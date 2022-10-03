Read full article on original website
myqcountry.com
Missouri man, woman injured after semi rear-ends semi's towed unit
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Wednesday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kenworth semi driven by Jeffrey A. Taylor, 56, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was westbound on U.S. 36 three miles east of Chillicothe. The vehicle struck the...
WIBW
Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
KMBC.com
3 injured in Olathe crash Tuesday evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that injured three people. Authorities said the wreck was reported at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Street and West Dennis Avenue. Police said three people were taken to hospitals. One person was...
Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.
Kansas City highway reopens after police chase, crash
A suspected carjacker is in custody after allegedly causing a crash that closed a section of southbound 71 Highway Tuesday afternoon.
Overland Park spinal stroke victim returns home after over a month in hospital
For more than two months Natasha Boggs was in the battle for her life. With multiple medical emergencies and setback after setback.
KCTV 5
Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.
kq2.com
2 seriously injured in Tuesday night motorcycle crash
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were seriously injured following a motorcycle crash Tuesday night. According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a motorcycle was travelling westbound on Frederick Avenue when it collided with a truck that was turning left to get on to northbound Interstate 29. The driver and passenger...
Kansas City man charged, accused of killing cousin in Independence
Jordon Huff, 23, is facing charges for the deadly shooting of his cousin, James P. Robertson, on Saturday in Independence, Missouri.
LJWORLD
Man who died in fatal accident near Lecompton was rural Lawrence resident
Authorities have named Cole D. Rodenbeek, 39, of rural Lawrence, as the man who died in an accident Saturday near Lecompton. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson George Diepenbrock said Tuesday that the cause and circumstances of the accident were still under investigation. As the Journal-World reported, one person was...
Police investigating shooting at KCK apartment building
Officers responded to the Northeast Junior High Place apartments near N. 4th Street and Troup Avenue just before noon on a reported shooting.
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON MAN INJURED IN CRASH WITH TRAIN LOCOMOTIVE IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Lexington man was moderately injured in a crash with a train locomotive in Lafayette County on Saturday, October 1. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, 72-year-old William Banks crossed the railroad tracks as a locomotive entered the intersection, causing the locomotive to strike Banks’ vehicle. Banks...
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
Gladstone police searching for driver who crashed stolen car into house
The Gladstone Police Department is searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing a stolen vehicle into a home.
KMBC.com
The armed carjacking of a Kansas City high schooler ends in a high-speed chase with police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old girl was the victim of two different gun crimes Wednesday morning, including a carjacking at gunpoint in her high school’s parking lot. According to Kansas City Police and her mother Carol Ready, the first incident happened when Elnora Owens, 17, was caught in the crossfire between two people.
Nearly 100 vehicle break-ins being investigated in Overland Park
Dozens of Overland Park residents near 139th Street and Metcalf Avenue woke up to find their car window shattered and items inside gone.
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ causes delays on Kansas City highway
HBO's "The Last of Us" caused traffic delays for drivers on Kansas City's I-435 between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old Olathe boy found
The Olathe Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Monday, Oct. 3 on West Virginia Lane.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas deputy used a Taser on a handcuffed child. He still has his police license
A Kansas sheriff’s deputy who handcuffed, hogtied and used a Taser on a boy with autism in February can continue to work in law enforcement, according to a state licensing agency. The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST) concluded Matthew Honas “used excessive force multiple times”...
One dead, two in hospital after car runs from police and crashes
One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a vehicle sped away from police, crashed into a stopped vehicle and caught fire early Sunday morning.
