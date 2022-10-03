Auburn football vs. Ole Miss: Game time and TV channel announced

AUBURN — The SEC has announced a kickoff time and TV channel for Auburn football's Week 7 game against Ole Miss.

The Tigers will face the Rebels on Saturday, Oct. 15 (11 a.m. CT, ESPN), in Oxford. Auburn has beaten Ole Miss six years in a row, including a 31-20 victory over the Rebels in 2021.

Still seemingly to be determined, however, is who will lead the Tigers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) out of the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium tunnel. Embattled coach Bryan Harsin suffered a 21-17 loss to LSU last Saturday, the fifth straight SEC game in which Auburn has squandered a double-digit lead.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, is a program headed in the opposite direction. The Rebels (5-0, 1-0) held off Kentucky, 22-19, in their conference opener in Week 5, forcing a pair of fourth-quarter fumbles to preserve their lead. The win over the then-No. 13 Wildcats elevated Ole Miss to No. 9 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll.

Prior to facing the Rebels, Auburn will travel to Athens to take on No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 2-0). Ole Miss will look to avoid an upset at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1).

Auburn football vs. Ole Miss: What is game time, TV channel?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV channel: ESPN

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi

