DA's office announces three new hires

The office of Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has announced three new hires who will begin Monday, Oct. 17.

Gerald Skahan, Shelby County DA Office Special Assistant for Post-Conviction Litigation (courtesy Kerry Hayes)

Gerald Skahan , former General Sessions Division 9 Criminal Court Judge, will serve as the office’s Special Assistant for Post-Conviction Litigation.

He graduated from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law in 1991. He founded the Shelby County Mental Health Court in 2014 and presided over it until 2022, when Sheila Bruce-Renfroe won the seat during the Aug. 4 general election.

Skahan has recently served as a specially appointed Shelby County Judicial Commissioner. He was previously the Chief Defender of the Shelby County Public Defender’s capital defense team and was a private defense lawyer.

Haden Lawyer will be an Assistant District Attorney. He graduated from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law in 2007 and has since focused on criminal defense.

Haden Lawyer, Shelby County Assistant District Attorney (courtesy Kerry Hayes)

Lawyer, who is licensed in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi, has tried numerous cases across those jurisdictions. He was a board member of the Tennessee Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys.

In the past two months, at least eight Assistant District Attorneys have left the team, including Austin Scofield, who was assigned to the cases of Billy Ray Turner and Sherra Wright, both of whom were convicted in the murder of former Grizzlies player Lorenzen Wright.

Nicole Harris will serve as the office’s new Senior Adviser for Communications and Community Engagement, serving as a primary point of contact for media and directing external affairs operations. She will take on the role of her predecessor, Larry Buser, who has moved on to work for the Tennessee Attorney General.

Harris was previously an advisor in ALSAC’s Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. She also has served as a digital content producer for WMC Action News 5 and has worked for The Commercial Appeal and WLOX in Biloxi.

“These additions to our team represent diversity, experience and above all, an abiding interest in delivering equal justice under the law for everyone in Shelby County,” Mulroy said. “I’m gratified that they have chosen to join our office and I will rely on their leadership as we strive to create the most effective and fair DA office possible.”

The District Attorney’s office is seeking to fill attorney and non-attorney roles with professionals who “share the District Attorney’s vision for a transparent, efficient and state-of-the-art organization dedicated to transformative criminal justice reform.”

For more information, email info@scdag.com .