SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25: St. John Bosco faces Mater Dei in top-ranked high school football showdown

It's rivalry week in Southern California as the top two high school football teams in the country face each other

Since the preseason, St. John Bosco (California) and Mater Dei (California) have been ranked as the top two high school football teams in the country, and on Friday, they square off in Trinity League play.

This matchup is always one of the biggest games of the year nationally, but it's extra special this year with the No. 1 SBLive/SI Power 25 ranking on the line. There's a good chance St. John Bosco and Mater Dei will meet again for a Section championship later this season though, so whoever wins on Friday will still have work to do to end the season at No. 1.

On the other end of the rankings, Kahuku (Hawaii) debuts at No. 25 this week. The Red Raiders are 6-2 on the year with losses against St. John Bosco and No. 8 St. Frances Academy (Maryland). Kahuku is the top team in Hawaii and through eight weeks, they've shown they're also one of the nation's elite.

Get the complete breakdown of the latest SBLive/SI Power 25 national high school football rankings below.

SBLive/SI's national football rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Connor Morrissette and Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country. The rankings will be released every Monday throughout the 2022 season.

SBLIVE/SI POWER 25 NATIONAL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

Oct. 3, 2022

Last week: 1

Last game: 49-3 win over Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)

Next game: Oct. 7 at No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Ranking rationale: Another week, another dominant St. John Bosco win. Through the opening six weeks of the season, the Braves starting defense has given up just a single touchdown. St. John Bosco travels to Orange County to take on No. 2 Mater Dei on Friday, a team they haven't beaten since 2019.

Last week: 2

Last game: 21-13 win over JSerra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)

Next game: Oct. 7 vs. No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Ranking rationale: Mater Dei was guilty of looking ahead to No. 1 St. John Bosco in last week's 21-13 win over JSerra. The Monarchs trailed for long stretches before ultimately taking over late. Will the JSerra game serve as a wake up call? We'll see this week...

Mater Dei junior quarterback Elijah Brown is undefeated as the Monarchs starter at 23-0. He's 2-0 against St. John Bosco in his career.

Last week: 3

Last game: 28-0 win over Gulliver Prep (Miami, Fla.)

Next game: Oct. 4 vs. Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie, Fla.)

Ranking rationale: Chaminade-Madonna will play Treasure Coast on Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian.

In one of the games of the year in Florida high school football, Chaminade-Madonna beat No. 6 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 42-34 last month. Davion Gause rushed for three touchdowns and Cedric Bailey connected on an 85-yard touchdown pass play with Jeremiah Smith to lift the Lions to a thrilling win.

“They’re going to win it all, too,” American Heritage head coach Mike Smith said of Chaminade-Madonna postgame. “That’s one of the best football teams, and I’ve been here 10 years, and that’s one of the best football teams we’ve seen in my 10 years here. They’re well coached. They have a lot of talent. They’re going to go get it.”

Last week, the Lions stayed undefeated with a 28-0 win over Gulliver Prep (Miami, Fla.).

Last week: 4

Last game: 41-0 win over North Miami Beach (Miami, Fla.)

Next game: Oct. 7 at Northwestern (Miami, Fla.)

Ranking rationale: Central dominated North Miami Beach 41-0 last week.

In their first game of the season, the Rockets handed No. 9 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) its first loss to an in state opponent since 2013. Central's top players are 2023 defensive lineman Rueben Bain, 2023 linebacker Stanquan Clark (Louisville commit) and 2023 wide receiver Lamar Seymore (Pitt commit).

Last week: 5

Last game: 58-0 win over Canyon Springs (North Las Vegas, Nev.)

Next game: Oct. 7 vs. Legacy (North Las Vegas, Nev.)

Ranking rationale: Back in August, Bishop Gorman showed that they're a clear top ten team in the country in their 24-21 defeat to No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). Even though they came up short, the Gaels went toe to toe with the defending national champs. Last week, Bishop Gorman destroyed Canyon Springs (Las Vegas, Nev.) 58-0.

Last week: 6

Last game: 21-2 win over Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Next game: Oct. 7 vs. Western (Davie, Fla.)

Ranking rationale: American Heritage made a statement in its 21-2 win over a very talented Cardinal Gibbons team. The Patriots had a goal line stand on Cardinal Gibbons' opening possession. On offense, 2023 running back Mark Fletcher and wide out Brandon Inniss, two Ohio State commits, had big games to lead American Heritage to victory.

Last week: 7

Last game: 38-3 win over King (Houston, Texas)

Next game: Oct. 7 at Summer Creek (Houston, Texas)

Ranking rationale: North Shore has dominated every team they've faced so far this season, but their road to another state title got tougher last week.

In the Mustangs 38-3 win over King, sophomore quarterback Kaleb Bailey suffered a serious lower body injury. Senior UTSA commit David Amador slid over from receiver to play QB for the Mustangs following Bailey's departure. He finished the game with three total touchdowns.

North Shore has won three Class 6A Division I state championship in the last four years in Texas. Can they win a fourth without their starting QB if Bailey is done for the season?

