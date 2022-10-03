Read full article on original website
Missing the Fair Turkey Legs? New Place Coming to Amarillo
The fair has only been gone a couple of weeks but missing the food is a real thing. Grabbing one of those turkey legs and chomping down on it as you walk down the fairway is still in the back of your mind. Man, you want to go back. Well,...
It’s a Good Day! New Burritos Coming to the Oscar’s Building
Well, it happened. Oscar's finally closed the doors of that happy yellow building on 45th. This wasn't the first time Oscar's closed, it has closed and opened multiple times over the years. This is why I was hoping it would open again. Rise from the ashes like a phoenix. However, it's not. The sign has been changed, the Oscar's has been removed from the side of the building, and the menu has been removed.
Good News Buc-ee’s Location is Finally Moving Forward
Amarillo has had its drama. We all know that. When things can finally work out we can finally rejoice that the drama is over. Buc-ee's is one of those things that started as a rumor. Oh, and then the rumor was confirmed. Then the drama started. There ended up being...
What’s Going On With The Wall At Blue Sky In Amarillo?
A couple of weeks ago, I was driving along the access road at Bell St to get on to I-40 as I was leaving work. Normally, I'd hop on the highway right there and start my journey home. Unfortunately, they had the on-ramp there closed as they were doing some construction (of course they were).
You Know Sanborn Park Is A Startling 100 Years Old? Me Either.
Amarillo is full of rabbit holes. Not the kind that rabbits live in. The kind where you start looking for an answer to a question, and you wind up with over a century's worth of info and stories. For instance, did you know that Sanborn Park has over 100 years...
Strange, Uncommon Art In The Panhandle Outside Of Amarillo
Now that I've got your attention, this is not the strangest statue in the panhandle. It barely scratches the surface of "odd" when you consider the "art installations" we have around Amarillo. Still, it's an interesting choice and in an interesting location. So I've got to ask, what is the...
Lawyer: Amarillo Buc-ee’s location to be built next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An update from the Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed on Tuesday that after closing on a local property, construction for an Amarillo location is expected to begin next year. This announcement follows the court case out of the 108th District Court in Potter County regarding an easement dispute between two landowners […]
A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?
Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
thepampanews.com
Christina Maria DeLeon
Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
The Things You Should Never Ever Do In Amarillo (Part 1)
Listen. I have a list. I have a big ol' fat list of things you should never ever do in Amarillo. Please, feel free to print it off, send it to Aunt Bertha, post it in a reddit group. Whatever you feel like doing with it. And if there's something on the list you want to argue about? By all means, proceed to the comment box below and i'll get right back to you. Be aware that I'll probably write about that, too.
Catch Up on the Spookiness of Hocus Pocus in this Amarillo Park
If you get on social media and don't find anything about Hocus Pocus you are just not trying. After almost thirty years everyone is going crazy over the second part. It took that long to revisit the favorite. From the fact that Hocus Pocus 2 came to Disney Plus recently....
Let’s Have Some Fun Trunk Or Treating In Amarillo
It's spooky season and it is the season of dressing up and having some fun collecting candy. One of the ways to celebrate the spooky season or fall festival season is by attending trunk or treats. What is a trunk or treat?. Trunk or treats have become more popular over...
Enter to Win A Smashing Good Time at Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm!
It must be all the cider, pumpkin spice, and crisp fall air....but we've gotten the itch to help you get into the Fall spirit by teaming up with a very special seasonal favorite!. That's right, we've got a family 4-pack of tickets to Amarillo's one and only Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm...
The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One
Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
Myhighplains.com
Need a Job? Head to the Amarillo Job Fair
Get Peace of Mind for You and Your Amarillo Pets in October
When you are a pet owner there is so much you have to do. You want to be responsible. You want to make sure your pets are around for a long time. When you get a pet you have to go through so much. You need to make sure they are set up from the beginning.
Check out employers around our area at the Amarillo Job Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo is teaming up with Workforce Solutions Panhandle for the Amarillo Job Fair on Tuesday at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will feature employers from all around our area offering full and part-time jobs in technical, healthcare, management, production, customer service, sales, […]
Have You Seen The New Adorable Twin Stars Of Amarillo Zoo?
Their story starts with near tragedy. The twins were found lost, abandoned, in a rock quarry near Weatherford, Texas. They were rescued and brought back to health at a shelter, and now they call Amarillo home. This month, you'll get to meet the latest stars of Amarillo Zoo. They just...
Grab Your Popcorn and Learn How to Avoid Amarillo Drama
At least it is probably reassuring to know that drama is all around us. We try to avoid it as much as possible. Then there are times you just want to grab your popcorn and enjoy the show. That is how I felt when I was following along with some...
What The Heck Is Going On At The Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?
It's been a wild week for the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Amarillo. There have been rumors flying all over the place about it closing. Then it was bedbugs. Now it's not bedbugs, and everything is a-okay?. What the heck is going on over at the Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?. First,...
