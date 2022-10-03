World's longest timber-towered suspension bridge to open in Boyne Falls in October

BOYNE FALLS — Almost a year after its announcement, the Skybridge at Boyne Mountain Resort will officially open on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The structure is the world’s longest timber-towered bridge at more than 1,200 feet long and is suspended 118 feet above the ground. It was built using a series of platforms, including a 36-foot glass platform so pedestrians can see the chairlift below them.

The bridge is modeled after one at Boyne’s sister park — Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee — which was built in 2019. The 700-foot bridge is currently the longest pedestrian cable bridge in North America.

The two bridges differ in length, but are otherwise fairly similar in design. Skybridge Michigan has built-in LED lights that will be able to change the appearance of the bridge depending on the occasion. The bridge in Gatlinburg has lights, but they were added after construction.

“People are really excited by this project and there’s a lot of buzz about it," Boyne Resorts Director of Communication Erin Ernst wrote in an email. "This is a history-making event in opening SkyBridge Michigan. There’s really nothing like it in the state. The uniqueness of its timber frame and length make it the longest structure of its kind in the world. It’s truly a marvel to see in person.”

Boyne Resorts is expecting the skybridge to draw tourists in a similar way the Mackinac Bridge does. Close to the skybridge is the Eagle’s Nest on McLouth, a dining space with views of the valley. Eventually, Boyne plans to add more dining, shops, photo areas and firepits.

In the last days before the opening, the bridge’s construction crew will install the glass panels and complete the railings, then add finishing touches to the surrounding area.

According to Ernst, the trees around the resort are already beginning to transition, so the bridge will be an opportunity to view the fall foliage.

While the bridge will open in October and remain open throughout the winter, Boyne will not be holding a grand opening event until spring, once landscaping and additional surrounding projects are done.

Those who wish to walk the bridge will take the chairlift to the top of one of the ski mountains, Disciples or McLouth, and will walk across the bridge and then back. Due to the swaying of the bridge, it must be crossed on foot, and isn't wheelchair accessible. Pedestrians aren't allowed to wear bulky ski boots.

“SkyBridge Michigan will be a draw for Northern Michigan in appealing to bridge enthusiasts, as well as an enhancement to the many wonderful experiences in the region, on a year-round basis,” Ernst wrote.

