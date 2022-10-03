Read full article on original website
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Doubles Down on One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Calls It ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is reiterating his conviction that Chainlink’s (LINK) current price is a rare opportunity for investors. He tells his 629,900 Twitter followers that Chainlink’s current price remains an “opportunity of a lifetime,” doubling down on his bullish position for LINK.
u.today
I Don't Think Bitcoin Will Hit $100K by Year's End, But I Expect XRP to Rally: David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
‘Crypto trading is absolutely crucifying everyday Americans’: Banking app Stash puts emphasis on long-term crypto investing
Stash president and cofounder Ed Robinson (left) with cofounder and CEO Brandon Krieg. The investing and banking app Stash announced today that it’s launched a crypto platform for its 2 million active subscribers, providing them with access to eight coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Avalanche, and Solana. While retail investing...
Profits Over Politics: the Case for Anti-ESG ETFs
Shareholder activism making inroads into ETF space remains a contentious topic for companies. Proponents of environmental, social and governance (ESG) products say investors are pushing corporations to pay more attention to broader social issues. Others, such as Strive Asset Management, say companies should stick solely to earning profits. "Our perspective...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
The Icahn Enterprises chief built a $500 million stake in Twitter as he expected Musk to ultimately buy the social media company.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CoinDesk
Barclays Remains Positive on Bitcoin, Sees Miner Core Scientific as ‘Best-In-Class Leverage Play’
Barclays (BCS) says it remains positive about the long-term viability of bitcoin (BTC), and views bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as a “best-in-class, leveraged play on the crypto ecosystem.”. The crypto winter has clearly been rough for miners, who have seen profit margins shrink as bitcoin prices plunged more...
FA 100: How to Invest Heading Into a Recession, According to Top-Ranked Advisors
This could be a prolonged period of economic uncertainty and market volatility, but there is still plenty of upside potential for investors, according to top advisors on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. Here are a few of the strategies they are using to steer their clients through the...
dailyhodl.com
Mark Cuban Says He’s ‘Really Bullish’ on Crypto, Compares Industry Evolution to Early Days of Internet
Billionaire Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban says he’s still bullish on crypto despite the ongoing bear market. In a new interview with Forbes, Cuban compares the crypto sector to the early days of streaming in the 1990s, when the now-common technology was hard to use and ignored by mainstream consumers.
dailyhodl.com
$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund
One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
With S&P 500 Down 20% This Year, Retirement Investors Flee to Safety and Reconsider Stock, Bond Strategy
Despite stock market gains in the last couple of days, some investors are clearly tired of seeing losses in their retirement accounts this year. New data from Alight Solutions shows last month the vast majority of daily trades in 401(k) plans went from equities to fixed income. "Almost every time...
Rivian Needs to Sharply Ramp Up EV Production to Meet 2022 Targets — Wall Street Is Betting It Can
Rivian has three months to reach a goal of producing 25,000 vehicles in 2022. Through the end of September, it had made fewer than 15,000 — but Q3 was its best quarter yet. Wall Street likes the company's chances. Electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive told investors in March that...
International Business Times
Michael Saylor Claps Back At Peter Schiff: 'Bitcoin Is A Commodity Not A Security'
Microstrategy executive and vocal Bitcoin supporter Michael Saylor has clapped back at Gold Fund chief executive officer and Austrian economist Peter Schiff for alleging that the crypto enthusiast "had much more to gain [from] pumping crypto than Kim [Kardashian]." It was not only tech billionaire Elon Musk who created a...
cryptoslate.com
Calls mount for Louisiana state to buy Bitcoin following BlackRock divestment
Bitcoin advocates have called for the Louisiana State Treasury to buy BTC after its announcement to divest roughly $794 million held with BlackRock. It’s reported that Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder wrote to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, expressing his dissatisfaction with the investment firm’s “woke” investment policies at the expense of destroying Louisiana’s economy.
Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of October?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
As Musk Comes Around, Carl Icahn And These Fund Managers Could Be In For A Windfall From Twitter Deal
The Elon Musk-Twitter Inc. TWTR takeover saga is meandering to a conclusion, with the billionaire agreeing to buy the social media platform for the initially agreed-upon offer price of $54.20 per share or $44 billion in total. What Happened: Billionaire investor and corporate raider Carl Icahn bulked up on Twitter...
European Stocks Swing Lower as Markets Fail to Regain Positive Momentum
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks pulled back on Thursday during another choppy trading session, as global markets struggled to recover from recent volatility. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.2% by mid-afternoon, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.8%. Oil and gas stocks...
astaga.com
Fed Chair Powell Speaks On Digital Currency, Slams Crypto
The Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell takes a significant dig on the crypto ecosystem. Talking at an occasion organized by Banque de France, the central financial institution of France, Powell states that there are very important structural transparency points round DeFi. The occasion “Which function for central banks?” organized by...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Chiliz (CHZ) Price Predictions As The Hideaways (HDWY) Jumps 120% To $0.045
In crypto, “bullish” and “bearish” markets can bring good or bad news to investors and traders. A bull market implies favorable economic conditions. It indicates that a market is rising and is typically followed by optimistic investor attitudes regarding the current uptrend. On the other hand,...
