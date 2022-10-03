LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION PARTNERS WITH CRIMESTOPPERS GNO TO PUT SAFE SCHOOLS APP IN THE HANDS OF MORE STUDENTS

Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Louisiana AG Landry will run for governor in 2023
(The Center Square) — The 2023 Louisiana gubernatorial race started with a big announcement Wednesday. Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry says he’s running for the state’s highest office. The attorney general and former congressman made the announcement in a video shared on both Facebook and Twitter. “What...
L'Observateur
LSU economist predicts Louisiana cities will add jobs over the next two years
(The Center Square) — A Louisiana Economic Forecast unveiled Tuesday shows all of the state’s metro areas are expected to add jobs over the next two years, which will help boost the state’s slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Louisiana State University economist Loren Scott presented his...
L'Observateur
Eastern District of Louisiana Takes Part in Efforts to Protect Older Adults
NEW ORLEANS – The Justice Department announced on October 4, 2022 the results of its efforts over the past year to protect older adults from fraud and exploitation. During the past year, the Department and its law enforcement partners tackled matters that ranged from mass-marketing scams that impacted thousands of victims to bad actors scamming their neighbors. Substantial efforts were also made over the last year to return money to fraud victims. Today, the Department also announced it is expanding its Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force to amplify efforts to combat scams originating overseas.
L'Observateur
Grants to Provide Civil Legal Aid to Louisiana Residents-Apply Online
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana –The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Annual/Sustaining grant applications process is now open and accepting new applicants until December 1, 2022. Through grants, we assist disaster victims, women, children, elderly, people with disabilities, newly unemployed, those facing loss of their homes, veterans and military families, and many others by providing services that go to the very heart of the health, safety, and security of many of our citizens and their families.
L'Observateur
Gov. Edwards Announces $270 Million in Bridge Projects to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards toured a locally owned bridge in East Baton Rouge with inspectors from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The bridge was deemed deficient and load posted in January 2022. This bridge is one of over 500 off-system bridges eligible to receive approximately $270 million in funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden earlier this year. Off-system bridges are structures that are located on locally owned roadways (city or parish) and are not state highways.
L'Observateur
Workforce data shows areas of growth in the River Region
LAPLACE — Unemployment rates in Louisiana are at an all-time low in Louisiana at 3.5%. As the workforce rebounds, there is still much room for growth in the River Parishes. According to Matt Wolfe, spokesperson for Greater New Orleans Inc., the preliminary non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the River Region was 4.5% as of August 2022. While this is still considered low, it is not a record low rate for the region; in April 2019, the regional unemployment rate was 3.9%.
L'Observateur
Jonae Tassin Alexander running for District 2 School Board seat
LAPLACE — Jonae Tassin Alexander is announcing her candidacy for the District 2 School Board seat in St. John the Baptist Parish School Board. Jonae Tassin Alexander is a retired certified 1-12 special education teacher. In almost 24 years of teaching special education in St. John the Baptist Parish, she was an active teacher union member and served on several school-wide committees. Tassin Alexander’s experience in leadership covers mentor teacher, special education chairperson, and School Building Level Committee (SBLC) chairperson. In 2019, she wrote a special education initiative for Fifth Ward Elementary to help to provide equity in the instructional process for special education students. Tassin Alexander is an alumna of St. Charles Catholic High School. She holds a bachelor of science (BS) in Rehabilitation Services from Southern University A & M, and a Masters in Educational leadership (M. ED.) from Concordia University. In addition, she completed an Alternative Teacher Certification Program from Southeastern University/St. John Parish Schools. She obtained certification in Mild/Moderate Special Education 1-12 and held a Level III Teaching Certification with the Louisiana Department of Education. Today, Tassin Alexander is a St. John Parish Retired Teachers Association member.
L'Observateur
NEW LPB SERIES EXPLORES LOUISIANA’S BLACK GREEK LIFE
The mini-series airs during the weekly broadcast of the LPB’s Louisiana: The State We’re In. (Louisiana Statewide – October 3, 2022) – Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) debuts a new four-part mini-series exploring the history and legacy of Louisiana’s Black Greek Organizations. Crossing Over: Black Greek Life premieres on LPB’s statewide network Friday, October 7 at 7:00pm during the regular weekly broadcast of Louisiana: The State We’re In. A new episode premieres every Friday throughout the month of October. In addition, the mini-series will air in New Orleans on WLAE-TV32 at 7:00pm and on WYES-TV at 7:30pm. On demand streaming will be available at www.lpb.org/lswi and at www.lpb.org/blackamerica.
