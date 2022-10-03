Read full article on original website
How sea level rise could impact Hampton Roads property values
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The year 2050 may seem like a long ways-away now, but Don Bain knows by then, we should be able to see a much clearer idea of the impact of rising sea levels on the homes near our waters. “Science-based qualities that people can relate...
Hampton fixing lights, fishing pier at Buckroe Beach following severe flooding
The City of Hampton is making repairs to multiple things at Buckroe Beach following damage done by severe weather.
Historic flooding didn't happen in Norfolk. Here's what to expect Tuesday.
NORFOLK, Va. — Historic flooding didn't hit Norfolk as predicted on Monday. Emergency crews prepared for major flooding, but a high tide reaching 6.5 feet never happened. So, Norfolk city leaders said the local state of emergency would be lifted Tuesday. “So, my understanding of what changed was the...
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
What to know about flooding in Hampton Roads on Monday
NORFOLK, Va. — A nor'easter spawned by Ian's remnants will bring wind and tidal flooding to coastal Virginia and North Carolina Monday, but not nearly as much as was expected. The remnants of Ian combined with a cold front over the weekend, forming a new storm off the Mid-Atlantic...
publicradioeast.org
Flood gauge at Duck reached major flood stage, one of top 15 highets crests ever there
While North Carolina and Virginia were braced for a multi-day coastal flooding event, and officials in areas from Long Island to the Outer Banks were concerned about extreme tidal flooding, forecasters’ worst fears did not come to pass and the waters are starting to recede. Still, flooding in the...
Updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
Dominion Energy weatherizes home for vet, gives tips to reduce power bill
A Chesapeake family received thousands of dollars worth of home improvements through Dominion Energy's 40 Homes in 40 Days project today.
Crane on barge catches fire in James River near Newport News shipyard
A crane on a barge caught fire Tuesday night in the James River near Newport News Shipbuilders. No one was hurt. Investigators are trying to figure out how it started.
WAVY News 10
Newport News declares local state of emergency due to coastal low
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News has also declared a local state of emergency due to anticipated tidal flooding associated with the coastal low. The city says City Manager Cindy Rohlf declared the state of emergency at 8 p.m. Sunday, joining Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Hampton. The declaration allows the city to mobilize resources for recovery efforts and other needs.
Hampton declares emergency ahead of nor'easter, expects flooding conditions similar to Hurricane Sandy
HAMPTON, Va. — The city of Hampton saw strong winds and flooding from a nor’easter on Monday. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, eventually a post-tropical storm, combined with a cold front to create this storm. "I have been here years and years cleaning up after the storms," said...
13newsnow.com
Hampton Roads cities declare emergencies ahead of nor'easter flooding
Flooding could be as bad as during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Chincoteague, Gloucester, Hampton, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach have all declared emergencies.
Dominion Energy looks to weatherize 40 homes to celebrate 40 years of its EnergyShare program
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — George Cherry and his wife have lived in their Chesapeake home for almost 30 years. On Wednesday, they got a home makeover. “This is something you’d have to sit back and save up for three or five years," Cherry said. With fall and winter on...
Langley directs non-essentials to telework ahead of potential severe flooding
Officials have ordered that non-essential personnel to work with their supervisors regarding excused absences, leave approval, or clarification on issues
Major flooding forecasted along Virginia’s coast
According to the NWS, major flooding is forecasted in the Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore areas, Richmond is expected to reach near-flooding levels in the next several days.
Tidal flooding still an issue, but lower than predicted
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
Virginia Beach declares state of emergency ahead of likely nor'easter flooding
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach declared a local state of emergency Sunday night ahead of possible widespread flooding from a nor'easter. City Manager Patrick Duhaney and Emergency Management Coordinator Danielle Progen said Virginia Beach is considering the risks that this could be a multi-day coastal flooding event.
The City of Norfolk prepares for flooding
The Norfolk Emergency Preparedness and Response Director says the city has a plan regarding Monday's potential major tidal flooding.
Virginia Beach to resume normal operations Tuesday
The City of Virginia Beach will move to essential operating conditions at 12 p.m. on Monday.
