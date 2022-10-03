ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

School buses and crossing patrols in Falkirk Council's budget cuts firing line

Falkirk Council is considering axing nine school crossing patrols and changing the criteria for free school transport. Councillors were told that "everything should be on the table" as they agreed to consider a series of changes that could save more than £500,000. The recommendations were made as part of...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds

Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk County Council#Council Tax#Central Government#Uk#Conservative#Bbc
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
EDUCATION
BBC

HC-One admit failures and will shut Whittlesey home

One of the UK's largest care providers said it would close one of its homes after admitting "shortcomings in care" and failures in local leadership. HC-One has said it would shut The Elms in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, and admitted it had "not been able to provide the right standard of care".
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Staff concerns over safety of immigration holding facility in Kent

Channel migrants are being held for up to a week in a new processing centre which is “struggling” to cope with the influx of people, a union which represents Border Force officers warned.The POA union said the facilities at the site in Kent are inadequate, highlighting rising “tensions” which have already seen the police called and the facility run out of food and waterOpened by the Home Office in January 2022, the Manston immigration short-term holding facility is located at the former Defence Fire Training and Development Centre in Thanet.The union says the large number of people arriving during September...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Kwasi Kwarteng's fiscal plan really will be published early

After 24 hours of confusion, the Treasury has confirmed that it has brought forward the publication date of long-awaited financial plans. The economic forecasts could be published later this month. This is despite both Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and PM Liz Truss saying that the publication date is 23 November. That...
U.K.
The Guardian

Ministers given £930m to spend on advertising space to tout policies

Ministers have budgeted more than £930m on buying advertising space in an effort to sell government policies in the lead-up to the next election, analysis has revealed. The amount is almost double the normal advertising budget for government over the previous four years, although a significant amount more was spent on Covid-related advertising, according to data compiled by Labour.
POLITICS
BBC

Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales departure for repairs delayed

The departure of the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales to Scotland for repairs has been delayed. The £3bn warship broke down off the Isle of Wight in August as it headed to the US from Portsmouth Naval Base. Inspections by divers and engineers found that the...
MILITARY
BBC

Bedford Hospital bosses hope £6m facility will ease Covid backlog

A hospital is hoping to see 60,000 patients annually in a new outpatient facility in an effort to ease backlogs caused by the pandemic. The refurbishment of two floors of the Cauldwell Centre at Bedford Hospital is due to open on Monday. It was funded through £6m from central government...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Liz Truss sparks furious backlash with broadside against ‘anti-growth coalition’

Liz Truss has sparked a furious backlash after blaming the UK’s economic woes on a supposed “anti-growth coalition” of opposition parties, trade unions, think tanks, environmentalists and opponents of Brexit.Countryside campaigners the CPRE said the prime minister’s “disingenuous and misleading” broadside presented a “false choice between the economy and the environment”, ignoring real concerns over the threat posed to rural communities by fracking and the loosening of planning regulations.Ms Truss’s comments, in a keynote address to her first Conservative conference as PM, were also branded “Orwellian” by Tory former cabinet minister Stephen Dorrell, who said the hit to growth...
U.K.
BBC

Daniel Kawczynski's disappointment at chancellor's tax U-turn

A Conservative MP has said he was "disappointed" by the chancellor's U-turn on the top rate of income tax. Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, defended the policy which he said would attract wealth-creating entrepreneurs to the UK. The government announced plans to scrap the 45p rate of income...
INCOME TAX
BBC

Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician

The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
POLITICS
BBC

Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97

The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
POLITICS
BBC

Hereford: Reunion after stranger pays for hospice staff fuel

Two care staff have been reunited with a stranger who paid for their fuel as an act of kindness in Hereford. Mike Perruzza, stepped in to foot the bill at a petrol station on Holmer Road after spotting St Michael's Hospice workers, Jaki Moffat and Katie Hughes. Thanks to a...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy