BBC
Turmoil warning as Scotland sets draft budget date
The Scottish government has warned of "ongoing turmoil and uncertainty" as it prepares to unveil its draft budget on 15 December. Deputy First Minister John Swinney said he was "content to support" that date. However, he said the UK government's budget plans would have an "obvious impact" on Scotland's ability...
U.K.・
Petrol prices: Drivers ‘denied’ 10p cut as major retailers ‘increase profit margins’
Major petrol retailers are denying motorists a further 10p cut per litre to increase their profit margins, according to a new analysis.In September, the average price per litre for petrol fell by nearly 7p to 162.9p – the sixth biggest monthly drop since 2000 – as oil prices fell.But that drop in oil price should have meant the price at forecourts was around 152p per litre, according to the RAC.The motoring services company’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers really should have seen a far bigger drop as the wholesale price of delivered petrol was around 120p for the whole month.“This...
BBC
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
BBC
Cost of living: Action urged to save lives in Wales this winter
A leading Welsh think-tank said the Welsh government should act now to save lives this winter. Dr Victoria Winckler from the Bevan Foundation said the cost of living crisis was already impacting people's mental and physical health in Wales. She added without further action people's lives were at risk. The...
And the strikes haven't even STARTED yet! Hundreds of rail passengers battle 'shambles' at London Euston as they battle to race home ahead of fresh round of walkouts tomorrow
Rail users struggled to get home this evening as services were wound down ahead of tomorrow's strike action which will bring much of the nation's network to a halt. Many of the country's services will face significant disruption until the weekend with some firms urging customers to avoid travelling unless their journey is 'absolutely necessary'.
A Scottish woman is selling a Rapunzel-style tower in the woods with no water or electricity for $91,000, and she said it's ideal for anyone who wants to live off the grid
Binn Hill Tower in Perthshire, Scotland, is on the market for $91,000. The property's owner, Vicki Galligan, said the tower has no running water or electricity. She said it would be the ideal home for anyone who desires eco-friendly and off-grid living.
A global revamp of waste management could significantly reduce emissions: report
Story at a glance A new report from the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives found transitioning countries to zero-waste pathways can significantly reduce emissions. Better waste management strategies include increased composting and greater investment in recycling. According to authors, past initiatives aimed at combating climate change have largely ignored waste industry reforms. Broad adoption of…
Northern cities hit by increase in traffic jams due to rail strikes
Drivers suffered severe traffic jams in northern cities on Wednesday due to the latest rail strikes.Figures from location technology firm TomTom suggest the North was England’s worst-affected region for road congestion.It was badly hit by the strikes as operator Northern suspended all services.Manchester saw its congestion level hit 116% at 9am, up from 80% at the same time last week.The level for Sheffield was 74% (up from 58%), while Liverpool’s figure was 75% (up from 60%).Traffic elsewhere in Britain did not appeared to be particularly increased by the strikes.In London, the congestion level rose from 76% to 79%.But the level fell in Birmingham (from 70% to 69%), Bristol (from 78% to 69%) and Glasgow (from 65% to 53%).This could be due to more people working from home.The figures represent the proportion of additional time required for journeys compared with free-flow conditions. Read More Zelensky fires back at Musk’s Twitter poll on Russia Ukraine peaceKwarteng blames ‘pressure’ of Queen’s death for botched mini-budget
Voices: The problem Liz Truss faces over Brexit is that it isn’t ageing very well
It is widely assumed that the debate about Brexit is over. Neither Labour nor the Liberal Democrats show much interest in revisiting the issue. Remain voters, it is argued, have accommodated themselves to what has happened. As a result, one legacy that Boris Johnson will be able to leave his successor, Liz Truss, is that, arguments about the Northern Ireland protocol apart, Brexit has indeed been done (although the recent turmoil in the financial markets has again brought the issue to the surface).Yet this is not what the polls tell us. Rather, they indicate that the decision to leave the...
U.K.・
Greggs sales jump 15% over three months as cost-of-living crisis sees consumers opt for cheaper meals
Greggs has revealed that sales jumped by 15 per cent over the past three months as cash-conscious consumers seek good value during 'worrying' times. Known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes, vegan snacks and sweet treats, its total sales rose 14.6 per cent over the 13 weeks to October 1, its fiscal third quarter, with like-for-like sales in company managed shops up 9.7 per cent.
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
Liz Truss news – live: Winter blackout warning as PM urges EU to ‘keep lights on’
UK households could be without power for up to three hours at a time over the winter months if gas supplies run low, it has been warned.The dramatic alert was described by the National Grid as an “unlikely” scenario, adding that, as a “base case”, it expects homes will face no problems.Any potential cuts to power would likely occur at peak times – morning or early evening – and customers would be given advance warning, the company said.It comes as prime minister Liz Truss is expected later today to implore her EU counterparts to “keep the lights on” this...
BBC
Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time
Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
Shopper footfall recovery slows as households face ‘severe economic situation’
The recovery in shopper numbers since the pandemic has slowed for the third consecutive month in a reflection of the severe economic situation facing UK households, figures show. Footfall was up by just 6.8% on last September, dropping away from the 8.6% and 15.5% uplifts seen in August and July...
Inflation Eats Away at British Retail
High inflation is dampening retail sales in the U.K., as evidenced by a slowdown in footfall for three consecutive months. September foot traffic rose just 6.8 percent year over year, marking a decline from August’s 8.6 percent gain and a 15.6 percent improvement in July, according to data firm Springboard. High street footfall rose 9.5 percent from the year before, less than August’s 13.9 percent gain. While high street retailers are battling inflation, they also have fewer people to sell to with roughly half of all professionals still working from home, noted Diane Wehrle, Springboard’s marketing and insights director. That’s...
BBC
Train strike: Only one in five services set to run on Saturday
Just 20% of Britain's trains are set to run this Saturday due to strike action and people are being warned to only travel if absolutely necessary. RMT union members in 15 train firms and Network Rail will strike in the eighth day of action over pay and conditions. Trains will...
BBC
Train strikes: Wales rail passengers face four days of disruption
Rail passengers face four days of disruption as workers go on strike over pay. Timetable changes will be in place from Wednesday to Sunday, with no Great Western Railway (GWR) services leaving south Wales for England on Wednesday. A spokesman for GWR called the strikes "a distraction" from talks and...
The Jewish Press
Bank of Israel Hikes Interest Rate by 0.75%, Citing High Inflation
The Monetary Committee of Bank of Israel decided Monday (Oct. 3) to increase the interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, to 2.75%. The Bank said Monday in a statement that inflation in Israel is “above the upper bound of the target range” at 4.6 percent over the past 12 months and is being recorded in a “wide range of CPI components.”
Martin Lewis hits out at ‘misunderstanding’ over Universal Credit claimants amid growing calls for rise
Martin Lewis has hit out at a "misunderstanding" that the benefits row within the Tory party is just related to unemployed people. Liz Truss is facing pressure to boost benefits in line with inflation, which has soared in recent months to levels unseen in generations.On Thursday, the Money Saving Expert founder responded to people framing the debate “as if it were workers v unemployed”. The consumer champion highlighted that some 40 per cent of Universal Credit recipients are in fact in employment. Mr Lewis said: “I’m seeing some misunderstanding the benefits debate as if it were workers v unemployed....
BBC
Bradford Northern Powerhouse Rail: PM confirms city will get new link
Bradford will get a new railway station on the high-speed route to be built between Liverpool and Hull, Prime Minister Liz Truss has said. Ms Truss previously said she would reverse the government's decision to curtail much of the proposed Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) line. She made the new pledge...
