Jersey Mike’s to Join Hartford Corners in Delran

Last Wednesday, Sep 28, Levin Management Corporation (LMC) announced that it had signed a lease with Jersey Mike’s franchisee, Kevin Manna, for a 1,800-square-foot storefront in Delran’s Hartford Corners – located at 1330 Fairview Blvd. – and that Manna is planning to open this December.

Manna could not be immediately reached for comment.

The agreement was helmed by leasing representatives Kendal Hand-Freda and Fred Younkin of LMC, which currently enjoys exclusive leasing and management rights over Hartford Corners.

In a statement, Hand-Freda said, “Jersey Mike’s is a high-quality tenant and a leader in the fast-casual segment. We are thrilled to add another nationally recognized concept to Hartford Corners. This popular and rapidly expanding chain brings a new food option to our tenant roster, enhancing the variety of choices for shoppers and creating a traffic-generating ‘destination’ for the entire community.”

Since opening its first storefront in Point Pleasant, NJ in 1956, Jersey Mike’s has become a household name throughout the country, with nearly 2,500 locations in every state except Alaska. However, according to an article in NJ Biz published this past May , an Alaska outpost is due to open early next year.

