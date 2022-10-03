ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

thenewsprogress.com

Back at Home

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team will return home on Friday night to battle with another very good team in Amherst. The Lancers are off to a 4-0 start to the campaign after topping Jefferson Forest 25-14 this past Friday night. Amherst opened the season with a 40-25...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
SALEM, VA
Danville, VA
Danville, VA
Richmond, VA
Danville, VA
George Washington, VA
Danville, VA
Cleveland, VA
WBTM

U.S. Navy Opens Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence at The Institute

The U.S. Navy is launching its Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) within the State of Virginia’s Center for Manufacturing Advancement (CMA) on the Danville Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) campus. The creation of the AM CoE marks the first project partnership for the CMA. It demonstrates the Navy’s commitment to investing in and delivering the skilled workforce necessary to strengthen and expand the Navy’s industrial base to achieve the Nation’s strategic defense objectives.
DANVILLE, VA
George Washington
wallstreetwindow.com

Today Is The Start Of Something Big For Danville As Economic Development Program With The US Navy Is Announced – Mike Swanson

This is a big day for Danville, Virginia and the entire region as the US Navy announced an economic development project with the Center for Advanced Manufacturing of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR). The announcement capped a three part event at the IALR, which began with Governor Youngkin speaking about $28 million in funds for the CMA. After he spoke, the Secretary of the Navy gave a presentation by remote video, and then at noon a manpower leader of the Navy spoke along with Vic Ingram, Chairman of the Pittyslvania County Board of Supervisors and of the Regional Industrial Facility, and Alonzo Jones, the Mayor of Danville. The details of how many jobs will ultimately come out of this were not revealed, but this is much bigger than what it may appear – in fact this announcement is likely to prove to be as important to the area as the coming Ceasars Virginia casino will be.
DANVILLE, VA
caswellmessenger.com

Winners of Hoedown car show announced

One of the most popular parts of the annual Bright Leaf Hoedown is the car show sponsored by Caswell Senior Services that partners with VFW Post 7316 and American Legion Post 89. Executive Director Jeannine Everidge explains how the car show originated. “The Caswell County Chamber of Commerce (that puts...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WBTM

Martinsville Man Shot and Charged in Tennessee

A Martinsville man was shot and charged with reckless endangerment of a firearm in Tennessee early Sunday morning. According to WSET, Sevierville Police responded to a call outside of an establishment about shots being fired. Witnesses said that a vehicle took off after the shots were fired but police caught...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victims

Firehouse Subs is helping victims of Hurricane Ian. Seventeen years ago the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was created due to the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and has continued supporting communities in distress and first responders. The Foundation has awarded over $1,925,000 in financial support in Virginia alone and is seeking to do even more.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg gets 'A Little Bit Hippy'

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Little Bit Hippy is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The store will be located in the West End District, across from Carter Bates. Owner Heidi Bundy told ABC13 she hopes to open this location in the next couple of weeks. Bundy shared that...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTM

Documentary TV Series Premiering in Danville Thursday Night

A new TV series will hold their premiere event in Danville tonight. The series “Life of a Musician” was filmed in different parts of Danville and will take viewers behind the scenes to hear the motivations for songs like “Highway 40 Blues” and Will the Circle Be Unbroken.
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

8-year-old Girl Hit by Car in Danville

An 8-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Danville Monday afternoon. According to WSET, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Allison Drive around 4:05. Police said a group of kids was playing in the front yard of a nearby house when the child ran into the road and was hit by the vehicle.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Lee Theater Lofts offer affordable housing in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – The Lee Theatre Lofts on Williamson Road have opened for business, bringing life back into a building that’s been vacant for years. “The history of that building is, it goes back to the 1940′s, it was the beautiful Lee Theatre. It was a beautiful part of town, it was a success for a while and then Williamson Road took a dive down,” said Husain Alam, the owner, president and architect of Alam Design Group.
ROANOKE, VA

