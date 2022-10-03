The Boiler victory over Minnesota this past weekend has renewed excitement for the season. Purdue knocked off the perceived toughest team in the division. Now, with a win at Maryland it is primed for a run at the West crown despite the loss to Penn State. Let’s be honest: The West is not great this year. The perceived “best” team in it is going to change week by week. Should Purdue beat Maryland we might very well take that mantle. A loss and it goes to Illinois.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO