ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Capitalism#Esg#Etfs#Woke#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cnbc#Etf Edge
NBC Chicago

Profits Over Politics: the Case for Anti-ESG ETFs

Shareholder activism making inroads into ETF space remains a contentious topic for companies. Proponents of environmental, social and governance (ESG) products say investors are pushing corporations to pay more attention to broader social issues. Others, such as Strive Asset Management, say companies should stick solely to earning profits. "Our perspective...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
dailyhodl.com

$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund

One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Michael Saylor Claps Back At Peter Schiff: 'Bitcoin Is A Commodity Not A Security'

Microstrategy executive and vocal Bitcoin supporter Michael Saylor has clapped back at Gold Fund chief executive officer and Austrian economist Peter Schiff for alleging that the crypto enthusiast "had much more to gain [from] pumping crypto than Kim [Kardashian]." It was not only tech billionaire Elon Musk who created a...
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Calls mount for Louisiana state to buy Bitcoin following BlackRock divestment

Bitcoin advocates have called for the Louisiana State Treasury to buy BTC after its announcement to divest roughly $794 million held with BlackRock. It’s reported that Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder wrote to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, expressing his dissatisfaction with the investment firm’s “woke” investment policies at the expense of destroying Louisiana’s economy.
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

European Stocks Swing Lower as Markets Fail to Regain Positive Momentum

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks pulled back on Thursday during another choppy trading session, as global markets struggled to recover from recent volatility. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.2% by mid-afternoon, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.8%. Oil and gas stocks...
STOCKS
astaga.com

Fed Chair Powell Speaks On Digital Currency, Slams Crypto

The Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell takes a significant dig on the crypto ecosystem. Talking at an occasion organized by Banque de France, the central financial institution of France, Powell states that there are very important structural transparency points round DeFi. The occasion “Which function for central banks?” organized by...
MARKETS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy