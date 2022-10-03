Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
Week Seven brings big game in Ches-Mont National Division
Week seven is here and the schedule brings up many interesting games including a big one in the Ches-Mont National Division between Downingtown West and Coatesville at Red Raider Stadium. Here is a look at that game and all the weekend action. Downingtown West (5-1) at Coatesville (6-0), 7 p.m....
papreplive.com
La Salle wins 20th PCL title since 2000
WEST NORRITON >> For the 20th time since 2000, La Salle won the boys team title at the Philadelphia Catholic League Golf Championship Wednesday at the Jeffersonville Golf Club. The Explorers, who went a perfect 13-0 during the PCL regular season, finished 23 strokes ahead of second-place St. Joseph’s Prep...
papreplive.com
DLN Roundup: Avon Grove tops Conestoga behind two goals from Walker
Avon Grove conquered the rainy, raw conditions to pull off a major girls soccer victory Tuesday by blanking Conestoga, 2-0. The loss was the first of the season for the Pioneers (11-1), who came into the contest ranked first in District 1 and sixth in Region III in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.
papreplive.com
Senior-led Souderton Area sweeps rival Dock
TOWAMENCIN — Led by a group of seniors whose bond seems to be tightening with every match, Souderton Area pushed to a 3-0 victory over non-league rival Dock Wednesday night. “As a head coach, they’ve kind of come up with me,” Big Red third-year coach Cori Watson said of her group of five seniors. “It’s nice to be on the same page with the team. I think all of us are on the same page and we’re flowing well as far as volleyball philosophy goes.”
papreplive.com
Methacton field hockey clinches PAC Liberty in win over Owen J. Roberts
BUCKTOWN >> A team that has lost only one game all year and has already clinched a spot in both the league and district playoffs might have a tendency to look ahead to the post-season instead of concentrating on the game at hand. But not the Methacton field hockey squad, which is taking things one game at a time down the final stretch of the regular season.
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Oct. 4): Julia Traynor, Sarah Steinman lift Upper Perkiomen field hockey over Upper Merion
Julia Traynor and Sarah Steinman each scored twice for Upper Perk in a PAC Frontier Division match on Monday. Ella Menke (assisted by Ashley Evitts) and Rylie McGrath scored for the Vikings. Pottsgrove 6, Pottstown 0. The Falcons defeated visiting Pottstown Tuesday in a PAC Frontier Division contest. Goals were...
papreplive.com
Swanson’s 2 goals help Roman Catholic hold off Lansdale Catholic
HORSHAM >> Surrounded by a trio of defenders, Chris Swanson still found a clear path to make a run towards the net. “Won the ball, I saw there was an open lane down the middle so I just took it,” the Roman Catholic freshman said. “And I had a wide-open shot so I took it.”
papreplive.com
Villa Maria volleyball outlasts Mount St. Joe’s in three close sets
Springfield >> Villa Maria Academy’s win against host Mount Saint Joseph on Tuesday was a close battle between two strong volleyball teams that was a lot closer than the 3-0 score indicated. All three sets – 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 – were nip-and-tuck affairs in which the Hurricanes won with...
papreplive.com
Mercury Football Review: Phoenixville aiming for bigger goals after early setbacks
It’s hard to imagine a more deflating start to the 2022 season than Phoenixville’s. The team saw one of their big goals for the year – beating Great Valley for the first time in a decade – fade away in a late Patriots comeback. What’s worse, after the game the Phantoms found out they’d lost quarterback Ty Romance for the season due to injury.
