myqcountry.com
Missouri man, woman injured after semi rear-ends semi's towed unit
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Wednesday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kenworth semi driven by Jeffrey A. Taylor, 56, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was westbound on U.S. 36 three miles east of Chillicothe. The vehicle struck the...
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph ready to welcome state volleyball to Civic Arena in 2025
St. Joseph’s Civic Arena will host some high-level sporting events over the next several years. You can now add state volleyball to the list. The Missouri State High School Activities Association selected Civic Arena to host its volleyball championships beginning in 2025 with the agreement running through 2027. Director...
myqcountry.com
Rabies confirmed in bat that bit St. Joseph woman
Bat spotted in St. Joseph that bit a woman and her dog tested positive for. Silvey says the woman spotted the bat outside her home and then was bitten. is once the animal is located, if it can be located, it’s sent off to the state. lab for testing...
myqcountry.com
Red Cross volunteers on the ground in Florida, responding to Hurricane Ian devastation
Red Cross volunteers from our area are in Florida, helping. with response to the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Executive Director JoAnn Woody with the American Red Cross of. Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri says the Red Cross, overall, has around. 2,000 volunteers in Florida as...
myqcountry.com
Kansas woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Monday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford F250 driven by Austen M. Stabe, 29, Kansas City, was northbound on Interstate 35 just north of the Lathrop exit. The pickup rear-ended a...
myqcountry.com
Driver hospitalized after SUV rear-ends Amish buggy
GRUNDY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Jennifer N. Shuler, 29, Spickard, was eastbound on Route C three miles west of Spickard. The SUV rear-ended an Amish buggy...
myqcountry.com
Rising costs present new hurdle in development of new animal shelter
Plans for a new and improved animal shelter in St. Joseph have been delayed even further. Six years ago, Friends of the Animal Shelter began seeking a destination for the shelter. The pandemic was the first hurdle as it delayed development. And now, Friends of the Animal Shelters Melanie Barnes...
myqcountry.com
Feel the Halloween spirit at Pumpkinfest this weekend in St. Joseph
The annual fall festival is back in downtown St. Joseph October 7th through the 9th at the Pony Express Museum and Patee Park. Museum Executive Director Cindy Daffron says the festival is back for its 26th year. “It’s been a tradition, not just a fundraiser for the museum, but a...
