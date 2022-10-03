Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
KITV4's Hilo transmitter temporarily offline for repairs
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) – Repair work is underway on KITV4’s Hilo transmitter, limiting viewing options for residents on the Big Island. The repair work is expected to last until around 4 p.m. We apologize for the inconvenience. The outage only impact those customers on the Hilo side of the Big Island who use an antenna to watch KITV4.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials investigating after dive boat captain found dead in waters off Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island officials are investigating after a dive boat captain was found dead in waters off Mahaiula Beach Park. The Hawaii County Fire Department said a crew member told authorities the captain had stayed onboard during a dive and was missing when they got back. The captain’s...
Boat captain goes missing on the Big Island
A missing swimmer was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 4 according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.
The Closure of Hawaii's Waipio Valley Has Helped Nature Heal — So Why Is It Controversial?
Those local to Hawaii may seem relatively relaxed. But nothing gets in the way of their R&R time on the beach. Earlier this year, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth released an emergency order to shut down the road winding down to the Waipi'o Valley to all pedestrians and cars. The road only stayed open to residents, farmers, and property owners in the area, because of unsafe conditions. But while Waipi'o Valley has been closed, nature has started gotten the chance to heal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawaii cop forced to self-administer dose of Narcan after potential fentanyl exposure
A police officer responding to an overdose call in Hawaii was forced to self-administer a dose of Narcan after potentially being exposed to fentanyl during the call.
bigislandnow.com
Body of former Big Island resident pulled from Washington State river
Authorities are investigating the death of a former Big Island resident pulled from the Columbia River in Washington State. A fisherman discovered the body of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez on Tuesday. According to Benton County Sheriff’s Office, they received the report from the angler at around 12:56 p.m. of possible human remains.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police identify body found partially buried on remote Hawaii Island road
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the body that was found partially buried on a remote road in Kau. Officials identified the victim as 36-year-old George Edward Dodge, of Mountain View. Authorities said Dodge was reported missing on July 7 after not being seen or heard from for...
KITV.com
Murder victim found in shallow grave on the Big Island identified, suspect sought
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police have identified the victim whose body was found partially buried on a remote road on the Big Island in July. Now, they’re looking for the killer. Police began investigating on July 27 after a partially-buried body was uncovered on a remote side road...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHON2
Puka Puka Kitchen
We checked out a hole in the wall in Hilo town on Hawaii Island that’s been serving big grinds out of a small establishment near Hilo airport. Lorin Corre, head chef at Puka Puka Kitchen joined us with the ono details.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fearing fentanyl exposure from overdose victim, Hawaii police officer self-administered Narcan
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii County Police officer assigned to the South Hilo patrol district self-administered a dose of Narcan after responding to a fatal overdose call this week on Banyan Drive. The officer, whose name is not being released, feared she was exposed to the powerful opioid fentanyl. The...
Former Hilo nurse charged with theft of fentanyl, other drug offenses
A former Hilo Medical Center nurse was arrested and charged on suspicion of prescription drug theft and felony drug possession offenses, including fentanyl, according to the Hawaii Prosecuting Attorney's office.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
KENNEWICK, Wash. (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a former Hawaii woman whose body was found in Washington state’s Columbia River. That’s according to the victim’s family members. An angler discovered the body of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez on Tuesday. Ebanez,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IRONMAN brings millions of dollars to Hawaii and headaches to residents
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The IRONMAN World Championship is returning to Kona after a three-year hiatus, and this year, it is double the competition with a second day added to the race. Although some in the community were taken by surprise, they said they were not counting on dealing with an extra day of traffic and […]
cohaitungchi.com
Should You Do The Akaka Falls Hike with Kids?
Are you looking for things to do in Hilo with kids? Keep scrolling to learn how to do the Akaka Falls hike near Hilo, Hawaii for a fun adventure. This post about how to do the Akaka Falls hike with kids contains affiliate links which means if you purchase something from one of my affiliate links, I may earn a small commission that goes back into maintaining this blog.
bigislandvideonews.com
Waimea-area Brush Fire Reported Contained
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message on Monday, saying the fire reported in the Lalamilo-area is contained. UPDATE – (2 p.m. on Monday, October 3) A brush fire has been reported in the Lalamilo-area of Waimea. Officials say the Hawaiʻi Fire Department...
bigislandvideonews.com
Brown Water Advisory Issued For Hilo Bay
HILO, Hawaiʻi - High surf and recent rain has resulted in runoff entering into coastal waters along Hilo and Keaukaha. UPDATE – (2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4) The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch has issued a Brown Water Advisory for Hilo Bay and the waters off Keaukaha.
KITV.com
Big Island investigating possible missing diver case in Keaau
KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police is asking the public for information on a possible missing diver, last seen in waters near the cliffs at the end of Beach Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau on Monday. Rescuers with the Hawaii Island Fire Department were called out to...
mauinow.com
Volcano Watch: Where’s that lava headed and when will it get there?
By US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies from all over the world want to know what to expect.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Millie's Deli & Snack Shop
I was looking online for healthy eats in Hilo per a friend's request, and came upon Millie's Deli & Snack Shop. I ordered the Portuguese Sausage Chili Bowl. I thought the Portuguese Sausage would be diced in the chili, and there would be more of it versus the beef, but I liked it overall.
KITV.com
Big Island police have identified a suspect in investigation of horse found shot to death
HONOMU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have identified a suspect in the ongoing investigation of a horse found shot to death in the Honomu area. On Monday, September 19, 2022, Hilo police responded to reports of a horse that had been shot and killed near Akaka Falls Road in Honomu. Officers arrived to find the deceased horse had been shot once in the torso.
Comments / 6