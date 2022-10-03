ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Pitbull, a Carlo Nuccio tribute, Gretna Heritage Fest: music for the week of Oct. 6

Live music highlights in and around New Orleans for the week of Oct. 6 include the fall’s biggest music festival and a tribute to a legendary drummer and character. After taking two years off because of the pandemic, the Gretna Heritage Festival returns in a big way this weekend with headliners John Fogerty, the Beach Boys and the homegrown Revivalists. They'll join dozens of other acts, both national and local, along the Mississippi River in downtown Gretna from Friday through Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Covington, LA
Covington, LA
Society
City
Arabi, LA
City
Metairie, LA
New Orleans, LA
Society
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Covington, LA
Lifestyle
drifttravel.com

National Fried Chicken Festival on the New Orleans Lakefront

Now in its fifth year, the National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s attracted 107, 423 attendees to its new location along the New Orleans Lakefront. This year’s event attracted over 62,000 attendees on Saturday, October 1st, and nearly 46,000 visitors on Sunday, October 2nd. “We...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Kings of Brass win Red Bull Street Kings competition

After three rounds of competition, the Kings of Brass were chosen as winners of the Street Bull Street Kings competition. The other participating brass bands were Sporty’s Brass Band, the Big 6 Brass Band and the Young Pinstripe Brass Band. The bands competing in Music Box Village in New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Oktoberfest#New Orleans Museum Of Art#Martial Arts#Mid Autumn Festival#Linus Parade#German#Oakwood Mall
myneworleans.com

WLAE Documentary “Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville” Premieres Sunday, October 30

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WLAE-TV announced the premiere of its new groundbreaking documentary “Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville” – an emotionally harrowing story of one of the oldest Black neighborhoods in New Orleans that was razed during the Civil Rights struggles 60 years ago – will air for the first time on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 7 p.m. followed by an encore presentation at 9 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Family portrait studio documented the growing society of free Black Americans

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. In 1829, Glenalvin J. Goodridge (1829-1867) was born into a family that counted itself part of a growing population of free Black people in York, Pennsylvania. Goodridge opened his first daguerreotype studio in 1847. In the late 1850s, Goodridge was joined in the business by his brothers William O. (1846-1890) and Wallace L. Goodridge (1840-1922).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Japan
whereyat.com

LPB Explores the History of Black Greek Life in Louisiana

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) is set to debut their new four-part mini-series titled Crossing Over: Black Greek Life, which details the hidden history of Black Greek Life organizations across the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The series will premiere during LPB's weekly broadcast of Louisiana: The State We're In on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m, and will be followed by a new episode every Friday during the month of October. Viewers can also tune in to WLAE-TV32 at 7 p.m and WYES-TV at 7:30 p.m to watch the program, or watch on demand at www.lpb.org/lswi and www.lpb.org/lswi.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

For $4.3M: A former French Quarter firehouse mixes wood and brick with sleek surfaces for opulent living

The Vieux Carré is a hot spot for locals and visitors alike, but this home specializes in keeping the hot spots cool: It's a firehouse turned fashionable home. For $4,350,000, the former location of Engine No. 7 can be your home, complete with details and designs that speak to the meticulous renovation. The home is designed to easily be used as two separate residences but is currently used as a single family home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Developers plan to turn Our Lady of Lourdes into a reception hall

Plans are in the works to turn the long-dormant Our Lady of Lourdes church on Napoleon Avenue into a reception hall and event venue. The project is in the early stages of development — so early that the developer named in a letter informing neighbors about the plans, Arts Design Hospitality + Development, is not registered with the state.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Daily South

Natchitoches Meat Pies

I am not going to lie. It took me several years of living in New Orleans before I could wrap my tongue around the correct pronunciation of Natchitoches, the oldest permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. Eventually, my fascination with the Creoles of color as portrayed in novels (like Lalita Tademy's Cane River) and texts (like Sybil Kein's Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana's Free People of Color) gave me a reason to learn how to pronounce this place's name. Say it with me: "NACK-a-tish."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans baker wins nationally televised baking competition

A New Orleans baker came home with a sweet prize after winning a nationally televised baking competition. Bryoni Prentice, a private chef, was featured Monday night in an episode of Food Network's "Halloween Cookie Competition." Prentice won the competition, taking home $10,000 and the title of Halloween Cookie Champion. She...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ladatanews.com

WBOK Launches New Program to Uplift Residents in Tough Times

Veteran New Orleans Broadcasters Sally-Ann Roberts and Monica Pierre have teamed up to return to the airwaves with a new morning show: “Your Power Is On” on WBOK 1230 AM. The show airs on Fridays at 9 a.m. and highlights “positivity, encouragement, and uplifting one another.” For WBOK this new segment is a new style of broadcast by introducing motivational talk. The station currently has a variety of formats ranging from “The Sports Report with Reggie Flood,” “The Front Porch with Gralen Banks,” and “The Reality Check with Gerod Stevens.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy