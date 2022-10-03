Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin teen charged after leading police on two different chases, reached 90+ mph
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old from De Pere sped away from officers on two separate occasions after she was ‘suspiciously driving around neighborhoods’ in Wrightstown. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, officers attempted to stop her vehicle near Wrightstown High School, when she sped away at...
Fox11online.com
Man accused of trying to hire inmate to kill girlfriend
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Brown County jail inmate faces a charge of solicitation of homicide for allegedly trying to hire another inmate to kill his girlfriend. Prosecutors say Oudy Weber offered $25,000 to the inmate, and supplied specific information about the woman, her residence, vehicle and habits. The inmate Weber approached recorded some of their conversations discussing the deal, according to the criminal complaint.
Drug investigation led to arrest of one person in Kaukauna
According to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) led an investigation in the area.
WBAY Green Bay
Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been identified as a person of interest in a double homicide investigation in Oconto County. On Oct. 2, at about 9 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call saying two people were not breathing in front of their home in the 1200 block of Melissa Blvd in the Town of Little Suamico.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held For Manitowoc Couple Accused From Stealing From City Storage Units
A Manitowoc couple accused of stealing from several northside storage units appeared in court for bail hearings Wednesday afternoon. 33-year-old Paul L. Frank is charged with seven counts of burglary, criminal damage to property and Possession of methamphetamine while 28-year-old Rebecca E, Frank is charged with even counts of burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and Felony Bail Jumping.
WLUC
Milwaukee man sentenced to min. 3 years prison for meth-related charges
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - 47-year-old Samuel Freytes-Vera was sentenced to 40 months to 20 years in prison for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says the sentence was handed down Tuesday, Oct. 4 by Judge Christopher Ninomiya. Freytes-Vera pleaded guilty on July 19, 2022...
whby.com
De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown
Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
Arrest made in double homicide case in northeast Wisconsin
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in northeastern Wisconsin have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide investigation. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Little Suamico Sunday about 9 a.m. The caller said there was a man and woman outside the house who had no pulse and were not breathing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Arrested For Fifth Offense OWI
Bail was set at $1000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc man arrested over the weekend on a charge of 5th Offense OWI. Manitowoc Police report that a Jeep, driven by Steven G. Behnke ran a stoplight at the intersection od South 10th and Washington Streets. An officer parked in the...
WBAY Green Bay
Investigators: New Holstein man was standing in roadway when he was hit and killed
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Oct. 1 crash that killed a man standing in a roadway. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Juan Ricardo Heredia of New Holstein. At about 8:51 p.m., rescue personnel were called to County Highway X west...
Fox11online.com
Meth dealer sentenced to prison after U.P. bust
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- A meth dealer was sentenced to prison following a bust in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Prosecutors say the investigation began on May, when 47-year-old Samuel Freytes-Vera of Milwaukee was pulled over for erratic driving in Menominee, Michigan. Blood tests showed he had a .229 blood alcohol concentration, nearly three times the legal limit for driving.
seehafernews.com
Couple Arrested in Manitowoc After Stealing from Seven Storage Units
A couple was arrested in Manitowoc yesterday after they allegedly broke into seven storage units. Officers were called to the North Rapids Road Storage Units, located at 55 Albert Drive Tuesday (October 4th) after being contacted by the owner. They supplied surveillance footage that showed a man and woman entering...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 students, 1 adult injured in Wisconsin school bus crash
NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) - An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday.Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New London when it was rear-ended by the van about 8:30 a.m.There were 36 people on the school bus, including the driver, three staff members and 32 students.According to authorities, the driver of the van and the 13 students sustained injuries that weren't life threatening. Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.The crash is under investigation.
seehafernews.com
Attempted Homicide Trial Delayed In Outagamie County
An attempted homicide trial has been delayed in Outagamie County. The delay was requested by prosecutors but it may mean that suspect Michael Miller could be released on a signature bond. Investigators say Miller stabbed the victim in the next last December. He faces one count of Attempted First-Degree Intentional...
seehafernews.com
Authorities Investigate A Fatal Car Versus Pedestrian Crash In Southern Manitowoc County
A 41-year-old New Holstein man is dead after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday afternoon in Manitowoc County. Sheriff Dan Hartwig says that EMS and Fire Personnel responded a little after 5:50 p.m. to County Highway X west of State Highway 67 in The Town of Schleswig on a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian,
WBAY Green Bay
Doctor asks for more time to prepare report in gruesome Green Bay murder case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A doctor is asking for more time to complete an evaluation for a woman charged with a gruesome murder in Green Bay. On Oct. 3, Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court for a status hearing. A doctor’s report on Schabusiness had not been completed and the doctor asked for more time. The court gave approval and scheduled a hearing on the matter for Nov. 1.
Fox11online.com
Teen accused in Green Bay homicide requests case move to juvenile court
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The attorney for the 16-year-old charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder formally Monday formally requested the case be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
Driver crashes into home on Hwy. 45
Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication. There’s no word yet on whether anyone...
Fox11online.com
Two dogs bite, seriously injure male at park
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The community is being asked to help identify two dogs and their owner after a biting incident after a male was seriously injured. The incident happened at Emma Radandt Park near the playground on Flambeau St. around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police say the victim was playing when...
Comments / 0