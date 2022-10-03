Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
NBA superstar Stephen Curry reads new book to Franklin Co. elementary students
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An NBA athlete is helping educate children across the country with his new book. On Tuesday, Franklin County students were able to hear from none other than Golden State Warriors team member Stephen Curry himself. Ferrum Elementary participated in a live question and answer...
thenewsprogress.com
Back at Home
The Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team will return home on Friday night to battle with another very good team in Amherst. The Lancers are off to a 4-0 start to the campaign after topping Jefferson Forest 25-14 this past Friday night. Amherst opened the season with a 40-25...
WBTM
DCC Readying to Prep Local Workforce for Caesars Casino and Tyson Foods
New Danville Community College President Dr. Jerry Wallace addressed the City Council last night to provide on update on his first 90 days at the school. One of the things Wallace and DCC are working on is preparing the Danville workforce for the arrival of Caesars Casino and Tyson Foods.
WDBJ7.com
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17-year-old suspect in murder of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark now in custody
After more than two weeks of investigating, a person is now in custody in connection to the murders of two North Carolina high school students.
Ridership on Amtrak’s Roanoke / Virginia Routes Hits Record Level Again
The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have reported that ridership on Amtrak’s state-supported trains in Virginia saw record ridership in August, topping the previous record set in July. For the month of August, 119,280 passengers traveled on all four state-supported routes which is an increase of 8.2 percent over the 110,256 that traveled […]
WBTM
U.S. Navy Opens Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence at The Institute
The U.S. Navy is launching its Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) within the State of Virginia’s Center for Manufacturing Advancement (CMA) on the Danville Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) campus. The creation of the AM CoE marks the first project partnership for the CMA. It demonstrates the Navy’s commitment to investing in and delivering the skilled workforce necessary to strengthen and expand the Navy’s industrial base to achieve the Nation’s strategic defense objectives.
WDBJ7.com
New Blue Ridge PBS show ‘Life of a Musician’ takes place in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The new Danville-based Blue Ridge PBS series “Life of a Musician” will showcase music and stories from accomplished artists from around the country. The host and producer of the show is professional musician Brandon Adams, who moved to Danville two years ago. “We have...
RELATED PEOPLE
wallstreetwindow.com
Today Is The Start Of Something Big For Danville As Economic Development Program With The US Navy Is Announced – Mike Swanson
This is a big day for Danville, Virginia and the entire region as the US Navy announced an economic development project with the Center for Advanced Manufacturing of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR). The announcement capped a three part event at the IALR, which began with Governor Youngkin speaking about $28 million in funds for the CMA. After he spoke, the Secretary of the Navy gave a presentation by remote video, and then at noon a manpower leader of the Navy spoke along with Vic Ingram, Chairman of the Pittyslvania County Board of Supervisors and of the Regional Industrial Facility, and Alonzo Jones, the Mayor of Danville. The details of how many jobs will ultimately come out of this were not revealed, but this is much bigger than what it may appear – in fact this announcement is likely to prove to be as important to the area as the coming Ceasars Virginia casino will be.
Durham rapper gets life in prison for 9-year-old's murder, linked to 2nd drive-by shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two gang members linked to the death of a 9-year-old child in Durham were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday in an emotionally taxing day at a federal courthouse in Greensboro.
caswellmessenger.com
Winners of Hoedown car show announced
One of the most popular parts of the annual Bright Leaf Hoedown is the car show sponsored by Caswell Senior Services that partners with VFW Post 7316 and American Legion Post 89. Executive Director Jeannine Everidge explains how the car show originated. “The Caswell County Chamber of Commerce (that puts...
WBTM
Martinsville Man Shot and Charged in Tennessee
A Martinsville man was shot and charged with reckless endangerment of a firearm in Tennessee early Sunday morning. According to WSET, Sevierville Police responded to a call outside of an establishment about shots being fired. Witnesses said that a vehicle took off after the shots were fired but police caught...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Danville siblings will split $1 million Mega Millions lottery prize
Siblings are often encouraged to share, and that's no different with Jesse Perkins and his sister Mary Crider. The duo, who both live in the City of Danville, will be splitting a $1 million Mega Millions prize that they won from playing the Virginia Lottery.
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victims
Firehouse Subs is helping victims of Hurricane Ian. Seventeen years ago the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was created due to the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and has continued supporting communities in distress and first responders. The Foundation has awarded over $1,925,000 in financial support in Virginia alone and is seeking to do even more.
WSET
Lynchburg gets 'A Little Bit Hippy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Little Bit Hippy is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The store will be located in the West End District, across from Carter Bates. Owner Heidi Bundy told ABC13 she hopes to open this location in the next couple of weeks. Bundy shared that...
WBTM
Documentary TV Series Premiering in Danville Thursday Night
A new TV series will hold their premiere event in Danville tonight. The series “Life of a Musician” was filmed in different parts of Danville and will take viewers behind the scenes to hear the motivations for songs like “Highway 40 Blues” and Will the Circle Be Unbroken.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man killed in overnight Roxboro shooting identified
Officers responded to a 911 call of someone shot on Wall Street, just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
WBTM
8-year-old Girl Hit by Car in Danville
An 8-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Danville Monday afternoon. According to WSET, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Allison Drive around 4:05. Police said a group of kids was playing in the front yard of a nearby house when the child ran into the road and was hit by the vehicle.
WSLS
Lee Theater Lofts offer affordable housing in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – The Lee Theatre Lofts on Williamson Road have opened for business, bringing life back into a building that’s been vacant for years. “The history of that building is, it goes back to the 1940′s, it was the beautiful Lee Theatre. It was a beautiful part of town, it was a success for a while and then Williamson Road took a dive down,” said Husain Alam, the owner, president and architect of Alam Design Group.
WSET
Bedford's Avenel: Rich history, the White Lady and what may be lurking inside
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Located in the heart of Bedford, on the street that bares its name...you'll find Historic Avenel. "The history is just so rich! All the people that have been here," said Irene Catlin, with Historic Avenel. Avenel was completed in 1838 by William Burwell and his...
Comments / 1