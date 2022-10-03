ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Auburn football vs. Ole Miss: Game time and TV channel announced

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DiP16_0iKBaYy200

AUBURN — The SEC has announced a kickoff time and TV channel for Auburn football's Week 7 game against Ole Miss.

The Tigers will face the Rebels on Saturday, Oct. 15 (11 a.m. CT, ESPN), in Oxford. Auburn has beaten Ole Miss six years in a row, including a 31-20 victory over the Rebels in 2021.

Still seemingly to be determined, however, is who will lead the Tigers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) out of the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium tunnel. Embattled coach Bryan Harsin suffered a 21-17 loss to LSU last Saturday, the fifth straight SEC game in which Auburn has squandered a double-digit lead.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, is a program headed in the opposite direction. The Rebels (5-0, 1-0) held off Kentucky, 22-19, in their conference opener in Week 5, forcing a pair of fourth-quarter fumbles to preserve their lead. The win over the then-No. 13 Wildcats elevated Ole Miss to No. 9 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll.

Prior to facing the Rebels, Auburn will travel to Athens to take on No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 2-0). Ole Miss will look to avoid an upset at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1).

LSU REPORT CARD:Auburn football is stagnant under Bryan Harsin. So are its grades.

THE BRYAN HARSIN WAY:Boise State quarterback disciples recall Auburn football coach's style

Auburn football vs. Ole Miss: What is game time, TV channel?

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 15
  • Time: 11 a.m. CT
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com, by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Paul Finebaum Predicts 1 SEC Coach Will Be Fired Soon

An SEC coach could be coaching his final game this Saturday, per Paul Finebaum.  Paul Finebaum is saying that the "end is nearer" for one prominent SEC coach. That coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin.  Finebaum predicts that Auburn will move on from Harsin either at the end of this week or ...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Local
Alabama Sports
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Athens, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Oxford, MS
City
Oxford, AL
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
WKRG News 5

5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in Mississippi

MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
MARKS, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
thelocalvoice.net

Denise Knighton Retires from the University of Mississippi After Almost 40 Years

Ole Miss associate registrar leaves legacy of dedication. Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

First Miss Oxford to be Crowned in More Than 20 Years This November

For the first time in many years, a Miss Oxford will be crowned. Denver Haggard, a graduate from the University of Mississippi and the former Mr. Cosmos International, is directing and hosting the Miss Oxford Scholarship Competition in November. Registration is still open for the Miss Oxford and Miss Oxford’s...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Usa Today Sports#Espn#American Football#College Football#Sec#Auburn Football#Tigers#Rebels#Wildcats#Lsu Report Card#Boise State#Ct Tv
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
styleblueprint.com

This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education

Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
MEMPHIS, TN
Opelika-Auburn News

The wait is over: Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again

Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again. A Publix store opened at 138 Gay Street on Wednesday morning. The new 20,000-square-foot store sits adjacent to Samford Hall and Toomer’s Corner and is within easy walking distance of Auburn University. It offers a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We just...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Weekend crash claims life of Auburn resident

A single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Lee County took the life of an Auburn man. The crash happened at approximately 12:34 a.m. on Sunday on Lee County Road 54, approximately four miles south of Opelika. According to a press release sent out by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Victor...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
wcbi.com

Man dies riding his bicycle in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County man dies at the age of 24 after a bicycle accident. Investigators say Alex Scott Duke was riding his bike around 7:30 Monday night. It was at the intersection of Highway 145 and Highway 30 where he was struck by a vehicle. For...
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

No evidence and no body — Mississippi man charged with missing Ole Miss student’s murder demands court hearing

After being held more than 70 days without bail or an indictment, the man arrested the death of Jay Lee has filed a writ of habeas corpus against the Lafayette County Sheriff. Attorneys for Shelton Timothy Herrington Jr. on Monday filed the petition in Circuit Court against Sheriff Joey East, seeking Herrington’s release on reasonable bail and a hearing on the charges against him.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy