarters of the population plunged into poverty, and the Lebanese pound lost some 90% of its value against the dollar. Beirut legislator Cynthia Zarazir entered a Byblos Bank branch near the capital, demanding $8,500 from her savings to cover expenses for a surgery.
The gross national debt in America has hit new heights, surpassing $31 trillion, according to a U.S. treasury report released this week. If you find that hard to wrap your head around, it basically boils down to more than $93,000 of debt for every person in the country, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.
