Read full article on original website
Related
Council has dithered for months over my 100-year-old mum’s care home fees
Her savings are fast running out and we can’t get a decision on funding
BBC
School buses and crossing patrols in Falkirk Council's budget cuts firing line
Falkirk Council is considering axing nine school crossing patrols and changing the criteria for free school transport. Councillors were told that "everything should be on the table" as they agreed to consider a series of changes that could save more than £500,000. The recommendations were made as part of...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Government washing its hands on closure - mayor
The government's response to plans to close Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been to "simply wash their hands", a mayor has said. The airport's owner Peel Group plans to wind down the airport from 31 October. Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Tuesday it was up to Doncaster Council to try...
NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds
Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
BBC
HC-One admit failures and will shut Whittlesey home
One of the UK's largest care providers said it would close one of its homes after admitting "shortcomings in care" and failures in local leadership. HC-One has said it would shut The Elms in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, and admitted it had "not been able to provide the right standard of care".
Leeds is latest city to cancel Christmas market, citing budget pressures
Council cannot afford Bonfire Night events and German market hit by rising travel and visa costs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
East of England Ambulance Service close to declaring major incident
The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) has declared it is on the brink of a major incident following "lengthy" handover delays at hospitals. The service has also received a spike in 999 calls and said it moved to "major incident standby" on Saturday night "to better direct our resources".
Staff concerns over safety of immigration holding facility in Kent
Channel migrants are being held for up to a week in a new processing centre which is “struggling” to cope with the influx of people, a union which represents Border Force officers warned.The POA union said the facilities at the site in Kent are inadequate, highlighting rising “tensions” which have already seen the police called and the facility run out of food and waterOpened by the Home Office in January 2022, the Manston immigration short-term holding facility is located at the former Defence Fire Training and Development Centre in Thanet.The union says the large number of people arriving during September...
BBC
Kwasi Kwarteng's fiscal plan really will be published early
After 24 hours of confusion, the Treasury has confirmed that it has brought forward the publication date of long-awaited financial plans. The economic forecasts could be published later this month. This is despite both Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and PM Liz Truss saying that the publication date is 23 November. That...
Ministers given £930m to spend on advertising space to tout policies
Ministers have budgeted more than £930m on buying advertising space in an effort to sell government policies in the lead-up to the next election, analysis has revealed. The amount is almost double the normal advertising budget for government over the previous four years, although a significant amount more was spent on Covid-related advertising, according to data compiled by Labour.
BBC
Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales departure for repairs delayed
The departure of the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales to Scotland for repairs has been delayed. The £3bn warship broke down off the Isle of Wight in August as it headed to the US from Portsmouth Naval Base. Inspections by divers and engineers found that the...
BBC
Bedford Hospital bosses hope £6m facility will ease Covid backlog
A hospital is hoping to see 60,000 patients annually in a new outpatient facility in an effort to ease backlogs caused by the pandemic. The refurbishment of two floors of the Cauldwell Centre at Bedford Hospital is due to open on Monday. It was funded through £6m from central government...
Liz Truss sparks furious backlash with broadside against ‘anti-growth coalition’
Liz Truss has sparked a furious backlash after blaming the UK’s economic woes on a supposed “anti-growth coalition” of opposition parties, trade unions, think tanks, environmentalists and opponents of Brexit.Countryside campaigners the CPRE said the prime minister’s “disingenuous and misleading” broadside presented a “false choice between the economy and the environment”, ignoring real concerns over the threat posed to rural communities by fracking and the loosening of planning regulations.Ms Truss’s comments, in a keynote address to her first Conservative conference as PM, were also branded “Orwellian” by Tory former cabinet minister Stephen Dorrell, who said the hit to growth...
AdWeek
How a Pride Campaign Caused a 'Seismic' Social Shift for Job Site Indeed
Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
BBC
Daniel Kawczynski's disappointment at chancellor's tax U-turn
A Conservative MP has said he was "disappointed" by the chancellor's U-turn on the top rate of income tax. Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, defended the policy which he said would attract wealth-creating entrepreneurs to the UK. The government announced plans to scrap the 45p rate of income...
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97
The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
BBC
Hereford: Reunion after stranger pays for hospice staff fuel
Two care staff have been reunited with a stranger who paid for their fuel as an act of kindness in Hereford. Mike Perruzza, stepped in to foot the bill at a petrol station on Holmer Road after spotting St Michael's Hospice workers, Jaki Moffat and Katie Hughes. Thanks to a...
Comments / 0