BBC
Jessica Lawson death: Teacher thought pontoon was safety feature
A teacher in charge of a school trip where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized said he thought the platform was a safety feature. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges, France, in 2015 when it overturned. She later died in hospital.
BBC
William and Kate on one-day trip to Northern Ireland
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a one-day trip to Northern Ireland where they visited charities and community organisations. It was the couple's first visit since receiving their new titles following the accession of King Charles III. Their trip began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS...
U.K.・
BBC
Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time
Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
Jim Redmond, Father Who Helped Injured Olympic Sprinter to Finish Line, Dies at 81
Jim Redmond, the man who moved the hearts of Olympic spectators around the world after helping his injured son cross the finish line at the 1992 Barcelona Games, has died. The Olympic Games’ official Twitter account confirmed Redmond’s death on Tuesday, with the British Olympic Association calling his act of fatherly love an iconic sports moment that “will never be forgotten.” A cause of death was not immediately disclosed. Redmond was 81. British athlete Derek Redmond was at the top of the home straight in the 1992 Games’ 400m semi-final when he tore his hamstring. Refusing to quit the race,...
BBC
St Bernadette: The religious relics drawing crowds across the country
Thousands of people have visited a Yorkshire cathedral to see the relics of of a 19th Century saint who is said to have seen the Virgin Mary. BBC News spoke to people who had made the trip to Leeds Cathedral to see the remains of St Bernadette to find out what drove them to attend.
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
BBC
RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home
A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
BBC
Hans Niemann 'likely cheated' in more than 100 games, investigation finds
A chess player at the centre of a cheating row gripping the game "likely" cheated in more than 100 games online, according to an investigation. Hans Niemann has been accused by world champion Magnus Carlsen of cheating, though no evidence has been presented. Now an investigation by Chess.com says it...
BBC
Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97
The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
BBC
The students who stole the Stone of Destiny
When a passing policeman saw a couple in a passionate embrace in a car outside Westminster Abbey he did not for a moment consider they might be in the midst of one of the most audacious heists in British history. The man in the car was Ian Hamilton, who has...
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC
Bradford Northern Powerhouse Rail: PM confirms city will get new link
Bradford will get a new railway station on the high-speed route to be built between Liverpool and Hull, Prime Minister Liz Truss has said. Ms Truss previously said she would reverse the government's decision to curtail much of the proposed Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) line. She made the new pledge...
BBC
Jessica Lawson drowning: Parents 'devastated' over school trip court verdicts
The parents of a girl who drowned on a school trip to France are "devastated" no-one has been held responsible for her death, their solicitor said. Jessica Lawson, 12, from Wolfreton School near Hull, was swimming in a lake near Limoges in 2015 when a pontoon overturned. Her three teachers...
BBC
Hans Niemann: Chess player accused of cheating 'not backing down'
A top chess player accused of cheating has insisted he is "not going to back down" after making his first comments on the scandal in nearly a month. On Tuesday, a Chess.com investigation claimed it was "likely" Hans Niemann cheated in more than 100 games online. The 19-year-old American rising...
BBC
'No Real clause in Haaland contract'
Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
BBC
Marwell Zoo bids farewell to 'amazing, loving' white rhino
A zoo is celebrating the life of one of its "much loved" white rhinos after the animal died last week at the age of 36. Sula was one of Marwell Zoo's oldest residents, arriving as a three-year-old in 1988. Phil Robbins, team leader at the zoo near Winchester in Hampshire,...
BBC
Home Office suspends ex-Met officer over racist WhatsApp chat
An immigration official at the Home Office has been suspended after a BBC investigation revealed he had been posting racist content on WhatsApp. Rob Lewis, an ex-Metropolitan Police officer, is understood to have created the group chat, which also included other former Met police officers. BBC Newsnight has seen racist...
BBC
Hopes of uncovering Viking boat burials dashed
Hopes of uncovering a rare Viking boat burial at a site on the Isle of Mull have been dashed. Two mounds were examined as part of wider work at Lephin where Viking and Norse finds have been discovered previously. Archaeologists confirmed they were geological features from the last ice...
