Clinton County, MO

Missouri man, woman injured after semi rear-ends semi's towed unit

LIVINGSTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Wednesday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kenworth semi driven by Jeffrey A. Taylor, 56, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was westbound on U.S. 36 three miles east of Chillicothe. The vehicle struck the...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway

JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
MCPHERSON, KS
3 injured in Olathe crash Tuesday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that injured three people. Authorities said the wreck was reported at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Street and West Dennis Avenue. Police said three people were taken to hospitals. One person was...
OLATHE, KS
LJWORLD

Man who died in fatal accident near Lecompton was rural Lawrence resident

Authorities have named Cole D. Rodenbeek, 39, of rural Lawrence, as the man who died in an accident Saturday near Lecompton. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson George Diepenbrock said Tuesday that the cause and circumstances of the accident were still under investigation. As the Journal-World reported, one person was...
LAWRENCE, KS
