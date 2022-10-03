ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for the PrepXtra girls athlete of the week, Sept. 25 to Oct. 1

Vote for the PrepXtra girls athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour.

The poll is set to end at noon Thursday.

Note: If the poll does not appear, click here.

Brinley Murphy, Bearden: Murphy scored three goals versus then-undefeated West on Tuesday and one goal against Maryville on Thursday.

Marli Watkins, Grace Christian Academy: Watkins finished with 15 kills, 13 digs, 4 aces and 2 blocks against Providence Academy on Tuesday and 8 kills, 9 digs and 4 aces against Apostolic Christian on Thursday.

Payton Jett, Seymour: Jett scored two goals each in 9-0 win against Morristown-Hamblen West on Tuesday and in 6-1 win against Carter on Thursday.

Trysta Lane, Seymour: Lane scored two goals each in 9-0 win against Morristown-Hamblen West on Tuesday and in 6-1 win against Carter on Thursday.

Lucy Gordon, West: Gordon had 13 saves versus Bearden, the No. 2 team in the country on Tuesday.

Wendy Beristain, Alcoa: Beristain scored two goals Tuesday in 6-0 win against Cosby and had one goal and one assist on Thursday in a win against McMinn Central.