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford girls volleyball plays first five-setter this season, fends off comeback from Boyertown
BOYERTOWN >> Boyertown hadn’t just closed the gap. It was well within closing distance. Against Spring-Ford, the Bears were just three points away from pulling off a comeback that would’ve shaken up the PAC Liberty. A four-point run in the fifth set gave Boyertown a 12-11 advantage over the Rams.
papreplive.com
OTD 2012: Coatesville continues march against Bishop Shanahan
Continuing our series looking back at the 2012 Coatesville football team, the Red Raiders head into week six with a home game against Bishop Shanahan. After a challenging non-league slate and a barn-burner against Downingtown East, Coatesville finally hits a little lull in its schedule, and after defeating Unionville, 42-0, the week prior, the Raiders score another six touchdowns to knock off the Eagles, 42-7.
papreplive.com
Heading into Ortega-Milano XV, a look back at the previous 14 matchups
Coatesville and Downingtown West have met 14 times since Matt Ortega took over as head coach of the Red Raiders in 2009. Coatesville is 10-4 in the series, since then, but Downingtown West owns the head-to-head win in the 2019 District 1-6A final. Here is a quick look at each of the 14 matchups, leading up to Friday’s huge showdown between 6-0 Coatesville and 5-1 Downingtown West.
papreplive.com
Ava Jones scores hat trick, Souderton gets back on track with win over Council Rock South
FRANCONIA >> It was a cold and wet night at Souderton Monday but that did little to bother Ava Jones. “I love playing in the rain,” she said. “It’s so much more fun I feel like. I know it’s harder, it’s a challenge but we worked through it and we won.”
papreplive.com
Daily Local News: Local Roundup
In crosstown rivalry action, West Chester Rustin blanked West Chester East 3-0 in a Ches-Mont girls’ soccer match on Monday. The Golden Knights’ goals were by Amelia Foore, Ellie Keefer and Sarah Johnston. Rustin goaltenders Morgan O’Donnell and Erika Seelus combined to notch the shutout in wet conditions.
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 3): Crowley helps Wissahickon field hockey hold off Springfield Twp.
Wissahickon 5, Springfield Twp. 1: Kendall Crowley scored two goals, including one in the first quarter to start the scoring, as the Trojans won big on Monday. Caroline Kirkpatrick, Ella Hummel and Kayla Mullin also scored for the Trojans. Ella Hummel added two assists for Wiss, while Angela Eder scored off an Emma Yoder assist for Springfield. Meredith Walsh and Ava Fell combined for two saves in net for the Trojans. Kennedy Braddock and Grace Bell combined for 11 saves in net for the Spartans.
Haverford High Senior and Her Cousin Battle Rare Brain Tumors
Haverford High School student Lily Walker and her cousin, Peter Celluci, are both receiving treatment for brain tumors. Lily Walker’s parents had expected to watch their daughter run track and cross country at Haverford High School. Instead, in eighth grade, she suddenly lost weight and suffered severe headaches. Peter...
WHYY
Philadelphia Union to build $55 million sports complex
The Philadelphia Union is building a 32-acre sports complex on the Chester Waterfront, looking to attract visitors to the area and success to the soccer club. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be located between Subaru Park and the Union Power Plant office building. Plans revealed Tuesday include seven fully lit outdoor fields, four of which will be grass and three will be turf. Two indoor facilities making up at least 170,000 square feet will also be constructed and will include a 20,000 square feet performance center with a weight room and two full size courts.
mainlinetoday.com
Meet 2022’s Power Women of the Main Line and Western Suburbs
They are all poised, passionate and persistent. Meet this year’s 20 Power Women of the Main Line and western suburbs. By Kim Douglas, with additional reporting by J.F. Pirro and Michael Bradley. Natanya Sortland • Alice Choi • Diana Perez-Rodgers • Diane McGraw • Patti Brennan • Imaani J....
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Provides Update On Sevyn Banks' Spinal Injury
LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks suffered a spinal cord bruise while defining the opening kickoff vs. Auburn last week, coach Brian Kelly said on Monday. Kelly added that there no structural issues with the injury which is good news and puts Banks in a similar recovery timeline as safety Major Burns.
NBC Philadelphia
Philadelphia Union Announce New 170,000 Square Foot Waterfront Complex
Union announce new 170,000 square foot waterfront complex originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The red-hot, first-place Philadelphia Union announced plans Tuesday for a gigantic new $55 million waterfront complex that the team says is expected to open in 2023 and 2024. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be a "365-day-a-year,"...
