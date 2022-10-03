ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

David Braman
2d ago

It's coming! These little ones are a good indication that pressure is building up and we are way over due for a good shaker.

CBS LA

Riverside adopts homeless encampment ban along the Santa Ana River

The Riverside City Council overwhelmingly adopted an ordinance making homeless encampments along many parts of the Santa Ana River bottom illegal.The new regulations passed on a 6-1 vote with Clarissa Cervantes being the lone council member to vote against the ordinance. Beginning on Nov. 4, no one is allowed to lie, sit, sleep or maintain a habitable space along the areas designated as "wildland urban interface." Police officers, firefighters code enforcement and other officials can take down any camps in the specified areas. The items confiscated during these sweeps will be placed in storage facilities and those affected by the new ordinance...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Voice of OC

OC Sidewalk Vendors Struggle With Costly, Confusing County, City Permits Meant To Help

This story was produced by Fullerton College journalism students and was supported by funding from California Humanities Emerging Journalist Fellowship Program. It’s 4:30 a.m. and 19-year-old Víctor Hugo is walking out the door from his home. The sky is dark as he drives 15 minutes to the fruit supplier warehouse in downtown L.A. to pick up the fruit he’ll need for the day. From there, he’ll drive to Fullerton to sell his freshly cut fruit cups. It’s roughly 40 miles round trip and about one hour of traffic each way. This is a daily trip for Víctor Hugo.
FULLERTON, CA
The Associated Press

Rancho Cucamonga and SBCTA Approve Sale of Property for Development of Brightline West Full-Service Transit Station at Cucamonga Station

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- The City of Rancho Cucamonga City Council and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) Board of Directors have approved the first step of the sale of a five-acre portion of the jointly owned property at Cucamonga Station to Brightline West. The agreement clears the path for Brightline West to develop the property at the northwest corner of Milliken Avenue and Azusa Court, and build the first high-speed rail station in the Inland Empire connecting Rancho Cucamonga, the High Desert, and Las Vegas. Brightline is the only private provider of modern, eco-friendly intercity rail service in America. The company currently operates between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach in Florida and is scheduled to complete construction to the Orlando International Airport by the end of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005929/en/ The Brightline West Cucamonga Station in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, will be home to the first high-speed passenger rail service in the Inland Empire connecting Rancho Cucamonga, the High Desert and Las Vegas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County

A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Utility: Damaged power lines in area of California fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damaged power lines were found in the area where wildfire broke out last month east of Los Angeles, Southern California Edison told regulators this week. Cal Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the Fairview Fire, which erupted Sept. 5 in Riverside County.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area

Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices

The average price of gas in Riverside County has risen to its second consecutive record high as drivers across the West Coast see a costly hike at the pump.  According to AAA, these steep prices are in part due to gas shortages caused by planned maintenance that six California refineries are currently undergoing.  California has The post Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Emergency Work to Stabilize Cliffs Above SoCal Railroad Tracks Will Take Months

Train service between San Diego and Los Angeles has been disrupted by the threat of a landslide near San Clemente. Metrolink has suspended all service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Oceanside, and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is not running trains between Irvine and Oceanside. Freight service on the busy corridor has also been halted.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County

YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
YORBA LINDA, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best Pomona Restaurants

Looking from the outside at Pomona California you might miss some of what makes it unique. Pomona is the home of Cal-Poly Pomona, the Auto Club Raceway, the Latino Art Museum, the NHRA Motorsports Museum, and the American Museum of Ceramic Art. There is a revitalized downtown scene with a...
POMONA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer

FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

