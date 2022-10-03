ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

LSU football at Florida Gators: Game time, TV network announced

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 2 days ago
BATON ROUGE - LSU football will face Florida in Gainesville at 6 p.m. on ESPN next Saturday, the SEC announced on Monday.

Last season, LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) beat Florida (3-2, 0-2) in Tiger Stadium, 49-42. The Tigers also won the last time they played in the Swamp, defeating the Gators 37-34 in an upset victory.

LSU won at Auburn last weekend to improve to 2-0 in SEC play. Greg Brooks' interception late in the fourth quarter allowed LSU to run down the clock and seal the 21-17 comeback win.

Florida beat Eastern Washington on Sunday, 52-17, after the game was moved back a day due to Hurricane Ian. The Gators had lost to Tennessee on the road, 38-33, the week before.

LSU faces Tennessee this Saturday in Tiger Stadium at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

BATON ROUGE, LA
