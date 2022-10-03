ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

KITV.com

KITV4's Hilo transmitter temporarily offline for repairs

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) – Repair work is underway on KITV4’s Hilo transmitter, limiting viewing options for residents on the Big Island. The repair work is expected to last until around 4 p.m. We apologize for the inconvenience. The outage only impact those customers on the Hilo side of the Big Island who use an antenna to watch KITV4.
HILO, HI
GreenMatters

The Closure of Hawaii's Waipio Valley Has Helped Nature Heal — So Why Is It Controversial?

Those local to Hawaii may seem relatively relaxed. But nothing gets in the way of their R&R time on the beach. Earlier this year, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth released an emergency order to shut down the road winding down to the Waipi'o Valley to all pedestrians and cars. The road only stayed open to residents, farmers, and property owners in the area, because of unsafe conditions. But while Waipi'o Valley has been closed, nature has started gotten the chance to heal.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Body of former Big Island resident pulled from Washington State river

Authorities are investigating the death of a former Big Island resident pulled from the Columbia River in Washington State. A fisherman discovered the body of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez on Tuesday. According to Benton County Sheriff’s Office, they received the report from the angler at around 12:56 p.m. of possible human remains.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KHON2

Puka Puka Kitchen

We checked out a hole in the wall in Hilo town on Hawaii Island that’s been serving big grinds out of a small establishment near Hilo airport. Lorin Corre, head chef at Puka Puka Kitchen joined us with the ono details.
HILO, HI
cohaitungchi.com

Should You Do The Akaka Falls Hike with Kids?

Are you looking for things to do in Hilo with kids? Keep scrolling to learn how to do the Akaka Falls hike near Hilo, Hawaii for a fun adventure. This post about how to do the Akaka Falls hike with kids contains affiliate links which means if you purchase something from one of my affiliate links, I may earn a small commission that goes back into maintaining this blog.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Waimea-area Brush Fire Reported Contained

WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message on Monday, saying the fire reported in the Lalamilo-area is contained. UPDATE – (2 p.m. on Monday, October 3) A brush fire has been reported in the Lalamilo-area of Waimea. Officials say the Hawaiʻi Fire Department...
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Brown Water Advisory Issued For Hilo Bay

HILO, Hawaiʻi - High surf and recent rain has resulted in runoff entering into coastal waters along Hilo and Keaukaha. UPDATE – (2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4) The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch has issued a Brown Water Advisory for Hilo Bay and the waters off Keaukaha.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Big Island investigating possible missing diver case in Keaau

KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police is asking the public for information on a possible missing diver, last seen in waters near the cliffs at the end of Beach Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau on Monday. Rescuers with the Hawaii Island Fire Department were called out to...
KEAAU, HI
mauinow.com

Volcano Watch: Where’s that lava headed and when will it get there?

By US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies from all over the world want to know what to expect.
VOLCANO, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Millie's Deli & Snack Shop

I was looking online for healthy eats in Hilo per a friend's request, and came upon Millie's Deli & Snack Shop. I ordered the Portuguese Sausage Chili Bowl. I thought the Portuguese Sausage would be diced in the chili, and there would be more of it versus the beef, but I liked it overall.
HILO, HI

