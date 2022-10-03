ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg Heights, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Richmond Heights police conduct survey of local teachers asking about efforts to reach out to youths

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Richmond Heights Police Department conducted a survey of teachers that asked questions about how officers relate to students and teachers. The on-line Monkey survey of Richmond Heights School teachers, which concluded Sept. 30, had the RHPD faring well. Twenty-three teachers completed the five-question survey out...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Middleburg Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Middleburg Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Canton man threatens bartender: Beachwood Police Blotter

At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29, police charged a Canton man, 27, with menacing after he threatened to assault a bartender at Bomba Tacos, 2101 Richmond Road. At 7 p.m. Sept. 28, an officer stopped a car because of its illegal window tint and learned that its driver, a Cleveland woman, 32, was wanted on warrants issued by police in North Olmsted and Strongsville..
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect breaks into Solon High School stadium concession stand, police say

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into the Solon High School stadium concession stand early Saturday morning is on the loose, police confirmed, and officers need the community’s help identifying them. Solon Police said workers reported the break-in when they saw damage to the concession stand door...
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Property owner shot, killed by Springfield Township police officers while they investigated zoning law violation, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Springfield Township police officers shot and killed a 38-year-old property owner in an exchange of gunfire. The officers involved in the shooting and the property owner who was killed have not been identified in the incident that happened at 11:30 a.m. at a home on East Waterloo Road, near Canfield Road, according to a statement from the township’s police.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bagley#Mayor#Community
Cleveland.com

Beachwood council seeks new design for pickleball courts, community garden relocation

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council has agreed to revise a plan that had originally called only for the addition of pickleball courts in the recreation area west of Beachwood City Hall. The new plan will include not only the six highly anticipated pickleball courts, but also moving the community gardens, widening a walkway, adding two sand volleyball courts and light conduits, and installing 10 shade shields around the amenities.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Olmsted Township trustees respond to recent annexation discussion

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Three years have passed since a Lewis Road property owner last attempted to force the construction of a new subdivision through annexation with Berea. Last week, that discussion resurfaced during an information-only presentation that was met with the same previous negative responses from Olmsted Township trustees.
BEREA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Cleveland.com

TikTok Challenge leads to stolen Kia: Parma Police Blotter

On Sept. 12, a Knollwood Drive resident called police after discovering that their Kia Rio had been stolen from the parking lot. Kia thefts have become commonplace due to a social media TikTok Challenge. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Theft and drugs: West Ridgewood Drive. On Sept. 9,...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Lakewood turns to online auction to sell old street signs

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Feeling nostalgic? You can join an online auction to buy old Lakewood street signs. This means that instead of considering any late-night thievery, prideful residents who dream of owning a street sign as a decorative item or memento can do so legally. “Due to reflectivity, usually the...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy