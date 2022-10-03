TOWAMENCIN — Led by a group of seniors whose bond seems to be tightening with every match, Souderton Area pushed to a 3-0 victory over non-league rival Dock Wednesday night. “As a head coach, they’ve kind of come up with me,” Big Red third-year coach Cori Watson said of her group of five seniors. “It’s nice to be on the same page with the team. I think all of us are on the same page and we’re flowing well as far as volleyball philosophy goes.”

