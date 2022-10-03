CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Springfield Township police officers shot and killed a 38-year-old property owner in an exchange of gunfire. The officers involved in the shooting and the property owner who was killed have not been identified in the incident that happened at 11:30 a.m. at a home on East Waterloo Road, near Canfield Road, according to a statement from the township’s police.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO