Little Suamico, WI

Fox11online.com

Man accused of trying to hire inmate to kill girlfriend

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Brown County jail inmate faces a charge of solicitation of homicide for allegedly trying to hire another inmate to kill his girlfriend. Prosecutors say Oudy Weber offered $25,000 to the inmate, and supplied specific information about the woman, her residence, vehicle and habits. The inmate Weber approached recorded some of their conversations discussing the deal, according to the criminal complaint.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been identified as a person of interest in a double homicide investigation in Oconto County. On Oct. 2, at about 9 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call saying two people were not breathing in front of their home in the 1200 block of Melissa Blvd in the Town of Little Suamico.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearings Held For Manitowoc Couple Accused From Stealing From City Storage Units

A Manitowoc couple accused of stealing from several northside storage units appeared in court for bail hearings Wednesday afternoon. 33-year-old Paul L. Frank is charged with seven counts of burglary, criminal damage to property and Possession of methamphetamine while 28-year-old Rebecca E, Frank is charged with even counts of burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and Felony Bail Jumping.
MANITOWOC, WI
WLUC

Milwaukee man sentenced to min. 3 years prison for meth-related charges

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - 47-year-old Samuel Freytes-Vera was sentenced to 40 months to 20 years in prison for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says the sentence was handed down Tuesday, Oct. 4 by Judge Christopher Ninomiya. Freytes-Vera pleaded guilty on July 19, 2022...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
whby.com

De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown

Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Arrested For Fifth Offense OWI

Bail was set at $1000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc man arrested over the weekend on a charge of 5th Offense OWI. Manitowoc Police report that a Jeep, driven by Steven G. Behnke ran a stoplight at the intersection od South 10th and Washington Streets. An officer parked in the...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Meth dealer sentenced to prison after U.P. bust

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- A meth dealer was sentenced to prison following a bust in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Prosecutors say the investigation began on May, when 47-year-old Samuel Freytes-Vera of Milwaukee was pulled over for erratic driving in Menominee, Michigan. Blood tests showed he had a .229 blood alcohol concentration, nearly three times the legal limit for driving.
MENOMINEE, MI
seehafernews.com

Couple Arrested in Manitowoc After Stealing from Seven Storage Units

A couple was arrested in Manitowoc yesterday after they allegedly broke into seven storage units. Officers were called to the North Rapids Road Storage Units, located at 55 Albert Drive Tuesday (October 4th) after being contacted by the owner. They supplied surveillance footage that showed a man and woman entering...
MANITOWOC, WI
CBS Minnesota

13 students, 1 adult injured in Wisconsin school bus crash

NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) - An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday.Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New London when it was rear-ended by the van about 8:30 a.m.There were 36 people on the school bus, including the driver, three staff members and 32 students.According to authorities, the driver of the van and the 13 students sustained injuries that weren't life threatening. Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.The crash is under investigation.
NEW LONDON, WI
seehafernews.com

Attempted Homicide Trial Delayed In Outagamie County

An attempted homicide trial has been delayed in Outagamie County. The delay was requested by prosecutors but it may mean that suspect Michael Miller could be released on a signature bond. Investigators say Miller stabbed the victim in the next last December. He faces one count of Attempted First-Degree Intentional...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Doctor asks for more time to prepare report in gruesome Green Bay murder case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A doctor is asking for more time to complete an evaluation for a woman charged with a gruesome murder in Green Bay. On Oct. 3, Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court for a status hearing. A doctor’s report on Schabusiness had not been completed and the doctor asked for more time. The court gave approval and scheduled a hearing on the matter for Nov. 1.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Teen accused in Green Bay homicide requests case move to juvenile court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The attorney for the 16-year-old charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder formally Monday formally requested the case be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Driver crashes into home on Hwy. 45

Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication. There’s no word yet on whether anyone...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Two dogs bite, seriously injure male at park

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The community is being asked to help identify two dogs and their owner after a biting incident after a male was seriously injured. The incident happened at Emma Radandt Park near the playground on Flambeau St. around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police say the victim was playing when...
MANITOWOC, WI

