Fayetteville, NC

Weather Permitting: Here's your Fayetteville area forecast for the week

By Chick Jacobs
The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
A much calmer, and cooler, week awaits the Cape Fear region.

After Ian roared through with up to 5 inches of rain and wind gusts of 56 mph last Friday, what was left of the storm slipped quietly back through North Carolina on its way out to sea. In its wake, the Cape Fear region received light, scattered showers and chilly northerly breezes Monday.

Both Ian and its effects will hang around for a couple more days, leaving the region cool and gloomy. After that, look for conditions to become more pleasant.

Here's the setup

There's not much left of Ian, but what remains is taking its time leaving. Remnant low pressure is spinning off the Virginia coast. With nothing to help push it away on the horizon, look for the cool, gray conditions in Fayetteville to linger until Wednesday.

Highs Tuesday will stall in the low 60s, with morning temperatures in the upper 40s. Drizzle and spotty light rain will persist — nothing serious, just dreary.

By Wednesday, it's hoped that the remnants of Ian will finally trudge off, pushed by an approaching trough. The Cape Fear region should clear out, with increased sunshine and highs finally edging above 70 for the first time this month.

Thursday will see that trend continue, thanks to a more zonal flow aloft. Highs will be near-normal for early October on Thursday, perhaps a tick warmer on Friday. The forecast looks dry as well.

The weekend

Another front is expected to pass through the state, hopefully after the prep games are played. It should be a dry front, though some light showers are possible Saturday morning. Highs will return to the mid-60s Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows Sunday could slide into the mid-40s.

In the tropics: After Ian, we could all use a break. However, several areas of interest are bubbling deep in the Atlantic. One, currently named 91L, has a decent chance of developing deep in the Caribbean during the weekend. We'll keep a watch as it approaches.

Have a great week!

Got a weather question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhound@gmail.com or NCWeatherhound on Twitter.

The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

