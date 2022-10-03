ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Hampton, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

What to know about flooding in Hampton Roads on Monday

NORFOLK, Va. — A nor'easter spawned by Ian's remnants will bring wind and tidal flooding to coastal Virginia and North Carolina Monday, but not nearly as much as was expected. The remnants of Ian combined with a cold front over the weekend, forming a new storm off the Mid-Atlantic...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Tuck
WAVY News 10

Newport News declares local state of emergency due to coastal low

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News has also declared a local state of emergency due to anticipated tidal flooding associated with the coastal low. The city says City Manager Cindy Rohlf declared the state of emergency at 8 p.m. Sunday, joining Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Hampton. The declaration allows the city to mobilize resources for recovery efforts and other needs.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tidal Flooding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy