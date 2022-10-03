ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

bret swanson
2d ago

Typical MSNBC hit piece! Written so fast they couldn’t even proofread the article itself. Last I heard you can’t possibly “lore” people into anything. You could lure people into doing something but, clearly the brainiacs at MSNBC (who are supposed to be journalists) would know the correct definition and spelling of the words. You know, so we can get the story right? I would argue that the unprecedented lies of the Pravda MSNBC news is the LORE of the communist regime. Lies lies lies.

tyler
2d ago

way to go DeSantis, we really see now how the left really acts toward these so called asylum seekers. deported within 48h. classic

mahvelous
2d ago

It’s a terrible shame that he wasn’t so quick to evacuate Floridians from the hurricane. Death tolls closing in 100 now. He waited to the last day, I certainly hope he’s not nominated for the Republican ticket. His lack of real leader ship is indicative of his faults.

Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
Ron DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt gives Republicans the midterm fight they crave and takes focus off Trump 2024 and abortion rights, GOP operatives say

Polling shows voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on immigration and border security. DeSantis' political stunt in Martha's Vineyard rocketed the issues to front-page news ahead of the midterms. Republicans welcome the change of topic from abortion and Trump. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orchestrated flights sending migrants and asylum...
Rubio Blasted Clinton for Her Emails. Now He Says Trump’s Theft of Top-Secret Records Is No Biggie

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is one of the US officials who shares the mission of safeguarding the nation’s most important secrets. The committee is responsible for oversight of the intelligence community, and that duty includes the task of ensuring sensitive information is handled appropriately and kept secured. Yet in the aftermath of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago to seize government records, including classified documents, that Donald Trump had improperly (and perhaps illegally) taken from the White House, Rubio has been one of the loudest voices denouncing the bureau and amplifying the MAGA message that Trump has been unfairly victimized by Democrats and the Deep State. And that’s quite a different position than the one Rubio took regarding Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails at the State Department.
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts

As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
Woman, 77, attacked by large alligator in Florida gated community

A woman was hospitalised after being attacked by an alligator in a Florida gated community.The 77-year-old woman was walking by a pond in the Lakewood Ranch community in Bradenton when she was bitten by the alligator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.She was taken to the hospital for treatment for her injuries, which have not been specified, wildlife commission spokesperson Tammy Sapp told USA Today.The woman is recovering from her injuries and no one else was hurt in the incident.A passerby kept an eye on the 7ft 10 alligator until a trapper arrived at the scene...
Hispanic activist slams CNN’s Ana Navarro as 'Republican by convenience' during tense exchange about DeSantis

CNN’s Ana Navarro was slammed as a "Republican of convenience" on her own network Thursday during a tense exchange with a Hispanic activist. Bienvenido founder and president Abraham Enriquez was part of a discussion with Navarro and CNN pundit S.E. Cupp as CNN’s on-screen banner said, "Conservatives debate GOP govs shipping migrants to blue states." Navarro, who identifies as Republican but regularly sides with the left on key issues, was particularly peeved over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
