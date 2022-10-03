ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 1

Related
The Daily Sun

Will Smith's 'Emancipation' gets release date, post-slap

After holding “Emancipation” in limbo following Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March, Apple will release the actor’s next big project in December. The fate of the $120 million runaway slave thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua had been uncertain. One of Apple’s most high-profile productions yet, the film had once been expected to be a potential Oscar contender this year. But an awards-season rollout of a film headlined by Smith has obvious complications as Smith is banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years. Apple TV+ will debut “Emancipation” on Dec. 2 in theaters and stream it Dec. 9.
MOVIES
People

Will Smith Returns in Trailer for 'Emancipation', His First Movie Since Oscars Controversy: WATCH

Will Smith is making his return to acting following his Oscars controversy in March. On Monday, Apple Original Films dropped the official trailer and key art for Emancipation, directed and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day). The drama marks the 54-year-old actor's first film since his incident at the 94th Academy Awards where he slapped Chris Rock in front of a live audience.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Emancipation’ Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Harrowing Journey Toward Freedom

Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IndieWire

Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay

Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
MOVIES
BGR.com

New Netflix releases: 6 movies and shows everyone will be talking about next week

One of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year — Blonde, in which Ana de Armas gives a career-best performance as Marilyn Monroe — hits the streamer next week, following an initial and limited theatrical run. This one is noteworthy for so many reasons, not the least of which are that it has Oscar bait all over it; it will also be Netflix’s first movie rated NC-17; and Ana has once again shape-shifted, chameleon-like, into a role that will no doubt leave many viewers’ mouth agape and in awe.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Will Smith
Person
Michael Luwoye
Person
Steven Ogg
Person
Grant Harvey
Person
Mustafa Shakir
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts

Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
MOVIES
Variety

Danielle Deadwyler Gives an Oscar-Worthy Performance in ‘Till,’ But Will Enough Voters Watch the Film?

We have Denzel Washington’s single teardrop. We have Viola Davis’ runny nose. And now, we have Danielle Deadwyler’s lip quiver, expertly executed in Chinonye Chukwu’s deeply moving drama “Till.” Another best actress contender emerges although I wish the film could rise to the level of Deadwyler’s performance.   The sturdy drama follows Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), the mother of Emmett Till, whose abduction and lynching in 1955 sparked global outrage and served as an important catalyst in the civil rights movement. “Till” charts Mamie’s grief, as well as her pursuit of justice. But getting people to see a movie about such a horrific...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Academy Awards#Mark Smith#Film Star#Apple Original Films#Emancipation#Union Army
TVOvermind

Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History

In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Francis Ford Coppola's Next Movie Adds Final Cast Members

The ensemble cast of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis has officially been set. On Tuesday, a report revealed the final new cast members of the epic drama film, which is set to film later this fall in Georgia. The new cast members include Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman, Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman, Licorice Pizza's Isabelle Kusman, D.B. Sweeney, and newcomer Bailey Ives. They will join a cast that also includes Shia LaBeouf, Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, James Remar, and Laurence Fishburne.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond

Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Theo Rossi Joins Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in Netflix Thriller 'Carry On'

Theo Rossi has boarded the ensemble cast Netflix’s Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, and Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. The movie previously cast Purple Heart star Sofia Carson, and Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler. Carry On follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The feature is being helmed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra who is directing with a screenplay from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye), who penned the first draft while the finishing touches are given by Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049).
MOVIES
The Independent

Black Panther 2: When does new Marvel film release and will it be available to stream?

After multiple production delays on Marvel’s highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the official release date is finally approaching.Scheduled to be released in cinemas on 11 November, the movie comes four years after the original and will see Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje fighting to protect their nation from opposing world powers after the death of King T’Challa.T’Challa was played by the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 from colon cancer).Since the film is under the Disney umbrella, it’s been confirmed that, like all...
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Canceled Kevin Smith's Upcoming TV Show

The animation industry was rocked by cancellations this summer, including some existing shows and some that were still in development. One that might have flown under the radar was a DC Comics adaptation involving filmmaker Kevin Smith called Strange Adventures. Smith explained how the show had been canceled during his podcast Hollywood Babble-On back in August.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy