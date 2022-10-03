Households will lose more from “opaque and stealthy” freezes over the next three years than they will gain from headline tax cuts on average, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).By 2025–26, the freezes will take away £2 for every £1 given to households through the personal tax cuts, the IFS said.The mini-budget’s high-profile cuts include the reductions in national insurance contributions (NICs) and the 1p cut to the basic rate of income tax.But they come during a four-year freeze to income tax thresholds, and many other tax and benefit thresholds and values are also frozen indefinitely, the IFS...

INCOME TAX ・ 17 HOURS AGO