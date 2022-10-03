ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Defender

Celebrating Sweetest Day the Black Way

October is filled with things to celebrate. Every year, the states of the Midwest celebrate Sweetest Day. This is the day when the man in the relationship is celebrated and romanced. With the surge of successful black-owned restaurants, spas and products ladies around the city of Chicago have a plethora of items to buy and places to go to celebrate. If you’re wondering where you can celebrate this year or looking for intimate things to do, take a look at the list below for some ideas.
WGN Radio

An in-depth look at the film ‘Hockeyland’

Tommy Haines, the director of the new film Hockeyland, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about his new documentary that focuses on two Minnesota high school teams during the 2019-20 season. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
mystar106.com

Get Chicago-Style Italian Beef Pizza Delivered Right To Your Door

Lou Malnati’s a pizza chain in Chicago has been making pizza since 1971 and has over 50 locations around the Chicago area has just announced that they are teaming with Portillo’s which is known for their Chicago hot dogs, to create Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Dom's Kitchen and Market's 2nd Chicago store to open next month

Dom’s Kitchen & Market, the upscale grocer helmed by Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano, former Dominick's executive Don Fitzgerald and Jay Owen, great-grandson of Dominick’s founder Dominick DiMatteo, will open its second location at 1233 N. Wells St. in Chicago on Nov. 1. Dom’s, which debuted its brand...
wgnradio.com

Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s: The Chicago collaboration we didn’t know we needed

The new Italian beef deep dish pizza from Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s is a match made in Chicago brand heaven. The two iconic brands have teamed up to create one of the most Chicago food items ever, which you can order at tastesofchicago.com. This got Kevin Powell and Michael Piff wondering about other Chicago brand collabs (we see you, Manny’s Deli and JP Graziano’s).
hotelnewsresource.com

Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove Sold

Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC and its partners, Sun Development & Management Corporation and 3H Group Inc., have acquired the 7-story, 254-key Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove hotel situated at 1500 Opus Place in Downers Grove, Illinois. The 6.4-acre property is conveniently located approximately 20 miles west of Chicago...
Secret Chicago

Rogers Park Makes The Top 5 On List Of 50 Best Places To Live In US

A new list categorizing the top places in the U.S. to put down roots ranks Chicago’s Rogers Park as one of the top 5 choices.  According to a recently released report from Money.com ranking the best places to live in the U.S., Rogers Park scores high. They use data based on a methodology to analyzed economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and additional factors in order to rank each spot. Ten of the locations on the list are in the Midwest, with two falling in the Chicago area. Though the number one spot on the list goes Atlanta Georgia, which Money.com notes is a ‘cultural behemoth’ with much to offer. There’s a lot to do in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Check out some of the top places, restaurants, and activities:
NBC Chicago

Owners of Viral ‘Stranger Things' Home Reveal Future of Display

It's official: The viral "Stranger Things" home will carry on for the Halloween season following an incident that nearly forced them to shut down. The owners of the western Chicago suburb home revealed their "final verdict" Wednesday after attending a meeting at City Hall, where they discussed the future of the famed Halloween set.
WGN TV

Oktoberfestiversary Fall Street Festival

Oktoberfestiversary is an annual fall street festival in Ravenswood featuring food trucks, live music, and beer. Joining us now with a preview and all the details is owner of Begyle Brewing – Kevin Cary. October 8th & 9th. Ravenswood Corridor: At the corner of Ravenswood and Belle Plaine Avenue.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago voted 'Best Big City' in the U.S. for unprecedented 6th straight year

CHICAGO - For the sixth straight year, readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine have voted Chicago the best big city in the United States. The magazine announced Tuesday its readers once again voted Chicago as their favorite American city. The designation has been bestowed on the Windy City every year since 2017. No other city has been voted Best Big City in the U.S. more than three straight times in the 35-year history of the magazine's Readers' Choice Awards, Conde Nast said in a statement.
5mag.net

Community mourns after Berlin Nightclub death amid search for answers

Chicago’s iconic LGBTQ+ centered nightclub Berlin closed this weekend after “one of our own” was found unresponsive at the club after close and was later pronounced dead. Local media from Windy City Times to the Chicago Tribune are reporting that a person was found unresponsive before 5...
