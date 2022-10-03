ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

myqcountry.com

Missouri man, woman injured after semi rear-ends semi's towed unit

LIVINGSTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Wednesday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kenworth semi driven by Jeffrey A. Taylor, 56, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was westbound on U.S. 36 three miles east of Chillicothe. The vehicle struck the...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
myqcountry.com

St. Joseph ready to welcome state volleyball to Civic Arena in 2025

St. Joseph’s Civic Arena will host some high-level sporting events over the next several years. You can now add state volleyball to the list. The Missouri State High School Activities Association selected Civic Arena to host its volleyball championships beginning in 2025 with the agreement running through 2027. Director...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
myqcountry.com

Rabies confirmed in bat that bit St. Joseph woman

Bat spotted in St. Joseph that bit a woman and her dog tested positive for. Silvey says the woman spotted the bat outside her home and then was bitten. is once the animal is located, if it can be located, it’s sent off to the state. lab for testing...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
myqcountry.com

Kansas woman hospitalized after rear-end crash

CLINTON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Monday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford F250 driven by Austen M. Stabe, 29, Kansas City, was northbound on Interstate 35 just north of the Lathrop exit. The pickup rear-ended a...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
myqcountry.com

Driver hospitalized after SUV rear-ends Amish buggy

GRUNDY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Jennifer N. Shuler, 29, Spickard, was eastbound on Route C three miles west of Spickard. The SUV rear-ended an Amish buggy...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
myqcountry.com

Rising costs present new hurdle in development of new animal shelter

Plans for a new and improved animal shelter in St. Joseph have been delayed even further. Six years ago, Friends of the Animal Shelter began seeking a destination for the shelter. The pandemic was the first hurdle as it delayed development. And now, Friends of the Animal Shelters Melanie Barnes...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

