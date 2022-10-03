Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Pitbull, a Carlo Nuccio tribute, Gretna Heritage Fest: music for the week of Oct. 6
Live music highlights in and around New Orleans for the week of Oct. 6 include the fall’s biggest music festival and a tribute to a legendary drummer and character. After taking two years off because of the pandemic, the Gretna Heritage Festival returns in a big way this weekend with headliners John Fogerty, the Beach Boys and the homegrown Revivalists. They'll join dozens of other acts, both national and local, along the Mississippi River in downtown Gretna from Friday through Sunday.
Eater
Felipe’s Scolds Entire City of New Orleans After Break-In at Uptown Restaurant
Fast-casual Mexican food chain Felipe’s posted on Facebook this week that its Uptown location was broken into overnight. The news was accompanied by a message admonishing the entire city of New Orleans to “be better.”. The restaurant’s “enthusiastic” team discovered the break-in Tuesday morning, a day that happened...
NOLA.com
From sampling an appetizer to four courses at Vincent's Italian Cuisine
When I first moved to the Uptown area, I didn't have a car, so my go-to restaurants were those in walking distance or a quick streetcar ride from campus. Although that describes Vincent's Italian Cuisine, I hadn't made it there until recently. But I was glad I did. The restaurant...
NOLA.com
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 announces winners in three categories, attendance numbers
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken earned the award for best fried chicken at the festival devoted to the dish this weekend, organizers announced Sunday. More than 107,000 people turned out for the event. The National Fried Chicken Festival also awarded Bonafried, a New Orleans food truck, for best use of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drifttravel.com
National Fried Chicken Festival on the New Orleans Lakefront
Now in its fifth year, the National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s attracted 107, 423 attendees to its new location along the New Orleans Lakefront. This year’s event attracted over 62,000 attendees on Saturday, October 1st, and nearly 46,000 visitors on Sunday, October 2nd. “We...
NOLA.com
Kings of Brass win Red Bull Street Kings competition
After three rounds of competition, the Kings of Brass were chosen as winners of the Street Bull Street Kings competition. The other participating brass bands were Sporty’s Brass Band, the Big 6 Brass Band and the Young Pinstripe Brass Band. The bands competing in Music Box Village in New...
NOLA.com
IHSNO head of school, classical vocal performance, and other metro schools news
INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL OF NEW ORLEANS: The new CEO and head of school of the International High School of New Orleans is Adierah Berger, who has been the school's principal for nine years. Berger, a native New Orleanian, holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Xavier University. NOCCA CLASSICAL VOCAL:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myneworleans.com
WLAE Documentary “Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville” Premieres Sunday, October 30
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WLAE-TV announced the premiere of its new groundbreaking documentary “Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville” – an emotionally harrowing story of one of the oldest Black neighborhoods in New Orleans that was razed during the Civil Rights struggles 60 years ago – will air for the first time on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 7 p.m. followed by an encore presentation at 9 p.m.
NOLA.com
Family portrait studio documented the growing society of free Black Americans
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. In 1829, Glenalvin J. Goodridge (1829-1867) was born into a family that counted itself part of a growing population of free Black people in York, Pennsylvania. Goodridge opened his first daguerreotype studio in 1847. In the late 1850s, Goodridge was joined in the business by his brothers William O. (1846-1890) and Wallace L. Goodridge (1840-1922).
NOLA.com
Brand new and over $1M: Be the first to own one of these 5 luxe houses in the metro area
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
Taste Test: Krispy Kreme ice cream now in NOLA
From America's doughnut dream factory, it had to happen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whereyat.com
LPB Explores the History of Black Greek Life in Louisiana
Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) is set to debut their new four-part mini-series titled Crossing Over: Black Greek Life, which details the hidden history of Black Greek Life organizations across the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The series will premiere during LPB's weekly broadcast of Louisiana: The State We're In on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m, and will be followed by a new episode every Friday during the month of October. Viewers can also tune in to WLAE-TV32 at 7 p.m and WYES-TV at 7:30 p.m to watch the program, or watch on demand at www.lpb.org/lswi and www.lpb.org/lswi.
NOLA.com
For $4.3M: A former French Quarter firehouse mixes wood and brick with sleek surfaces for opulent living
The Vieux Carré is a hot spot for locals and visitors alike, but this home specializes in keeping the hot spots cool: It's a firehouse turned fashionable home. For $4,350,000, the former location of Engine No. 7 can be your home, complete with details and designs that speak to the meticulous renovation. The home is designed to easily be used as two separate residences but is currently used as a single family home.
NOLA.com
Man wallows in flooded French Quarter sinkhole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
Drew Cothern was headed to Decatur Street on Saturday night to grab an after-work bite to eat when he encountered three gentlemen studying a burbling sinkhole on Ursulines Street in the French Quarter. The men had somehow acquired a long plank of wood and were probing the hole to determine its depth.
uptownmessenger.com
Developers plan to turn Our Lady of Lourdes into a reception hall
Plans are in the works to turn the long-dormant Our Lady of Lourdes church on Napoleon Avenue into a reception hall and event venue. The project is in the early stages of development — so early that the developer named in a letter informing neighbors about the plans, Arts Design Hospitality + Development, is not registered with the state.
The Daily South
Natchitoches Meat Pies
I am not going to lie. It took me several years of living in New Orleans before I could wrap my tongue around the correct pronunciation of Natchitoches, the oldest permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. Eventually, my fascination with the Creoles of color as portrayed in novels (like Lalita Tademy's Cane River) and texts (like Sybil Kein's Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana's Free People of Color) gave me a reason to learn how to pronounce this place's name. Say it with me: "NACK-a-tish."
WDSU
New Orleans baker wins nationally televised baking competition
A New Orleans baker came home with a sweet prize after winning a nationally televised baking competition. Bryoni Prentice, a private chef, was featured Monday night in an episode of Food Network's "Halloween Cookie Competition." Prentice won the competition, taking home $10,000 and the title of Halloween Cookie Champion. She...
Graveyard Ghosts: Halloween Horror Nights Has Real Ghosts Lingering!
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Studios Orlando is the last place that you would expect to discover a Cemetery, but alas, it is Halloween Horror Nights 2022. This year one of the scare zones is titled Graveyard: Deadly Unrest. Kudos to the design team on this
ladatanews.com
WBOK Launches New Program to Uplift Residents in Tough Times
Veteran New Orleans Broadcasters Sally-Ann Roberts and Monica Pierre have teamed up to return to the airwaves with a new morning show: “Your Power Is On” on WBOK 1230 AM. The show airs on Fridays at 9 a.m. and highlights “positivity, encouragement, and uplifting one another.” For WBOK this new segment is a new style of broadcast by introducing motivational talk. The station currently has a variety of formats ranging from “The Sports Report with Reggie Flood,” “The Front Porch with Gralen Banks,” and “The Reality Check with Gerod Stevens.”
Comments / 0