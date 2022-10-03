Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Corydon Times-Republican
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
Celebrating Sweetest Day the Black Way
October is filled with things to celebrate. Every year, the states of the Midwest celebrate Sweetest Day. This is the day when the man in the relationship is celebrated and romanced. With the surge of successful black-owned restaurants, spas and products ladies around the city of Chicago have a plethora of items to buy and places to go to celebrate. If you’re wondering where you can celebrate this year or looking for intimate things to do, take a look at the list below for some ideas.
An in-depth look at the film ‘Hockeyland’
Tommy Haines, the director of the new film Hockeyland, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about his new documentary that focuses on two Minnesota high school teams during the 2019-20 season. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
mystar106.com
Get Chicago-Style Italian Beef Pizza Delivered Right To Your Door
Lou Malnati’s a pizza chain in Chicago has been making pizza since 1971 and has over 50 locations around the Chicago area has just announced that they are teaming with Portillo’s which is known for their Chicago hot dogs, to create Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza.
wxpr.org
A soft drink empire, Chicago gangsters and the bombing that rocked Minocqua
An explosion shattered the quiet air of Minocqua Lake early in the morning on August 13, 1977. The blast killed the man carrying the bomb, severely injured the perpetrator of the bombing and left a dark mark on Minocqua history. Under the cover of darkness the night before, William Joyce...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Dom's Kitchen and Market's 2nd Chicago store to open next month
Dom’s Kitchen & Market, the upscale grocer helmed by Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano, former Dominick's executive Don Fitzgerald and Jay Owen, great-grandson of Dominick’s founder Dominick DiMatteo, will open its second location at 1233 N. Wells St. in Chicago on Nov. 1. Dom’s, which debuted its brand...
wgnradio.com
Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s: The Chicago collaboration we didn’t know we needed
The new Italian beef deep dish pizza from Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s is a match made in Chicago brand heaven. The two iconic brands have teamed up to create one of the most Chicago food items ever, which you can order at tastesofchicago.com. This got Kevin Powell and Michael Piff wondering about other Chicago brand collabs (we see you, Manny’s Deli and JP Graziano’s).
Ignite Your Career By Becoming a Chicago Firefighter/EMT
It’s not everyday someone can become a Chicago firefighter. But interested applicants now have an opportunity to join with testing being open for the first time since 2014. Joining us now with the details is District Chief Jamar Sullivan. IGNITEYOURCAREERCFD.com.
hotelnewsresource.com
Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove Sold
Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC and its partners, Sun Development & Management Corporation and 3H Group Inc., have acquired the 7-story, 254-key Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove hotel situated at 1500 Opus Place in Downers Grove, Illinois. The 6.4-acre property is conveniently located approximately 20 miles west of Chicago...
Hundreds of Trees Lie Unplanted in Chicago Lots, With Critics Worried They'll Die in First Frost
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised a year ago that the city would use $46 million in pandemic relief funds to plant 75,000 trees across the city, but concerns are growing that thousands of trees remain in abandoned lots, and may die as the city expects a cold snap this weekend.
Rogers Park Makes The Top 5 On List Of 50 Best Places To Live In US
A new list categorizing the top places in the U.S. to put down roots ranks Chicago’s Rogers Park as one of the top 5 choices. According to a recently released report from Money.com ranking the best places to live in the U.S., Rogers Park scores high. They use data based on a methodology to analyzed economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and additional factors in order to rank each spot. Ten of the locations on the list are in the Midwest, with two falling in the Chicago area. Though the number one spot on the list goes Atlanta Georgia, which Money.com notes is a ‘cultural behemoth’ with much to offer. There’s a lot to do in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Check out some of the top places, restaurants, and activities:
Owners of Viral ‘Stranger Things' Home Reveal Future of Display
It's official: The viral "Stranger Things" home will carry on for the Halloween season following an incident that nearly forced them to shut down. The owners of the western Chicago suburb home revealed their "final verdict" Wednesday after attending a meeting at City Hall, where they discussed the future of the famed Halloween set.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Dr. Barbara Ann Bunville officially Announces candidacy for Alderperson of the 6th Ward
Dr. Barbara Ann Bunville officially Announces candidacy for Alderperson of the 6th Ward. Dr. Barbara Ann Bunville officially announced her candidacy for Alderperson of the 6th Ward, Sunday, October 2, 2022, on the Southside of Chicago, at the famous Josephine’s Southern Cooking Restaurant at 436 E. 79th St., a staple in the 6th Ward.
Morris Lions to hold 36th annual Fall Classic Car Show Oct. 8, 9
The Morris Lions Club’s 36th annual Fall Classic Car Show will take place Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Grundy County Fairgrounds. The two-day event will feature a swap meet, car corral and craft show on both days, but offers differing car shows on Saturday and Sunday.
Oktoberfestiversary Fall Street Festival
Oktoberfestiversary is an annual fall street festival in Ravenswood featuring food trucks, live music, and beer. Joining us now with a preview and all the details is owner of Begyle Brewing – Kevin Cary. October 8th & 9th. Ravenswood Corridor: At the corner of Ravenswood and Belle Plaine Avenue.
Special rededication ceremony held for Our Lady of the Angels in West Humboldt Park
CHICAGO — After a renovation years in the making, Cardinal Blase Cupich blessed the grounds of the former Our Lady of the Angels Outreach Center Sunday. The ceremony was held on the 62-year anniversary of the original dedication ceremony of the school building that burned down in a 1958 fire. Ninety-five people died in the […]
fox32chicago.com
Iconic Pilsen hot dog business forced to shut down over mural, alderman says
CHICAGO - A hot dog stand that has operated in Pilsen since 1956 closed over the weekend, and according to the local alderman, the closure stems from a mural painted on the side of the building. A mural on the side of Memo's Hot Dogs on 18th Street appears to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago voted 'Best Big City' in the U.S. for unprecedented 6th straight year
CHICAGO - For the sixth straight year, readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine have voted Chicago the best big city in the United States. The magazine announced Tuesday its readers once again voted Chicago as their favorite American city. The designation has been bestowed on the Windy City every year since 2017. No other city has been voted Best Big City in the U.S. more than three straight times in the 35-year history of the magazine's Readers' Choice Awards, Conde Nast said in a statement.
5mag.net
Community mourns after Berlin Nightclub death amid search for answers
Chicago’s iconic LGBTQ+ centered nightclub Berlin closed this weekend after “one of our own” was found unresponsive at the club after close and was later pronounced dead. Local media from Windy City Times to the Chicago Tribune are reporting that a person was found unresponsive before 5...
