Delran, NJ

Jersey Mike’s to Join Hartford Corners in Delran

By Drew Pittock
What Now Philadelphia
What Now Philadelphia
 2 days ago
Last Wednesday, Sep 28, Levin Management Corporation (LMC) announced that it had signed a lease with Jersey Mike’s franchisee, Kevin Manna, for a 1,800-square-foot storefront in Delran’s Hartford Corners – located at 1330 Fairview Blvd. – and that Manna is planning to open this December.

Manna could not be immediately reached for comment.

The agreement was helmed by leasing representatives Kendal Hand-Freda and Fred Younkin of LMC, which currently enjoys exclusive leasing and management rights over Hartford Corners.

In a statement, Hand-Freda said, “Jersey Mike’s is a high-quality tenant and a leader in the fast-casual segment. We are thrilled to add another nationally recognized concept to Hartford Corners. This popular and rapidly expanding chain brings a new food option to our tenant roster, enhancing the variety of choices for shoppers and creating a traffic-generating ‘destination’ for the entire community.”

Since opening its first storefront in Point Pleasant, NJ in 1956, Jersey Mike’s has become a household name throughout the country, with nearly 2,500 locations in every state except Alaska. However, according to an article in NJ Biz published this past May , an Alaska outpost is due to open early next year.



What Now Philadelphia

What Now Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

