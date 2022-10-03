Read full article on original website
hammerandrails.com
Can Purdue Win on the Road at Maryland?
Purdue will travel to Maryland this weekend to take on Maryland in their second road game of the month. This is where championships are won. If Purdue wants to seriously contend for the Big Ten West title now is the time to show it. These games are incredibly important. I...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue at Maryland Preview
The Boiler victory over Minnesota this past weekend has renewed excitement for the season. Purdue knocked off the perceived toughest team in the division. Now, with a win at Maryland it is primed for a run at the West crown despite the loss to Penn State. Let’s be honest: The West is not great this year. The perceived “best” team in it is going to change week by week. Should Purdue beat Maryland we might very well take that mantle. A loss and it goes to Illinois.
hammerandrails.com
34 Days to Purdue Basketball: Carson Barrett
In a little over a month we get the return of Purdue basketball, but everyone wants a low jersey number these days. That’s why today we only have the second player on the countdown. Also, the departure of Sasha Stefanovich means that we didn’t get to start at 55 like we have the last five years. Today we feature a walk-on from nearby Lafayette Central Catholic.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football - Through 5 Games - Offense
First off, that was a huge win on Saturday that could (if Purdue takes care of business) have long lasting ramifications for the program. I picked Purdue to win the Big10 West, and beating Minnesota on the road has them perfectly positioned. What’s more, Purdue beat the Gophers left handed. If you showed me O’Connell’s stat line (199 yards, 2 INTs, 0 TDs) I would assume Purdue lost by double digits. Instead Jeff Brohm trusted the run game and managed to grind out a win. It’s only 1 game, but pragmatic Jeff Brohm is my favorite Jeff Brohm.
hammerandrails.com
Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 6: Minnesota Recap
Jeff Brohm did it again. For the sixth time in his Purdue tenure he knocked off a top 25 team, and for the second time it came away from the friendly confines of Ross-Ade Stadium as Purdue got its first ever win in Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium. That made for a fun edition of the latest Behind the Rails podcast where Kory, T-Mill, and T-Mill’s cat Ventress (who chimes in) talk about the win over Minnesota.
