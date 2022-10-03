Read full article on original website
Jimbo Fisher praises Alabama QB Jalen Milroe: ‘You see a competitor in the guy’
As of Wednesday, Alabama’s quarterback situation is still up in the air for its matchup against Texas A&M on Saturday as Bryce Young is still progressing through his shoulder issues. Young has been able to participate in practice, but Nick Saban shared during the SEC Coaches Teleconference that a...
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star DB commit Jahlil Hurley makes plays whenever he is on the field
Alabama football’s defensive back commit, Jahlil Hurley makes plays whenever he is on the field. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance to watch his latest outing, and he put together a masterful performance in every facet of the game. Here are highlights from his latest performance and instant analysis from Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith.
DeMarcco Hellams is ready for TAMU, says last year left bad taste in his mouth
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson had the best statement for handling Texas A&M during SEC Media Days. He said the Crimson Tide would address Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8. Since then, he’s returned with another gem. Anderson said he focused on football and not social media. The junior wants to silence Texas A&M this week at Bryant-Denny Stadium. DeMarcco Hellams, another veteran for the Tide, spoke Tuesday about being fired up to battle the Aggies.
Alabama showed gamesmanship in Tuesday’s practice for Texas A&M
The matchup everyone had circled in the offseason has arrived. Alabama is hosting Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. CT on CBS. After defeating the Crimson Tide last year at Kyle Field, Jimbo Fisher looks to take Nick Saban down again. A few Tide players, including Will Anderson, stated at SEC Football Media Days in July that Alabama would do all its talking on the field against the Aggies. Bryce Young sustained a sprained AC joint to his throwing shoulder versus the Razorbacks. Jalen Milroe, a second-year quarterback, came in during the second quarter and finished the matchup. Coach Saban said Young’s injury is not serious, but it will be interesting to see if the Tide chooses to rest the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Alabama showed the ultimate form of gamesmanship in Tuesday’s practice. The coaching staff did not allow the quarterbacks to be filmed in tossing passes to receivers.
Alabama grades following SEC road victory over Arkansas
Alabama grades following SEC road victory over Arkansas https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/10/03/alabama-grades-sec-road-victory-arkansas/">. Alabama is undefeated at 5-0 and reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 following its road victory over Arkansas. The Crimson Tide’s first Southeastern Conference test came with adversity as junior quarterback Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury...
Tom Hart offers a unique perspective about Alabama's long-term solution at quarterback
Alabama saw Bryce Young go down against Arkansas with a sprained shoulder. While there is the chance that the defending Heisman Trophy winner could miss time, Nick Saban has officially ruled Young “day-to-day” as Texas A&M is next on the schedule on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe came...
Alabama football: The Bryce Young issue is a touchy subject, but it must be talked about
We can wax poetic about that force of an offensive line. Or we can whine about the enigma that is Jermaine Burton. We can talk about that resilient defense in Fayetteville. Or we can discuss that re-emerging penalty problem on the road. We can talk about all of it, the...
Two Alabama DL to see more playing time with Justin Eboigbe out
Alabama football will be without one of its veteran defensive linemen for a while. Justin Eboigbe, a senior from Forest Park, Ga., did not play last week versus Arkansas. On Monday, Coach Nick Saban told reporters that Eboigbe has a neck injury. The Crimson Tide has specialists looking at the former four-star defensive end to ensure the precautions are managed correctly. Alabama will not play Eboigbe until the best plan of action is available. His absence allows two players to get more time on the field. Jamil Burroughs and Jah-Marien Latham are the next guys up. Both came into Alabama’s 2020 recruiting class as four-star linemen. Burroughs was behind Tim Smith at defensive end on the week one depth chart for Utah State. The 6-foot-3, 309-pounder has gotten work in three games, but Burroughs was the most improved lineman in spring practice. Latham has played in four matchups this season.
Alabama trolls Arkansas on social media after Week 5 win in Fayetteville
Alabama continued its dominance of Arkansas during Week 5, defeating the Razorbacks 49-26 in Fayetteville. The Hogs found themselves in a 28-0 hole as this one looked as if it would take the same look of the 52-3 rout they absorbed the last time they played the Crimson Tide at home in 2020. But after storming back to pull with 28-23 with 1 quarter remaining, they ultimately saw the Tide put the game out of reach and saw their losing streak in the series extend to 15.
Texas A&M Players Compare Bryant-Denny Stadium, Kyle Field
Texas A&M players Antonio Johnson and Max Wright addressed the media on Monday to preview the upcoming matchup against Alabama. One topic that came up during the press conference dealt with the atmospheres of Bryant-Denny Stadium and Kyle Field. Both players were asked how playing in Kyle Field would prepare...
Alabama Tuesday Practice Photo Gallery ahead of Texas A&M
Alabama football practiced in full pads Tuesday on the Thomas-Drew practice fields ahead of Saturday’s game against Texas A&M. Here are some photos from practice. Photos are via Alabama Athletics.
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Bryce Young injury: 'It's a problem'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on KJM Tuesday to discuss Bryce Young’s shoulder injury he suffered against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide came out on top against Arkansas behind the talent of Jahmyr Gibbs, but the potential ramifications of Young’s injury are… worrisome to say the least. Finebaum...
University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
WATCH: Nick Saban Monday Press Conference Ahead Of Texas A&M
Nick Saban talked to the media Monday ahead of the Crimson Tide’s Saturday matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed below:
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
Alabama Student Coalition Wants “Dixie” Removed From “Yea Alabama”
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone. Long gone. Could it make a comeback? Yes. Will it? That's up in the air. I predicted this kind of thing a...
Northport, October 04 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Northport. The Pelham High School volleyball team will have a game with Tuscaloosa County High School on October 04, 2022, 11:30:00. The Pelham High School volleyball team will have a game with Tuscaloosa County High School on October 04, 2022, 13:00:00.
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Three Bradley Alabama Attorneys Appointed to DRI Young Lawyers Committee Leadership Roles
BIRMINGHAM, AL—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that three of the firm’s associates in the firm’s Birmingham office have been appointed to DRI Young Lawyers Committee leadership roles, effective Oct. 28, 2022. With more than 1,500 members internationally, DRI is the largest international membership...
