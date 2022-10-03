LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION PARTNERS WITH CRIMESTOPPERS GNO TO PUT SAFE SCHOOLS APP IN THE HANDS OF MORE STUDENTS

LAPLACE — Jonae Tassin Alexander is announcing her candidacy for the District 2 School Board seat in St. John the Baptist Parish School Board. Jonae Tassin Alexander is a retired certified 1-12 special education teacher. In almost 24 years of teaching special education in St. John the Baptist Parish, she was an active teacher union member and served on several school-wide committees. Tassin Alexander’s experience in leadership covers mentor teacher, special education chairperson, and School Building Level Committee (SBLC) chairperson. In 2019, she wrote a special education initiative for Fifth Ward Elementary to help to provide equity in the instructional process for special education students. Tassin Alexander is an alumna of St. Charles Catholic High School. She holds a bachelor of science (BS) in Rehabilitation Services from Southern University A & M, and a Masters in Educational leadership (M. ED.) from Concordia University. In addition, she completed an Alternative Teacher Certification Program from Southeastern University/St. John Parish Schools. She obtained certification in Mild/Moderate Special Education 1-12 and held a Level III Teaching Certification with the Louisiana Department of Education. Today, Tassin Alexander is a St. John Parish Retired Teachers Association member.

SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO