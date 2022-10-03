Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan State's matchup against No. 3 Ohio St. still a big deal in recruiting
East Lansing — While it looks like Michigan State’s matchup Saturday with No. 3 Ohio State won’t be for a conference championship, that hardly means it’s not a big weekend for the Spartans. A win would surely indicate things are turning around for a team that...
Detroit News
Tom Izzo, players not worried about Michigan State's lack of depth
East Lansing — The roster for the Michigan State men’s basketball team is shallow this year. The offseason had its downs. Losses came in the form of goodbyes, with Gabe Brown, Max Christie and Marcus Bingham Jr. drafted into various NBA franchises, and Julius Marble II returning home to Texas to play for A&M.
Detroit News
Howes: In the battery wars, Michigan snags $4B investment, 4,500 new jobs
Michigan is battling back in the state-vs.-state battery wars, landing two investments totaling nearly $4 billion and creating close to 4,500 jobs in two parts of the state. Our Next Energy Inc., a two-year-old battery startup based in Novi with just 160 employees, confirmed Wednesday that it will invest $1.6 billion to create a battery-cell manufacturing plant in western Wayne County’s Van Buren Township. With a $200 million grant from the state’s Critical Industry Fund, the project code-named “Project First” is expected within six years to employ 2,112 new jobs paying an average of $35 an hour.
Detroit News
Editorial: Our choices for state Senate from Oakland County
Oakland County voters will fill state Senate seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross county lines into Wayne and Macomb. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos...
Detroit News
Jackson County candidate drops House bid after threat investigations surface
A Democratic candidate for a key state House seat said he is abandoning his campaign after reports surfaced Tuesday that he'd been investigated for threats he made toward schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff acknowledged in a statement Wednesday that he'd "made poor decisions and got into a fair amount of...
Detroit News
Editorial: Our choices for state House from Macomb County
Macomb County voters will fill state House seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross county lines into Wayne and Oakland. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos...
Detroit News
Ford scion upset with Grosse Pointe Farms church's anti-abortion display
Anti-abortion signs posted in the yard of a Grosse Pointe Farms church have sparked a dispute with a high-profile neighbor over community aesthetics, with the controversy boiling over just weeks before Michigan’s voters will weigh in on a ballot proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Ahead...
Detroit News
Amazon, Life Remodeled team up to install Ring doorbells at Detroit homes
Detroit — Mansa Bey, 67,got a new flower pot and a new Amazon Ring doorbell installed at his Detroit home Tuesday as part of an initiative by a city nonprofit. Life Remodeled, which focuses on repurposing vacant schools, has begun its six-day initiative to clear blight and beautify Detroit neighborhoods. Supporting the nonprofit in its volunteering efforts, Amazon donated $150,000 and 100 Ring home security devices to homes in the neighborhood near the former Cooley High School.
Detroit News
System 'failed' man fatally shot by Detroit police, authorities say
Detroit — The 22-year-old man who was fatally shot Sunday by officers after refusing their commands to drop a knife had a long history of mental illness and run-ins with Detroit police, including a June skirmish with cops while wearing a hospital gown following his escape from a psychiatric ward.
Detroit News
Mentally ill man killed by Detroit police had earlier encounter with officers
Detroit — The 20-year-old man fatally shot Sunday by Detroit police officers had a previous alleged conflict with police in June, resulting in a warrant seeking his arrest for assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, according to Wayne County court records. Detroit officers shot Porter Burks on Sunday during an encounter...
Detroit News
Divisive ShotSpotter hears what Detroiters know too well: Bullets are flying
Detroit — Acoustic sensors posted on buildings, telephone poles and other structures in two Detroit neighborhoods covering just six and a half of the city's 142.9 square miles record gunshots more than once every two hours on average, according to Detroit police data. After the Detroit Police Department launched...
Detroit News
'Egregious': Senior dog dies after found buried alive in Detroit
Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue founder Theresa Sumpter on Friday night raced to save a dog found in heartbreaking shape. City animal control officers reached out to her group after responding to retrieve “Ghost,” whose owners allegedly buried him alive in a southwest Detroit neighborhood because of his health issues.
Detroit News
Judge tosses charges against 7 state officials in Flint water crisis
Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly on Tuesday dismissed felony charges against seven state officials charged in relation to the Flint water crisis. The dismissal eliminates charges based on a Michigan Supreme Court ruling in June that the one-man grand jury used to charge the defendants was unconstitutional. As a...
Detroit News
At least four Detroit officers on leave pending fatal shooting probe
Detroit — At least four Detroit police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation into Sunday's fatal shooting of Porter Burks, a 20-year-old mentally ill man who reportedly refused officers' orders to drop a knife. Detroit Police Chief James White said Sunday...
Detroit News
Detroit's The Charlotte sees $3 million renovation into affordable apartments
Detroit — City leaders celebrated the first affordable housing project completed through the Detroit Housing for Future Fund on Wednesday, turning an abandoned building into affordable apartments near the city's historic Boston-Edison neighborhood. Mayor Mike Duggan and council president Mary Sheffield joined Detroit Local Initiatives Support Corp. (LISC) and...
Detroit News
One dead after gunfight with Lansing police
A man is dead after a run-in with Lansing police early Tuesday morning in which shots were fired, officials said. Police said on their Twitter account and Facebook page the shooting happened shortly after 5:15 a.m. According to authorities, police were called at about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday to a location...
Detroit News
Kensington Metropark finishes $300,000 in updates to boost access for paddlers
Brighton — Paddlers at Brighton's Kensington Metropark will have improved access to water this fall thanks to updates to one of the park's boat launch areas. Huron-Clinton Metroparks was awarded a $154,000 grant for upgrades to Kensington's West Boat Launch area on Kent Lake, officials said Tuesday. The grant is through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.
Detroit News
Northville Police announce the name of their new support puppy
The Northville Police Department has named their newest recruit, a 19-week-old Goldendoodle, Max. After inviting the public to submit names for the support dog in-training, the department received over 600 suggestions via social media and email. The name Max is of Latin origin and means "the greatest," the department said...
Detroit News
Police investigate shooting on I-94 at I-75
State police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night on Interstate 94 at Interstate 75, officials said. According to authorities, troopers received a 911 call at about 8 p.m. from a motorist who said he had been in a hit-and-run crash on westbound I-94 at the southbound I-75 ramp in Detroit. The caller said his vehicle was rear-ended and sustained minor damage. He also said the driver who struck him had driven away.
Detroit News
Man accused of shooting at teen outside Oxford youth facility
A man is facing federal charges in connection with allegedly firing a gun at a teen outside a northern Oakland County facility for at-risk youth last week, court records show. Dartez Tremayne Downs, 30, was arrested shortly after the incident Sept. 26 at Crossroads for Youth in Oxford, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.
