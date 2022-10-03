Read full article on original website
Lost for weeks, the Parma Heights newsletter finally starts arriving in mailboxes
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Delivered more than two weeks ago for mailing through the U.S. Postal Service, the quarterly Parma Heights newsletter was headed into the hands of residents. The problem is the citywide mailer advertising everything from new events and scheduled functions to resident reminders never arrived. “This past...
Richmond Heights police conduct survey of local teachers asking about efforts to reach out to youths
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Richmond Heights Police Department conducted a survey of teachers that asked questions about how officers relate to students and teachers. The on-line Monkey survey of Richmond Heights School teachers, which concluded Sept. 30, had the RHPD faring well. Twenty-three teachers completed the five-question survey out...
Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
Perk Plaza business owner fed up with crime after shooting last week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Owner Rocky Patel of City Foods on Chester avenue is frustrated. “Petty theft in front of your eyes people stealing stuff from your store, and you know that they are running away, and you can’t do anything about it,” he said. You can see...
Canton man threatens bartender: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29, police charged a Canton man, 27, with menacing after he threatened to assault a bartender at Bomba Tacos, 2101 Richmond Road. At 7 p.m. Sept. 28, an officer stopped a car because of its illegal window tint and learned that its driver, a Cleveland woman, 32, was wanted on warrants issued by police in North Olmsted and Strongsville..
Suspect breaks into Solon High School stadium concession stand, police say
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into the Solon High School stadium concession stand early Saturday morning is on the loose, police confirmed, and officers need the community’s help identifying them. Solon Police said workers reported the break-in when they saw damage to the concession stand door...
Property owner shot, killed by Springfield Township police officers while they investigated zoning law violation, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Springfield Township police officers shot and killed a 38-year-old property owner in an exchange of gunfire. The officers involved in the shooting and the property owner who was killed have not been identified in the incident that happened at 11:30 a.m. at a home on East Waterloo Road, near Canfield Road, according to a statement from the township’s police.
Beachwood council seeks new design for pickleball courts, community garden relocation
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council has agreed to revise a plan that had originally called only for the addition of pickleball courts in the recreation area west of Beachwood City Hall. The new plan will include not only the six highly anticipated pickleball courts, but also moving the community gardens, widening a walkway, adding two sand volleyball courts and light conduits, and installing 10 shade shields around the amenities.
Olmsted Township trustees respond to recent annexation discussion
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Three years have passed since a Lewis Road property owner last attempted to force the construction of a new subdivision through annexation with Berea. Last week, that discussion resurfaced during an information-only presentation that was met with the same previous negative responses from Olmsted Township trustees.
Woman surprised to learn that leaving keys inside vehicle led to its theft: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 13, a Denison Boulevard resident called police after discovering that leaving her keys and purse inside an unlocked vehicle probably wasn’t the smartest thing to do. She had woken up to find that someone had stolen her Hyundai from the driveway. There are no suspects. Police are...
Mother leaves son alone in car for 40 minutes: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Sept. 15, a concerned passerby called police after discovering that a boy had been left alone inside a vehicle parked in a Brookpark Road parking lot. An arriving officer located the Cleveland mother, who had left her son, 7, unattended in the car for at least 40 minutes. She was cited for endangering children.
TikTok Challenge leads to stolen Kia: Parma Police Blotter
On Sept. 12, a Knollwood Drive resident called police after discovering that their Kia Rio had been stolen from the parking lot. Kia thefts have become commonplace due to a social media TikTok Challenge. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Theft and drugs: West Ridgewood Drive. On Sept. 9,...
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
Former Seven Hills city councilman donates childhood Collinwood home for new community center
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Retired Seven Hills City Councilman Mike Barth, who now lives in Independence, was unsure what to do with his parents’ Collinwood home after his mother, Louise passed away in 2017. “My mother and father (Christy) built that house in 1945,” said Mike Barth, a 1967 St....
Consultant describes option for renovating Cuyahoga County jail, but leaves cost estimate, new-jail debate unanswered
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A recent assessment of the Cuyahoga County jail gave the first clear picture of what a renovation could entail, but it did little to move the needle in the debate over whether it’s the better option to building a new facility. In a presentation, Tuesday,...
Tenant charged with murder after argument in Akron
A man is now being charged with murder following an altercation at a residence in Akron Wednesday afternoon, police reported.
Lakewood turns to online auction to sell old street signs
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Feeling nostalgic? You can join an online auction to buy old Lakewood street signs. This means that instead of considering any late-night thievery, prideful residents who dream of owning a street sign as a decorative item or memento can do so legally. “Due to reflectivity, usually the...
When asked to leave house, woman tries to run over boyfriend’s mother: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
Attempted aggravated vehicular assault: Churchill Road. At 7:55 a.m. Sept. 27, a woman, 39, reported that when her son asked his girlfriend to leave her house, the girlfriend broke two windows in the home, then got in her car and attempted to run over the mother. Police arrested the girlfriend,...
Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