Last week: 8

Last game: 22-15 win over No. 25 Kahuku (Hawaii)

Next game: Oct. 7 vs. West Toronto Prep (Canada)

Ranking rationale: St. Frances Academy got Kahuku's best shot before coming back to win 22-15. Quarterback Michael Van Buren completed the Panthers' turnaround with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Kyree Benton with just 39-seconds to play in the fourth quarter. The Panthers also got two defensive scores in the game.

Van Buren has received scholarship offers from Alabama, Miami and Oklahoma, among others. Class of 2023 4-star defensive lineman Dashawn Womack (LSU commit) is the top player for the Panthers on defense. He scored a 75-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery against Kahuku.

Last week : 9

Last game: 41-26 win over Central (Phenix City, Ala.)

Next game: Oct. 7 vs. St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Conn.)

Ranking rationale: Since losing to No. 4 Miami Central (Fla.) 20-14 to open the season, IMG has outscored its next three opponents 154-45. In the class of 2023, three of the top 35 recruits in the country are on IMG's roster, per 247Sports.com, and in the 2024 class, five players are ranked in the top 20 nationally. The Ascenders are stacked with blue chip prospects.

Last week: 10

Last game: 59-27 win over Red Mountain (Mesa, Ariz.)

Next game: Oct. 7 at Casteel (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

Ranking rationale: Chandler rolled to a 59-27 win over Red Mountain last week.

Before the high school football season began, one Arizona high school football insider said this about the Wolves: "Chandler is easily No. 1 in Arizona, the runaway favorite." Expect the Wolves to go undefeated.

Last week: 11

Last game: 73-7 win over Del Valle (Texas)

Next game: Oct. 7 vs. Anderson (Austin, Texas)

Ranking rationale: Westlake has won 45 games in a row dating back to 2019. The Chaparrals are led by senior receivers Jaden Greathouse, a Notre Dame commit, and Keaton Kubecka, a Kansas commit. Class of 2023 interior lineman TJ Shanahan is committed to Texas A&M and class of 2023 edge rusher Colton Vasek is committed to Oklahoma.

Last week: 12

Last game: 56-7 win over Boyd (McKinney, Texas)

Next game: Oct. 14 at Braswell (Little Elm, Texas)

Ranking rationale: Guyer's explosive offense was at it again on Friday in the Wildcats' 56-7 win over Boyd. Jackson Arnold, a 2023 Oklahoma commit, threw two touchdowns.

In addition to Arnold, two other Guyer seniors have verbally committed to big time college programs: safety Peyton Bowen is a Notre Dame pledge and safety Ryan Yaites is committed to LSU. Guyer's next measuring stick game comes against Allen on Oct. 20.

Last week: 13

Last game: 21-7 win over Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie, Fla.)

Next game: Oct. 7 at Dillard (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Ranking rationale: St. Thomas Aquinas didn't 'running clock' Treasure Coast, like they'd done to their three previous opponents, but the Raiders still walked away with a 21-7 win after a scoreless tie at halftime. Playing with backup QB Andrew Indorf, STA head coach Roger Harriott said his team passed a challenging test in the game.

“I wanted the guys to get tested," Harriott told NewEraPrep.org postgame . "I think that it’s important to develop character throughout the course of the season."

The Raiders won a 7A state title in Florida a season ago and the team is in a great position to repeat with wide receivers James Madison II and Chance Robinson, two top 100 2024 recruits , in the fold. In terms of committed players, 2023 safety Conrad Hussey is a Penn State pledge, 2023 receiver Isaiah Hardge is committed to the University of Colorado and 2023 defensive lineman Jason Hammond is an Iowa State commit.

Last week: 14

Last game: 23-3 win over Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.)

Next game: Oct. 14 vs. No. 16 Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

Ranking rationale: For the second straight week, Buford won on defense and with their run game in its 23-3 win over Collins Hill. Senior Alabama commit Justice Haynes rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Can the Wolves get away with playing this style of football against premier competition? We'll find that out next week when Buford hosts No. 16 Mill Creek.

Last week: 15

Last game: 30-7 win over Lincoln (Tallahassee, Fla.)

Next game: Oct. 14 vs. Camden County (Kingsland, Ga.)

Ranking rationale: Colquitt County debuted last week after beating Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) by a larger margin (39-17) than No. 16 Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) did (52-36) earlier this season. Charlie Pace rushed for 117 yards on 17 carries and in the second half, the Packers' defense pitched a shutout against Cedar Grove. Pace is committed to Georgia State. He's one of five Packers committed to play Division 1 college football.

In last week's 30-7 win over Lincoln, Pace rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Last week: 16

Last game: 58-7 win over Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville, Ga.)

Next game: Oct. 14 at No. 14 Buford (Ga.)

Ranking rationale: Mill Creek led 30-0 at halftime against previously undefeated Central Gwinnett last week. The Hawks scored points in a variety of different ways. Hayden Clark completed 15 of 19 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns. Trajen Greco returned a fumble for a touchdown and Jamal Anderson returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown. Anderson is committed to Clemson.

Last week: 18

Last game: 70-28 win over Chaparral (Temecula, Calif.)

Next game: Oct. 6 at Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.)

Ranking rationale: Since falling to No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) 43-20, the Huskies have responded with three running clock wins over JSerra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), Temecula Valley (Calif.) and Chaparral (Temecula, Calif.). Corona Centennial is the clear No. 3 team California and should once again make a deep postseason run in November.

Last week: 17

Last game: 59-28 win over Cedar Hill (Texas)

Next game: Oct. 7 vs. Waxahachie (Texas)

Ranking rationale: Duncanville won its 35th consecutive District game two weeks ago. Junior tailback Caden Durham rushed for three first half touchdowns and the Panthers never looked back. Durham has received scholarship offers from Alabama and Oklahoma. On the other side of the ball, Duncanville has arguably the best defense in Texas high school football. They're firmly in the 6A Division 1 state championship mix in the Lone Star State.

Last week: 19

Last game: 58-6 win over Davidson Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Next game: Oct. 7 vs. Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Ranking rationale: After two challenging out of state wins against Milton (Ga.) and Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) to start the year, Lipscomb Academy has steamrolled its last four opponents by a combined score of 186-18. Lipscomb is loaded this season led by 2023 QB Hank Brown, a Liberty commit. He's protected by mammoth 2023 offensive tackle Brandon Solis. Class of 2023 wide receivers Junior Sherrill (Vanderbilt commit) and Nate Spillman (University of Tennessee commit) are two other top players on offense. Defensively, 2024 linebacker Edwin Spillman and 2024 cornerback Kaleb Beasley are both top recruits in their class.

Last week: 21

Last game: 35-6 win over Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.)

Next game: Oct. 8 at La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.)

Ranking rationale: St. Joseph's Prep's beat up Archbishop Wood 35-6 last week —the Hawks led 35-0 at halftime. Junior Erik Sanchez rushed for three scores in the win. He's received a scholarship offer from Temple.

In its season opener, St. Joseph's Prep hung around with No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) for four quarters, which pushed the Hawks into the Power 25. St. Joseph's Prep fell in that game 48-37, but the Hawks have won four straight since then and most likely won't lose again this year.

Last week: 22

Last game: 40-7 win over Alexander (Douglasville, Ga.)

Next game: Oct. 7 vs. East Paulding (Dallas, Ga.)

Ranking rationale: Hughes doesn't have a marquee win on its schedule yet, but the Panthers have so much talent on their roster and they've won in such a dominant fashion this season, they move up to No. 21 this week. Led by 2023 Ohio state tight end commit Jelani Thurman and 2023 Georgia offensive lineman commit Bo Hughley, Hughes has outscored its first six opponents 309-59. Junior quarterback Air Noland has completed 67% of his passes and thrown 22 touchdowns with only three picks. Expect the Panthers to go undefeated this fall.

Last week: 23

Last game: 42-14 win over Elder (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Next game: Oct. 8 at St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio)

Ranking rationale: Over a 2:40 span in the second quarter, Archbishop Moeller scored four touchdowns to pull away from a good Elder team. Star junior tailback Jordan Marshall rushed for three of the touchdowns. He finished the game with four scores and 138 yards rushing on only 10 carries.

Last week: 24

Last game: 42-15 win over St. Francis (Hamburg, N.Y.)

Next game: Oct. 7 at St. Vincent-St. Mary (Akron, Ohio)

Ranking rationale: Archbishop Hoban has the best resume in Ohio high school football. Against strong competition, the Knights have won every game they've played in by at least two scores. In last week's 42-15 win over St. Francis, 2023 Buffalo commit Lamar Sperling scored four TDs. He finished the game 27 carries for 237 yards.

Last week: 25

Last game: 26-17 win over Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Next game: Oct. 7 at Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Ranking rationale: Through four weeks of play, Liberty looks like the second best team in Arizona after winning three blowouts over Sunrise Mountain (Peoria, Ariz.), Pinnacle (Phoenix, Ariz.) and Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) and then taking down a good Saguaro team 26-17. Liberty junior quarterback Navi Bruzon hit senior wide receiver Prince Zombo for a touchdown on fourth-and-4 from the 11 to give the Lions some breathing room in the fourth quarter against Saguaro. Those two make up one of the top QB/WR duos in Arizona high school football.

Last week: NR

Last game: 22-15 loss to No. 8 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Next game: Oct. 7 at Moanalua (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Ranking rationale: Kahuku played well in a 34-7 defeat to No. 1 St. John Bosco earlier this season and then lost on a last second touchdown against No. 8 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) last week. The Red Raiders have proven they can hang with the best, so they debut in this week's top 25. On defense, 2023 Kahuku linebacker Liona Lefau is committed to Texas and 2023 safety Brock Fonoimoana is committed to Utah. Those two lead one of the best defenses in the country.

--

DROPPED OUT

No. 20 St. John's (District of Columbia) (4-1)

MOVED IN

No. 25 Kahuku (Hawaii) (6-2)

