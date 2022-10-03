The matchup everyone had circled in the offseason has arrived. Alabama is hosting Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. CT on CBS. After defeating the Crimson Tide last year at Kyle Field, Jimbo Fisher looks to take Nick Saban down again. A few Tide players, including Will Anderson, stated at SEC Football Media Days in July that Alabama would do all its talking on the field against the Aggies. Bryce Young sustained a sprained AC joint to his throwing shoulder versus the Razorbacks. Jalen Milroe, a second-year quarterback, came in during the second quarter and finished the matchup. Coach Saban said Young’s injury is not serious, but it will be interesting to see if the Tide chooses to rest the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Alabama showed the ultimate form of gamesmanship in Tuesday’s practice. The coaching staff did not allow the quarterbacks to be filmed in tossing passes to receivers.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO