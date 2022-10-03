Read full article on original website
JUST weeks out from the holiday season, Walmart has announced a major change to its return policy. The new Holiday Guarantee is already in effect for all Walmart customers. Last week, the company announced that customers who purchase eligible items on or after October 1 have until January 31, 2023, to make exchanges.
AN ALDI fan is sharing her favorite fall items to pick up the next time you're in the store. Sarah from AldiAllTheTime on TikTok has been documenting all the new fall items that she's been able to snag. Through her many shopping trips, she's been able to try tons of...
Hopefully, we'll all land on ways to save money while preparing for the 2022 holiday season. Grabbing deals as they arise may be the easiest way to save money this year. Spending less may mean gifting items that are on sale. The name of the game in 2022 is celebrating...
The holiday shopping season seems to begin sooner each year. Early birds looking to get a jump on December gift-giving can save on everything from electronics to toys. And if you're decorating your...
October is here, meaning fall is officially in full swing. From planning for the season's holidays to winter-prep yard work, you have a lot going on -- but Walmart has you covered. The discount...
The time for early Black Friday deals is now thanks to Amazon's upcoming Prime Early Access Sale, which is set for October 11 and October 12. While we're still a week away, Amazon has already dropped some new deals featuring amazing discount prices in just about every department, from kitchen to fashion. If you didn't have the opportunity to explore Prime Day deals in July, here's your second chance to do some early holiday shopping and save big.
It wasn't so long ago that Black Friday (the Friday after Thanksgiving) marked the beginning of the holiday shopping season, but with online retailers competing with brick-and-mortar stores, sales have taken a life of their own and have started earlier and earlier each year. With Christmas movies starting in October...
Amazon said Monday that next month it will hold a second Prime Day-like shopping event, making it the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers struggling with tighter budgets. During the Oct. 11-12 event, Amazon Prime members will get early access to discounted...
Although today is not Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Prime Day, or even the official opening day of Amazon's exciting upcoming Prime Early Access Sale event, the e-commerce giant is selling almost everything it makes at huge discounts with no strings attached or special requirements of any sort. In addition to...
The company’s sales event will include discounts on top gifts and electronics, home, toys, fashion and more. Discounted items will include TVs, Apple Watches, air fryers, robot vacuums, heaters and more. Amazon has also said it will offer deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and Amazon devices.
Customers will see longer lines at Chipotle, Olive Garden, Aldi, and Walmart. They could also wait longer at checkouts and experience more crowded store locations. Why? Economic conditions like inflation are changing the way people shop.