L'Observateur
Samuel Mamou announces candidacy for School Board District 7
LAPLACE — Samuel Mamou announces candidacy for the District 7 School Board seat in St. John the Baptist Parish School Board Member District 7, #72. Mamou is an alum of East St. John High, and his education includes a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Xavier University. After graduation, he began his career working with individuals with intellectual disabilities as a support coordinator supervisor for three years. After this, he transitioned into the education system. He served as an educator of the St. John Baptist Parish School Board for seven years. His experiences and accomplishments as an educator include 2018 Garyville Magnet Middle School Teacher of the Year, LOSFA Coordinator for four years, BETA Sponsor for two years, Special Education Chairperson for five years, Assistant Middle School Coach for two years and Moral Committee Member.
L'Observateur
Graves Statement on Second Year in a Row Louisiana’s Red Snapper Season is Extended and Bag Limit Increased
BATON ROUGE, LA – U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) released the following statement in response to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Secretary Jack Montoucet signing again a declaration to re-open the recreational red snapper season on Friday, October 7 through Friday, October 14 and increasing the bag limit to four fish per person, per day.
L'Observateur
Houston woman & California man indicted for selling an endangered animal that was later abandoned
LOS ANGELES – A federal grand jury today indicted a Texas woman who allegedly illegally sold a live jaguar cub for approximately $30,000 to a Riverside County man who soon afterward re-sold the cub, which was ultimately abandoned on the doorsteps of an animal rescue center. Trisha Denise Meyer,...
L'Observateur
Five Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping violations on Rockefeller Refuge on Sept. 27 and Oct. 1. Agents cited Zachary Breaux, 38, of St Martinville, for taking over the limit of shrimp on Sept. 27. On Oct. 1, agents cited Michael Leblanc,...
L'Observateur
Lionel Christopher Brown
Lionel Christopher Brown passed away on Saturday, September 24th ,2022, at the age of 68 years old. Lionel was born on February 19, 1954, to the union of the late Roy S. Brown and Blanche Roussel- Brown of LaPlace, LA. He resided in LaPlace, Louisiana for many years. Lionel leaves to cherish his memories with his wife of 22 years, Lisha Mixon-Brown. He was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses both in LaPlace, LA and in Covington, GA where he and his wife resided. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 8th, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 500 Colony Park Drive, LaPlace, LA. All are invited to attend his memorial service and to cherish his legacy of love.
L'Observateur
USDA to gather data about farm labor
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct its biannual Agricultural Labor Survey in October. The survey will collect information about hired labor from more than 300 Louisiana farmers and ranchers. NASS will publish the data Nov. 23 in the Farm Labor report available on the NASS website. Survey recipients who do not respond by Oct. 19 may be contacted by NASS to arrange an interview or sent a reminder email.
L'Observateur
LDWF Providing Eight-Day Reopening of Red Snapper at a 4-Fish Bag Limit
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Secretary Jack Montoucet signed a declaration of emergency to reopen the recreational red snapper season for eight extra days. The season will reopen from 12:01 a.m. Friday, October 7 through 11:59 p.m. Friday, October 14. Along with the eight-day reopening, bag limits will increase to 4 fish per person.
L'Observateur
Deadline approaching to claim state tax refunds before they move to Unclaimed Property
BATON ROUGE – Thousands of Louisiana taxpayers have until Thursday, Oct. 6 to claim millions of dollars in state income tax refunds before the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) transfers them to the state’s Unclaimed Property fund. In August, LDR sent Notice of Unclaimed Property letters to 20,400...
L'Observateur
New Andouille royalty to reign alongside 2021 queens
RESERVE — No one would guess that newly crowned Miss Andouille 2022 Aubrey Renee’ Brumfield and Teen Andouille 2022 Caleigh Nicole Remondet have only known each other for three weeks. They already consider themselves sisters, bonded by a goal to make the St. John the Baptist Parish community proud.
L'Observateur
Knights of Columbus hold jambalaya fundraiser
LAPLACE — On Friday, October 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Knights of Columbus Ascension of Our Lord Council will be serving jambalaya, white beans, bread and a dessert in front of AOL Catholic School, 1809 Greenwood Drive in LaPlace. The cost is $10 per plate, and proceeds will benefit AOL Catholic School’s technology program. Delivery is available for orders of 10 or more plates.
L'Observateur
SCC offers Lunch & Learn with brilliant local artists
LAPLACE — Last week, St. Charles Catholic hosted a Lunch & Learn event featuring author David Michael Warren and illustrator Jaclyn Warren of the book titled, “BRILLIANT! 25 Catholic Scientists, Mathematicians, and Super Smart People.” The event explored the life stories of David and Jaclyn, a married couple who work together to glorify God with their artistic gifts. Over 60 students and faculty members attended the event and enjoyed lunch, desserts and door prizes, including snacks, stickers and copies of original films created by David Warren.
L'Observateur
Pre-charged Pneumatic Devices May Be Used to Hunt Deer During Modern Firearm Season ONLY, LDWF Says
Pre-charged pneumatic devices, air guns that fires projectiles such as arrows or bolts, may be used by hunters only during the modern firearm season beginning with the 2022-23 season, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said. The Louisiana Legislature approved the use of these devices during the 2022...
