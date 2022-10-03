Read full article on original website
David Braman
2d ago
It's coming! These little ones are a good indication that pressure is building up and we are way over due for a good shaker.
Reply
3
Related
Riverside adopts homeless encampment ban along the Santa Ana River
The Riverside City Council overwhelmingly adopted an ordinance making homeless encampments along many parts of the Santa Ana River bottom illegal.The new regulations passed on a 6-1 vote with Clarissa Cervantes being the lone council member to vote against the ordinance. Beginning on Nov. 4, no one is allowed to lie, sit, sleep or maintain a habitable space along the areas designated as "wildland urban interface." Police officers, firefighters code enforcement and other officials can take down any camps in the specified areas. The items confiscated during these sweeps will be placed in storage facilities and those affected by the new ordinance...
Caught on video: Bioluminescent blue waves return to California's coastline
Bioluminescent blue waves are back on the California coast.
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
OC Sidewalk Vendors Struggle With Costly, Confusing County, City Permits Meant To Help
This story was produced by Fullerton College journalism students and was supported by funding from California Humanities Emerging Journalist Fellowship Program. It’s 4:30 a.m. and 19-year-old Víctor Hugo is walking out the door from his home. The sky is dark as he drives 15 minutes to the fruit supplier warehouse in downtown L.A. to pick up the fruit he’ll need for the day. From there, he’ll drive to Fullerton to sell his freshly cut fruit cups. It’s roughly 40 miles round trip and about one hour of traffic each way. This is a daily trip for Víctor Hugo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rancho Cucamonga and SBCTA Approve Sale of Property for Development of Brightline West Full-Service Transit Station at Cucamonga Station
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- The City of Rancho Cucamonga City Council and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) Board of Directors have approved the first step of the sale of a five-acre portion of the jointly owned property at Cucamonga Station to Brightline West. The agreement clears the path for Brightline West to develop the property at the northwest corner of Milliken Avenue and Azusa Court, and build the first high-speed rail station in the Inland Empire connecting Rancho Cucamonga, the High Desert, and Las Vegas. Brightline is the only private provider of modern, eco-friendly intercity rail service in America. The company currently operates between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach in Florida and is scheduled to complete construction to the Orlando International Airport by the end of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005929/en/ The Brightline West Cucamonga Station in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, will be home to the first high-speed passenger rail service in the Inland Empire connecting Rancho Cucamonga, the High Desert and Las Vegas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
oc-breeze.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County
A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
nbcpalmsprings.com
A Closer Look Into Fairview Fire Lawsuit Against Southern California Edison
“None of our clients are looking to make money on this,” Wildfire Lawyer Alex Robertson shared. “They just want to get back to their homes, rebuild, and get on with their lives, but they don’t have the money to do that.”. The deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet...
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)
According to the Santa Ana Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Santa Ana on Sunday. The crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 5 [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recent Budget Request By CAL FIRE Indicates An End To The Surplus Of Hand Crews To Fight Fires For CAL FIRE
A recent closing of a prison is moving forward. The prison is "one of two primary training centers for inmate firefighters in the state." Since 1963, the prison's Training Center has provided inmate firefighters. [i]
spectrumnews1.com
Utility: Damaged power lines in area of California fire
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damaged power lines were found in the area where wildfire broke out last month east of Los Angeles, Southern California Edison told regulators this week. Cal Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the Fairview Fire, which erupted Sept. 5 in Riverside County.
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
10 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Yucaipa (Yucaipa, CA)
According to the California Fire Unit, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Yucaipa on Saturday night. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at 16th Street at [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘They’re out there’: Why California mountain lion sightings are on the rise
California's mountain lions face a "genetic mix-up." Now what can we do to fix it?
Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices
The average price of gas in Riverside County has risen to its second consecutive record high as drivers across the West Coast see a costly hike at the pump. According to AAA, these steep prices are in part due to gas shortages caused by planned maintenance that six California refineries are currently undergoing. California has The post Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices appeared first on KESQ.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Emergency Work to Stabilize Cliffs Above SoCal Railroad Tracks Will Take Months
Train service between San Diego and Los Angeles has been disrupted by the threat of a landslide near San Clemente. Metrolink has suspended all service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Oceanside, and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is not running trains between Irvine and Oceanside. Freight service on the busy corridor has also been halted.
Nick The Greek Opening in Long Beach and Huntington Beach
The company is planning to open 24 new locations in Northern California
2urbangirls.com
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County
YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Pomona Restaurants
Looking from the outside at Pomona California you might miss some of what makes it unique. Pomona is the home of Cal-Poly Pomona, the Auto Club Raceway, the Latino Art Museum, the NHRA Motorsports Museum, and the American Museum of Ceramic Art. There is a revitalized downtown scene with a...
Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer
FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Gas Prices are Breaking Records — Again
It's a record that drivers in Southern California were hoping would stay unbroken: gas prices are now at all-time highs in Los Angeles County and Riverside County. The new record in LA breaks the one set in June of this year, the last time the average price of a gallon of gasoline skyrocketed.
Comments / 6